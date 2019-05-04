More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd limping to the finish

By Andy EdwardsMay 4, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT
Sunday’s three Premier League fixtures will see a trio of top-four hopefuls take the field for the penultimate game of their respective seasons.

The PL’s four Champions League places could be officially awarded by the end of day, or we could wind up with four teams — including third-place Tottenham Hotspur — separated by just two points. Seeing how none of the three have even a single win from any their last three games, the latter might actually be the safer bet.

Huddersfield v. Man United — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Manchester United have the longest odds of getting into Europe’s elite competition next season, as the Red Devils (65 points) currently sit sixth and trail fourth-place Chelsea by a full three points.

If Man United can’t beat an already-relegated Huddersfield Town side at John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday — it would be the Terriers’ ninth straight PL defeat — their hopes of finishing fourth won’t be mathematically dead, only realistically so. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.

“I don’t think we can give up until it’s theoretically over, but of course it’s a big mountain to climb,” he said this week. “The end of the season throws up a few marginal decisions, strange results, so anything can happen. We still want to finish the season on a high, and let’s see where that takes us now. Let’s see how many points we can get.”

INJURIES: Huddersfield —  OUT: Aaron Mooy (hip) | Man United  — OUT: Romelu Lukaku (hamstring), Eric Bailly (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (knee), Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Phil Jones (knee)

Chelsea v. Watford — 9 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

Of the three sides in action on Sunday, only Chelsea control their own destiny. The math is simple: any combination of Chelsea points won and Arsenal points dropped to reach five will see the Blues qualify for Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri has made finishing in the top-four a clear priority by resting superstar Eden Hazard (for 60 minutes) in Chelsea’s Europa League semifinal first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. The wild card in the race for fourth remains Europe’s “other” competition, as Chelsea and Arsenal are favorites to reach the final later this month in Azerbaijan. The most likely scenario, in that event, is that one of the two will have already clinched a Champions League place and the other’s last pathway to European riches would be to win the Europa League.

INJURIES: Chelsea —  OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Antonio Rudiger (knee) | Watford  — OUT: Etienne Capoue (knock), Tom Cleverley (fitness)

Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Arsenal (66) is the only side without a single point from the aforementioned last three games, meaning they would have put themselves comfortably in the driver’s seat with even a win and a pair of draws. As things stand, they trail Chelsea by two points.

The Gunners haven’t lost four straight top-flight fixtures since 1995. Fortunately for Unai Emery‘s men, Brighton have taken all of two points from their last seven league games. By playing in the day’s final game, Arsenal will be fully aware of how high three points will take them.

INJURIES: Arsenal —  OUT: Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Hector Bellerin (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (suspension) | Brighton  — OUT: Davy Propper (hamstring)

Serie A: Inter Milan drop more points, run risk of squandering 3rd

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Inter Milan missed the chance of consolidating third place in Serie A on Saturday and could even find itself struggling to hold onto a Champions League berth.

The Nerazzurri were held to 0-0 at relegation-threatened Udinese.

That left Inter four points ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta, which visits Lazio on Sunday, and five above fifth-placed Roma, which travels to Genoa. The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Inter has three matches remaining.

“We’ve dropped two important points here,” Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan said. “We were missing that final pass to score, we could have made more of certain situations.

“It was a classic game in which the opponent sat deep and we weren’t able to get a goal. We have to make up for it immediately at San Siro against Chievo Verona. We need to give something extra.”

It was a precious point for Udinese, which inched four clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s a golden point,” Udinese coach Igor Tudor said. “We are all happy. It will give us confidence.”

Earlier, Spal mathematically clinched its Serie A status for next season as it crushed already-relegated Chievo Verona 4-0.

Dias Felipe scored in each half and Sergio Floccari and Jasmin Kurtic also netted in the second period.

La Liga: Barcelona’s reserves lose; Atleti fail to clinch 2nd place

AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar
Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — Spanish champion Barcelona sacrificed its unbeaten streak on Saturday to prepare to reach the Champions League final at Liverpool’s expense.

With most regular starters rested, Barcelona’s 23-match unbeaten run ended in a 2-0 loss at Celta Vigo on Saturday in the Spanish league.

It was Barcelona’s first setback since January and a loss at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, and its first defeat in the league since November.

The result meant little to the Catalan club, though, as it’s fully focused on Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal next week, when it will travel to England defending a 3-0 win from the Camp Nou.

Of more immediate concern was a leg injury to Ousmane Dembele, who had to be replaced five minutes into the match.

“Apparently he has a muscle problem,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “We will have to wait until the tests tomorrow to see how serious it is.”

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergio Busquets were among the players who didn’t travel to Vigo.

Celta loved the result, which moved it to 14th place and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Barcelona clinched its 26th league title last weekend.

Atletico Madrid earlier missed a chance to secure second place after losing at Espanyol 3-0.

A draw would have been enough for Atletico but it struggled from at mid-table Espanyol.

Atletico can still clinch a runner-up finish on Sunday if third-placed Real Madrid loses or draws against Villarreal.

Real Madrid is nine points behind Atletico with three games left, but it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker between the city rivals.

