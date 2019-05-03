More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Naby Keita groin injury to sideline him for two months

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2019, 7:40 AM EDT
Naby Keita‘s groin problem picked up in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal loss to Barcelona is as bad as feared, and will add the 24-year-old to the growing list of big names set to miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with late season injuries.

Keita was forced off in the 24th minute of Wednesday’s match at the Camp Nou, and on Friday Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed his midfielder suffered a torn adductor muscle that will keep him out of action for two months.

“It is a high grade adductor injury where the tendon is ruptured, which keeps him out for at least, I would say two months,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday. “So bad news for us obviously but bad news for Guinea as well, because Africa Cup of Nations is coming up.”

Keita has become a key player for the Guinea national team, a regular in the squad since his introduction in qualifying for the 2015 AFCON tournament. He has missed just six matches since his debut in September of 2014, but will now be forced out of this summer’s tournament which begins on June 22. Guinea has been drawn into Group A with Nigeria, Madagascar, Burundi.

“[Keita’s injury is] not a really good moment, but it happened. Sometimes football and life aren’t too nice, but yeah, very serious,” Klopp said.

He joins a growing list of important players who have picked up late-season injuries that will keep them out of the competition, including Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and Leicester City’s Ghanan midfielder Daniel Amartey.

Bolton match abandoned, club guilty of misconduct over unpaid wages

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Cash-strapped side Bolton Wanderers, whose match against Brentford originally scheduled for last Saturday was postponed 16 hours before kickoff when players refused to take the field over unpaid wages, has seen the match officially abandoned, and the EFL has opened disciplinary proceedings against the club.

The club has been in a dire situation all season, having avoided administration back in September at the buzzer thanks to a last-minute deal to repay a loan. An ownership change fell through just days ago, with current chairman Ken Anderson seeing a self-imposed deadline passed for prospective buyer Laurence Bassini to provide prove of his financial capital.

Now, with players publicly refusing to play after failing to receive their wages for March or April, play on the field has been affected. Saturday’s match was postponed with the first-team squad refusing to play, and while the match was originally rescheduled for next Tuesday – two days after the end of the season – but adequate security personnel could not be confirmed with staff also going unpaid, so the EFL has called off the fixture and opened proceedings against the club. The cancellation of the match results in an automatic 1-0 victory for Brentford.

“Following the decision taken by Bolton Wanderers’ Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to issue a prohibition notice preventing Tuesday’s rearranged fixture with Brentford from taking place, the EFL will not be asking that the game is played at a future date,” the English Football League said in a statement. “There is no provision under EFL regulations to direct clubs to play at a later date than four days past the conclusion of the season and, as a result, it has been determined that Brentford will be awarded the three points on the basis of a 1-0 victory.

“As a consequence, Bolton Wanderers is now deemed to be guilty of misconduct by the EFL which will result in disciplinary proceedings against the club being taken at an appropriate time.”

The club announced it will go ahead with the final match of the season on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, with the PFA handing the club a second loan to allow the players to finish the season. The PFA confirmed last week that the organization had quietly loaned the club money in December to pay player wages, but the situation has not improved.

Bolton is already confirmed to have been relegated from the Championship. They played in the Premier League as recently as 2011.

Solskjaer confirms De Gea will start for Man United against Huddersfield

By Kyle BonnMay 3, 2019, 8:19 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solakjaer has confirmed that under-fire goalkeeper David De Gea will keep his place as Manchester United hosts Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Spaniard has struggled over the past few weeks, with errors leading to goals that open fresh wounds from this past summer’s World Cup, where De Gea also performed poorly. Most recently, De Gea fumbled a deep effort from N'Golo Kante on Sunday against Chelsea that led to Marcos Alonso‘s 43rd minute equalizer in the eventual 1-1 draw with Chelsea. De Gea was seen shaking his head after the mistake, leading some to speculate the mistakes could be having an effect on his mentality, but the Manchester United boss hoped to shoot that down.

