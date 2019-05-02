More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch: U.S. U-17 MNT complete second half comeback v. Canada

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
The CONCACAF Under-17 Men’s Championship is underway from Bradenton, Fla. and the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team just put together the kind of win that could propel them towards the title.

Trailing 2-0 to two terrific goals from Canada’s Jérémie Omeonga and Jacen Russel-Rowe, the U.S. started its comeback in the 49th minute. Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio found himself open at the far post and expertly struck a corner kick from Borussia Dortmund academy member Giovanni Reyna in for a goal. In the 63rd minute, Axel Alejandre had scored from close range before Reyna scored the game-winner on a brilliantly taken free kick right out of a training ground routine.

Watch the video highlights of the match below:

Top Premier League storylines for Week 37

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
The race for the Premier League title looks set to go all the way down to the wire, with plenty of drama still to play out. Week 37 may be lacking in Big Six matchups but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups to watch, which we’ll look at below.

Can Rafa Benitez stop Liverpool?
Newcastle v. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The title hopes are out of its control, but Liverpool must continue to win its final two remaining league games to keep any hope of winning its first Premier League crown. Standing in its way this week is former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, who still maintains property in the area and reportedly still holds fond feelings for the club. Will Benitez put the final nail in the coffin for Liverpool’s Premier League hopes, or have his team let Liverpool come away with a massive away victory, keeping the pressure on Manchester City. Once again, Man City plays after Liverpool, so they’ll know that a win will either seal the title or just put them back on top by one point.

Brendan Rogers rematch with Manchester City
Manchester City v. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ET, Monday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

If Newcastle presents a challenge for Liverpool, the similarly, Leicester City, even at the Etihad Stadium, is a challenge for Pep Guardiola and Man City. Brendan Rodgers‘ side is coming off a rousing 3-0 win over Arsenal, though the Gunners were quite poor defensively. Youri Tielemans has been terrific and Jamie Vardy has come to life under Rodgers after struggling to find regular playing time under Claude Puel. Manchester City though has won 12 straight games in the Premier League, and are making their own luck, winning by some of the finest margins – 29 millimeters worth of space in its last game.

Wolves can lock down seventh place
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The race for seventh place has been a wild one in the last few weeks. However, finally, after Wolves win last weekend at Watford, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side can put itself in position to play in Europe next season, one year after coming up from the Championship. With a Wolves win over Fulham, the club will secure the seventh position and should Watford lose in the FA Cup final, Wolves will be heading to the UEFA Europa League.

Reports: Real Madrid pursuing both Hazard and Pogba

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
Eden Hazard isn’t the only Premier League player Real Madrid is seriously considering pursuing this summer.

According to two reports from Marca, which often has a tight connection with Real Madrid’s front office, Real Madrid is both in advanced discussions with Eden Hazard’s representatives, as well as thinking about signing Paul Pogba this summer.

The Marca report on Hazard states Chelsea is requesting a $156.5 million transfer fee for the Belgian international. The report adds that initially Real Madrid scoffed at the bid, but after the season the club has had, they’ve settled for having to spend a boatload of cash for Hazard.

That complicates things for Real Madrid’s pursuit of Pogba. Per Marca, Zinedine Zidane has requested Real Madrid attempt to sign the Manchester United midfielder, but Man United reportedly won’t accept anything less than $223 million, much more than Real Madrid is willing to spend on one player. Combine that with Hazard’s fee, and it seems near impossible.

It’s not clear exactly how both players will work in Zidane’s system, regardless. Pogba could be successful if he plays alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield, but that may leave Casemiro out of the fold, which could hurt the balance of Real Madrid’s lineup.

Additionally, while Hazard will be a boost for the team, Vinicius Jr. has already been terrific as a left winger and truly, the team needs a better striker up top, and we’ve seen Hazard struggle when playing as a false nine.

Regardless, it will be sad for the Premier League to lose two of its most talented, marketable stars, should they leave this summer.

Europa League Roundup Arsenal comeback to win, Chelsea draw at Eintracht

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Against the run of play in the first half, Arsenal showed a clinical touch that has been missing from the side in recent weeks.

Alexandre Lacazette did not throw away his shots, scoring a brace as Arsenal defeated Valencia, 3-1, to take a lead in their UEFA Europa League semifinal tie. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who set up Lacazette for his first, scored a goal in second half stoppage time to put Arsenal in a commanding position ahead of next week’s trip to the Mestalla.

Elsewhere, Chelsea used a goal from Pedro to come back and draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-1 at the CommerzBank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lacazette’s pair of goals gave him four during this season’s Europa League, as Arsenal has seemed to prioritize European competition, especially at home, over the past couple of months.

In just the 11th minute at the Emirates Stadium, Mouctar Diakhaby got on the end of a Rodrigo header in the box and was quickest to react, scoring to put Valencia ahead and give the visitors a shock early lead.

To the Arsenal fans delight, the lead didn’t last long. In the 18th minute, Lacazette and Aubameyang combined to see Aubameyang played through, one-on-one with a Valencia defender. Aubameyang took Neto off his line before centering to Lacazette, who calmly finished into an open net.

Eight minutes later, Lacazette scored again as he headed home from a Granit Xhaka cross into the box, giving Arsenal the lead against the run of play.

The Gunners looked more likely to score in the second half, and Aubameyang finally found the net himself, volleying home off a Saed Kolasinac cross to give Arsenal some breathing room heading into the second leg.

Barcelona legend Xavi announces retirement

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Xavi Hernandez’s trophy-filled career has come to an end.

The veteran Spanish midfielder and Barcelona legend confirmed this morning that this past season in Qatar was his final as a player. Xavi’s Al-Sadd won the 22-game league season with 18 wins, 57 points and just one defeat.

“It’s been a privilege to play until the age of 39,” Xavi said, via Barcelona’s website. “This 2018/19 season will be my last as a player, but I hope the future offers the chance to be a coach.”

Xavi has been working as a player and youth coach since joining Al-Sadd in 2015 after winning the UEFA Champions League, and he’s expecting to become a coach full-time heading into the future.

“I like to see teams take the initiative on the field,” Xavi said. “To play attacking football, and to demonstrate the essence of what we all have loved since our infancy: possession-based football.”

Xavi finishes his career as one of the most decorated players in the history of soccer. Let’s split it up between club and country.

Born in Catalonia, Xavi joined La Masia in 1991. After rising through the ranks, he finally made his first team debut for Barcelona in a Copa Catalunya match late in the 1997-1998 season. That fall into the next season, Xavi, then just 18-years old, made his first team debut and became the breakthrough player of the season, playing under Louis Van Gaal.

Xavi went on to spend 17 seasons in Barcelona’s first team. He won La Liga eight times. He won the Copa del Rey three times, and the Spanish Super Cup another six occasions. On the European front, Xavi won the Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup twice. In Qatar, this was the first season Al-Sadd had won the title with him, making him go out a champion.

Internationally, Xavi helped Spain finally overcome its own shortcomings in midfield and led them to a four-year run with some of the most success anyone has ever seen. Xavi and Spain won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, and sandwiched in between was the 2010 World Cup victory, winning the soccer-mad nation’s first World Cup.

Xavi is one of the last few nearly one-club players, spending nearly his whole professional career at Barcelona. One will always wonder how he would have done had he come to the Premier League or to MLS later in his career. However, his time at Barcelona provided some of the most beautiful soccer people have ever seen, and his career as a player will not soon be forgotten.