“We still need a point, but it’s still up to us to earn this point and finish second,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “We have to appreciate the value of a second-place finish in this league.”

Atletico is seeking consecutive top-two finishes in the Spanish league for the first time since 1973-74. That was also the last time Real Madrid finished out of the top two in consecutive years.

Espanyol, unbeaten in seven matches, moved to ninth with the victory, staying in contention for a Europa League spot.

The hosts opened the scoring with an own-goal by Atletico defender Diego Godin just before halftime, then striker Borja Iglesias sealed the victory with goals in the 52nd and 89th minutes.

Simeone’s team hadn’t conceded three goals in a match since March, in a 3-0 loss at Juventus in the Champions League.

“We played a good first half but we weren’t ourselves after conceding the own-goal,” Atletico midfielder Koke said. “That was not the Atletico we are used to seeing.”

Warnock, Cardiff City react after relegation confirmed

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 4, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Cardiff City’s stay in the Premier League was a brief one — just one season — as the Bluebirds’ inevitable fate was sealed on Saturday: relegation back to the EFL Championship.

Manager Neil Warnock was quick to put the club’s current situation in perspective, taking one last opportunity to remember Emiliano Sala and what it means to suffer through a real tragedy — quotes from the BBC:

“We worked really hard for two months to get the lad signed, that puts it into perspective — yes, we’ve got relegated, but life is far more important.

“You can’t plan for something like that and I didn’t think it would affect the players in the way it did.

“I did think he would score 10 or 15 goals, he was the type we needed. It wasn’t to be.”

“The fans knew when I took over the club was in a mess, it’s been reborn – everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet.

“They know we’ve given it our best. We had some great chances in the second half.

“The Chelsea result killed us, that night in the dressing room. It was really low that night, they have kept fighting so I have no complaints.

“The problems we have had to put up with throughout the season, I have nothing but praise for everybody. It makes such a difference when you hear the crowd.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Warnock, something of a promotion specialist throughout his career, will stick around the Cardiff City Stadium and chase a return to the PL at the first time of asking.

Captain Sean Morrison is undoubtedly feeling the pain of being relegated, but the 28-year-old whose been at the club since 2014 is hopeful of a quick return.

“We always felt we had a chance but it just wasn’t to be today, another day a couple of them would go in but it’s been like that all season – it just hasn’t been our year.

“We would’ve loved to have taken it to the last day. We’ve fallen short today and over the season and we’re relegated because we didn’t do enough over the year. We’ve lacked a bit of quality but we’ve always bounced back. Hopefully we can bounce back again.

“The fans have been incredible, every year gets better and better, they’re as proud of us as I am and they can see the effort we’ve put in. I’m sure they’re disappointed but to hear them cheering like that is nice to hear.”

Liverpool survive Newcastle scare to take PL title race to final day

By Andy EdwardsMay 4, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
  • Liverpool back in front in PL title race
  • Van Dijk’s header opened the scoring (13′)
  • Atsu leveled it 7 minutes later | Salah for 2-1 (28′)
  • Rondon levels it again (54′) | Origi wins it late (86′)

Liverpool guaranteed the Premier League title race will go down to the final day of the season with a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. As the final score suggests, it was anything but easy or straightforward for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

Whether or not Manchester City beat Leicester City in their penultimate league fixture on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) will determine who takes the pole position into next Sunday’s simultaneous finales.

The opening 45 minutes of between the Reds and Magpies were frantic and goal-filled.

Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring with one of the easiest headed goals that any player will ever score (WATCH HERE), but Liverpool’s lead lasted just seven minutes before Christian Atsu drew the home side level. Trent Alexander-Arnold will actually have been thankful that Atsu scored his chance, because the Liverpool defender would have otherwise been sent off for the clearest of handballs to block a goal-bound shot. Had the rebound not fallen to Atsu, and perhaps had he missed with his follow-up shot, Liverpool would have played a man down for 70 minutes.

Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s lead just eight minutes later with a deftly placed finish from a really difficult position. The ball came in from Alexander-Arnold on the right, but was too high for Salah to strike it with power and too low to head it. Instead, he re-positioned himself ever so slightly and leaned back just as the ball arrived, expertly re-directing it inside the far post.

The twists and turns weren’t finished, though — far from it, in fact.

Newcastle drew level again in the 54th minute, thanks to Salomon Rondo’s instinctual strike off the assist of another former Red, Javier Manquillo. It should have been little more than a half-chance, but the Venezuelan struck the ball ever so cleanly from near the penalty spot and Alisson could do nothing about it.

Salah was stretchered off the field in the 73rd minute after taking a powerful blow to the head from Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (WATCH HERE).

Without last season’s PL Player of the Year, Liverpool struggled to create even a handful of chances from open play. Fortunately for Klopp, his side excels on set pieces. Divock Origi rose highest and got his head to Xherdan Shaqiri‘s free kick in the 86th minute.

Liverpool (94 points) will finish their title challenge when Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Anfield next Sunday. Man City (92, with a game still in hand), meanwhile, will be away to Brighton & Hove Albion.