“Of course we do [trust De Gea], he’s been fantastic this season,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference after confirming he will start. “Towards the end now he’s been in the headlines maybe for the wrong reasons, but as I’ve said so many times he’s got to deal with that. The goalkeeping department, they’re a fantastic group together with [goalkeeping coach] Emilio [Alvarez] and Sergio [Romero] and Lee [Grant] and David, they’ve been such a tight knitted group so they’ve experienced better times obviously but he’s ready for Sunday.”

Solskjaer did conveniently mention that Sergio Romero, de Gea’s backup, has a knee injury, leaving options quite limited should they decide the Spaniard needed some time on the sidelines. The only other goalkeeper in the squad is 36-year-old Lee Grant who joined from Stoke City in the summer. 20-year-old Paul Woolston is the starter for the U-23 squad, having signed in November as a free agent.

The boss was asked whether Romero would have started if he was fit, but dodged the question, sayin, “Ifs and buts and hypothetical questions. Sergio knows how highly I rate him.”

De Gea’s struggles have mounted for some time, with errors and poor moments in big games of late. He was beaten twice at his near post in the derby against Manchester City a week ago, with Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane both scoring on shots De Gea would like to have back. He saw a Lionel Messi shot squirt right under his outstretched body as Barcelona trounced the Red Devils 3-0 in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal the week before that.

Despite the mistakes, De Gea has been a monstrous figure in goal for Manchester United for nearly the past decade. Since joining in 2011, he has made at least 28 Premier League appearances in every single season, and has hit the 34-game mark in each of the past six seasons. The 28-year-old has played every minute of the league campaign this season, but his seven clean sheets are by far the lowest of his Red Devils career, with at least 11 clean sheets in every season since moving to Old Trafford.

Watch: U.S. U-17 MNT complete second half comeback v. Canada

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
The CONCACAF Under-17 Men’s Championship is underway from Bradenton, Fla. and the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team just put together the kind of win that could propel them towards the title.

Trailing 2-0 to two terrific goals from Canada’s Jérémie Omeonga and Jacen Russel-Rowe, the U.S. started its comeback in the 49th minute. Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio found himself open at the far post and expertly struck a corner kick from Borussia Dortmund academy member Giovanni Reyna in for a goal. In the 63rd minute, Axel Alejandre had scored from close range before Reyna scored the game-winner on a brilliantly taken free kick right out of a training ground routine.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 37

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
The race for the Premier League title looks set to go all the way down to the wire, with plenty of drama still to play out. Week 37 may be lacking in Big Six matchups but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups to watch, which we’ll look at below.

Can Rafa Benitez stop Liverpool?
Newcastle v. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The title hopes are out of its control, but Liverpool must continue to win its final two remaining league games to keep any hope of winning its first Premier League crown. Standing in its way this week is former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, who still maintains property in the area and reportedly still holds fond feelings for the club. Will Benitez put the final nail in the coffin for Liverpool’s Premier League hopes, or have his team let Liverpool come away with a massive away victory, keeping the pressure on Manchester City. Once again, Man City plays after Liverpool, so they’ll know that a win will either seal the title or just put them back on top by one point.

Brendan Rogers rematch with Manchester City
Manchester City v. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ET, Monday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

If Newcastle presents a challenge for Liverpool, the similarly, Leicester City, even at the Etihad Stadium, is a challenge for Pep Guardiola and Man City. Brendan Rodgers‘ side is coming off a rousing 3-0 win over Arsenal, though the Gunners were quite poor defensively. Youri Tielemans has been terrific and Jamie Vardy has come to life under Rodgers after struggling to find regular playing time under Claude Puel. Manchester City though has won 12 straight games in the Premier League, and are making their own luck, winning by some of the finest margins – 29 millimeters worth of space in its last game.

Wolves can lock down seventh place
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The race for seventh place has been a wild one in the last few weeks. However, finally, after Wolves win last weekend at Watford, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side can put itself in position to play in Europe next season, one year after coming up from the Championship. With a Wolves win over Fulham, the club will secure the seventh position and should Watford lose in the FA Cup final, Wolves will be heading to the UEFA Europa League.