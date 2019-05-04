More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool survive Newcastle scare to take PL title race to final day

By Andy EdwardsMay 4, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
  • Liverpool back in front in PL title race
  • Van Dijk’s header opened the scoring (13′)
  • Atsu leveled it 7 minutes later | Salah for 2-1 (28′)
  • Rondon levels it again (54′) | Origi wins it late (86′)

Liverpool guaranteed the Premier League title race will go down to the final day of the season with a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. As the final score suggests, it was anything but easy or straightforward for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

Whether or not Manchester City beat Leicester City in their penultimate league fixture on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) will determine who takes the pole position into next Sunday’s simultaneous finales.

The opening 45 minutes of between the Reds and Magpies were frantic and goal-filled.

Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring with one of the easiest headed goals that any player will ever score (WATCH HERE), but Liverpool’s lead lasted just seven minutes before Christian Atsu drew the home side level. Trent Alexander-Arnold will actually have been thankful that Atsu scored his chance, because the Liverpool defender would have otherwise been sent off for the clearest of handballs to block a goal-bound shot. Had the rebound not fallen to Atsu, and perhaps had he missed with his follow-up shot, Liverpool would have played a man down for 70 minutes.

Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s lead just eight minutes later with a deftly placed finish from a really difficult position. The ball came in from Alexander-Arnold on the right, but was too high for Salah to strike it with power and too low to head it. Instead, he re-positioned himself ever so slightly and leaned back just as the ball arrived, expertly re-directing it inside the far post.

The twists and turns weren’t finished, though — far from it, in fact.

Newcastle drew level again in the 54th minute, thanks to Salomon Rondo’s instinctual strike off the assist of another former Red, Javier Manquillo. It should have been little more than a half-chance, but the Venezuelan struck the ball ever so cleanly from near the penalty spot and Alisson could do nothing about it.

Salah was stretchered off the field in the 73rd minute after taking a powerful blow to the head from Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Without last season’s PL Player of the Year, Liverpool struggled to create even a handful of chances from open play. Fortunately for Klopp, his side excels on set pieces. Divock Origi rose highest and got his head to Xherdan Shaqiri‘s free kick in the 86th minute.

Liverpool (94 points) will finish their title challenge when Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Anfield next Sunday. Man City (92, with a game still in hand), meanwhile, will be away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

AT THE HALF: Liverpool lead Newcastle after wild 1st half (video)

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 4, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
And… you can breathe again (for 15 minutes, that is).

The first 45 minutes of Liverpool’s must-win trip to St. James’ Park are not only in the books — they were also beyond thrilling — and Jurgen Klopp‘s men are 2-1 to the good against former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez‘s Newcastle United.

Nothing short of a win will do for Liverpool, who trail Manchester City by a single point in the Premier League title race. The Reds have 135 minutes still to run, while the defending champions prepare for their penultimate league fixture on Monday, at home against Leicester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

As things stand, Liverpool would go two points ahead of Man City for at least the next 46 hours. All three goals were scored in a frantic 15-minute period which nearly also saw a Liverpool defender sent off.

If you’re not already tuned in, get to NBCSN or NBCSports.com (STREAM — WATCH HERE) right now.

Cardiff City relegated from the Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
  • Cardiff relegated from PL
  • Zaha, Batshuayi, Townsend score for Palace
  • Bluebirds will finish in 18th

Cardiff City’s second season in the Premier League ended the same way as their first: relegation after one season.

Cardiff lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, as the Welsh side are four points from safety with one game to go and Neil Warnock‘s newly-promoted side have joined Fulham and Huddersfield as the three teams who were relegated this season.

With Cardiff’s relegation confirmed, Brighton & Hove Albion are now secured of being in the Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi scored for Palace, who had handed Cardiff brief hope in the game through Martin Kelly‘s own goal. Then Andros Townsend made it 3-1 before Bobby Reid scored late on to make it 3-2, but that wasn’t enough to save Cardiff.

With the win Palace move on to 46 points for the season, while Cardiff have 31 points and now travel to Manchester United on the final day knowing it will be their last in the top-flight for at least 12 months.

Palace started the game well as Zaha went close and the visitors were soon ahead via their main man. Zaha controlled the ball, cut inside and placed a low finish past Neil Etheridge to put the Eagles 1-0 up as Cardiff’s slow start was punished.

But no sooner had they went behind, Cardiff equalized in bizarre circumstances. Leandro Bacuna whipped a ball into the box which was harmless, but Kelly got his clearance all wrong and shanked the ball into his own net. 1-1. Game on.

Batshuayi then scored to regain the lead for Palace, as he played a one-two with Jordan Ayew and then slotted home to make it 2-1 in a frantic first half.

Moments later James McArthur ran down the right and found Zaha who struck a shot at goal but his effort was blocked by his own player Ayew. At the other end Bruno Manga headed over and then Vicente Guaita made a fine stop to deny Bobby Reid, while Palace then went close again but Neil Etheridge saved bravely.

In the second half Palace looked dangerous on the counter, as Cardiff pushed forward to try and save themselves from relegation.

The Bluebirds were causing problems from set piece situations and Josh Murphy somehow shanked his effort wide after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing found him at the back post.

Murphy’s shot was blocked and Kenneth Zohore‘s shot was saved by Guaita as Cardiff pushed hard, but that led to Palace scoring another as Townsend’s low strike hit the post and went in to make it 3-1.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had a shot cleared off the line, then Junior Hoilett missed a great chance as the home side threw everything at Crystal Palace to try and keep their hopes of a dramatic survival alive.

Reid curled home to make it 3-2 late on, but that was how the game finished as the Eagles sent the Bluebirds back down to the second-tier.

Watch Live: Newcastle v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Newcastle United host Liverpool on Saturday at St James’ Park (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as a pivotal game in the Premier League title race takes center stage.

On paper, Liverpool should win this easily but Jurgen Klopp‘s side know that anything other than a win will likely dash their title hopes heading into the final week of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez has led his Newcastle side up the table in recent weeks after battling relegation, and they will be playing with plenty of confidence as they aim to finish the season on a high.

After their defeat at Barcelona in midweek, Liverpool know their only realistic chance of winning a trophy relies on them winning at Newcastle to set up a tense final day of the Premier League season.

In team news Newcastle have Jamaal Lascelles and Ki Sung-Yueng back in the starting lineup.

Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino who misses out through injury as Daniel Sturridge starts up top, while Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren all come in to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

VIDEO: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic scores superb solo goal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic is back to his best.

The USMNT star scored a wonderful solo goal to open the scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Pulisic, 20, carved throughout the Werder team, put a sneaky nutmeg in there for good measure and kept his cool to slot home, as the Bundesliga giants try to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich heading into the final weeks of the season.

After his injury-hit season, the goal was only Pulisic’s third of the Bundesliga campaign as he is currently on loan back to Dortmund following his January move to Chelsea.

See the video below to watch Pulisic’s magnificent strike, as Chelsea fans everywhere will be licking their chops with delight…