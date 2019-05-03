More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Valencia condemns Nazi, monkey gestures of its fans at Arsenal

Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Valencia has expressed “utter disgust and absolute intolerance” toward the fans who were filmed making Nazi salutes and monkey gestures during a Europa League semifinal.

The Spanish club says the “isolated gestures” that circulated on social media after Thursday’s game at Arsenal “in no way represent the Valencian fan base.”

Though the gestures “are completely unjustifiable,” Valencia seeks “more information about any possible provocations” involving Arsenal fans.

That comment “casts a doubt on the sincerity” of Valencia’s statement, says British anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out.

Valencia also says it is working to identify the fans filmed and will “take corresponding disciplinary action” if they are season-ticket holders.

The incident followed Arsenal’s 3-1 win in the first leg. The return is in Valencia next Thursday.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth v. Tottenham

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 3, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
  • Spurs (still) lead the top-three race, somehow
  • Cherries sit 14th, safe from relegation
  • Spurs won 5-0 at Wembley back in December

Tottenham Hotspur continue to lead the top-three and -four race that seemingly no one — not even them — wants to win. Yet, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has two more chances to secure Champions League qualification by a very straightforward formula: they need just three points, beginning when they visit 14th-place Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com)

With Chelsea (68 points) just two points back in fourth and Arsenal (66) trailing by four, it’s Tottenham’s place to lose. To be certain, hey have tried to do so again and again, only to see their London rivals falter immediately thereafter. Take, for instance, last weekend: Spurs lost to West Ham, but Chelsea drew Manchester United and Arsenal were hammered 3-0 by Leicester City. It’s been that kind of month for top-six sides not named Manchester City or Liverpool.

As for the Cherries, they’re long since clear of the relegation zone and have very little left to play for, and it’s looked that way in recent outings. Eddie Howe‘s men have picked up just nine points from their last 12 games (2W-3D-7L), though they are on something of an upswing with four of the nine points coming in their last three games.

Injuries

Bournemouth OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), Junior Stanislas (hamstring), Simon Francis (knee), Charlie Daniels (knee), Andrew Surman (calf), Diego Rico (ankle) | Spurs — OUT: Harry Kane (ankle), Harry Winks (groin), Erik Lamela (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Jan Vertonghen (head)

What they’re saying

Howe, on Bournemouth’s need for continued progression: “People will use ‘established.’ I don’t know if we have ever used that word. For us, it’s not a useful thing to look at, you can then get complacent and lazy,” he said at a press conference. “For us it is about having to prove we deserve to be here first and foremost every season, so that means starting the campaign with a really good mentality to go to achieve and progress.”

Pochettino, on Spurs’ performance this season: “I always remember the first meeting that we had all together, when the World Cup players arrived, and we said, ‘We all start from zero. It’s going to be a difficult season and we need to be open to improve and to fight.’ We’ve always built some spirit inside the dressing room to fight against the reality. It was tough but in the end we are in a very good position. We feel very proud.”

Prediction

Spurs have fared remarkably well against Bournemouth (6W-1D-0L since the Cherries were promoted in 2015), as has Son Heung-min on an individual level (four goals in the last two meetings). It’s all setting up for Spurs to secure a top-four place on Saturday and free their minds for Wednesday’s trip to Amsterdam for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Sevilla in danger of missing top-four after home hammering

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) Sevilla suffered its worst home loss of the season on Friday, falling 3-0 at home to Leganes in the Spanish league and stumbling again in the fight for a Champions League berth.

It was a second consecutive defeat and third in four games for Sevilla, which is vying with Getafe and Valencia to accompany champion Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the competition next season.

Sevilla remained in fifth, tied on points with fourth-place Getafe and three points ahead of Valencia. Getafe hosts Girona on Sunday before Valencia visits last-place Huesca.

Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite scored and had two assists for Leganes. He redirected a long pass with a subtle touch to set up Youssef En-Nesyri, who capped the counterattack with a curling shot in the eighth minute, then scored in the 20th when he used his chest to control the ball and open a firing angle around defender Jesus Navas.

Braithwaite assisted Oscar Rodriguez to round off the rout in the 82nd minute. Navas tried to clear Rodriguez’s goal-bound shot, but it went off his leg and into the net.

Leganes, a modest club from Madrid, is quietly having a solid campaign, moving into ninth place with the win.

Report: Real Madrid agree $67-million deal for young star Jovic

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Andy EdwardsMay 3, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
Luka Jovic’s breakout 2018-19 season — the 21-year-old, on-loan Serb has already scored 26 goals (to go with 7 assists) for Eintracht Frankfurt — has landed him a job at one of the biggest clubs in the world, according to a report from Spanish newspaper AS.

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a $67-million deal that will bring Jovic to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Benfica, by whom Jovic was loaned to Frankfurt this season, recently completed a deal for less than $8 million to make that move a permanent one. Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly the other main suitors for Jovic.

Frankfurt will keep roughly $54 million of the fee from Madrid, while Benfica will receive roughly $13 million as part of a sell-on clause.

Of Jovic’s 26 goals, 17 have come in Bundesliga play and the other nine have been scored against European opposition. Frankfurt are level with Chelsea, 1-1, at the halfway point of the two sides’ Europa League semifinal tie. Jovic scored Frankfurt’s first-leg goal.

Everton make light work of Burnley, keep European hopes alive

By Andy EdwardsMay 3, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
  • Own goal, Coleman tap-in seal Everton’s victory
  • Toffees climb to 8th, keep European hopes alive
  • Burnley fail to go 13th, remain 15th

Everton completed an emphatic double over Burnley with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Friday, bringing the two sides’ aggregate score to 7-1 on the season.

The result and accompanying three points went a long way toward keeping the Toffees, who now trail Wolverhampton Wanderers by just a single point, in the race for seventh — to be able to call themselves the best of “the rest” of the Premier League. Wolves will draw level on game played, and could go four points ahead of Everton again, when they host 19th-place and already-relegated Fulham on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Finishing seventh will result in Europa League qualification for next season if Manchester City beat Watford, who are in the race for seventh themselves, in the FA Cup final.

Whether his side finishes seventh or 10th — all places which are still mathematically in play — Marco Silva‘s first season at Everton will realize a higher point total (53 with one game still to play) than last season prior to his arrival (49).

Burnley, on the other hand, are mathematically safe from relegation but could still wind up finishing in 17th, possibly as few as three points above 18th.

Friday’s encounter was very typical of games involving Burnley, as Sean Dyche‘s men held just 38 percent of possession — their average of 43.4 percent on the season ranks third from the bottom in the PL — and they were made to pay for it early. Everton were on the front foot from the very beginning and took the lead in the 17th minute. Originally credited to Richarlison for his effort from 25 yards out, the goal was ultimately given as an own goal against Ben Mee for a severe deflection with the shot going well wide of goal.

It was 1-0 for just three minutes, thanks to Seamus Coleman‘s second goal of the season. Lucas Digne fired a shot from a spot very near to where Richarlison’s originated, though the Frenchman’s was on target and very much a problem for goalkeeper Tom Heaton. He made the save, but spilled the ball directly in front of goal, where Coleman was anxiously awaiting his free header.

Everton will visit Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season, while Burnley will play host to Arsenal. The north London sides sit third and fifth, respectively, ahead of the weekend’s games.