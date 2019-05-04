Warnock, Cardiff City react after relegation confirmed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardiff City’s stay in the Premier League was a brief one — just one season — as the Bluebirds’ inevitable fate was sealed on Saturday: relegation back to the EFL Championship.

Liverpool survive Newcastle scare to take PL title race to final day

Manager Neil Warnock was quick to put the club’s current situation in perspective, taking one last opportunity to remember Emiliano Sala and what it means to suffer through a real tragedy — quotes from the BBC:

“We worked really hard for two months to get the lad signed, that puts it into perspective — yes, we’ve got relegated, but life is far more important. “You can’t plan for something like that and I didn’t think it would affect the players in the way it did. “I did think he would score 10 or 15 goals, he was the type we needed. It wasn’t to be.” … “The fans knew when I took over the club was in a mess, it’s been reborn – everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet. “They know we’ve given it our best. We had some great chances in the second half. “The Chelsea result killed us, that night in the dressing room. It was really low that night, they have kept fighting so I have no complaints. “The problems we have had to put up with throughout the season, I have nothing but praise for everybody. It makes such a difference when you hear the crowd.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Warnock, something of a promotion specialist throughout his career, will stick around the Cardiff City Stadium and chase a return to the PL at the first time of asking.

Cardiff City relegated from the Premier League

Captain Sean Morrison is undoubtedly feeling the pain of being relegated, but the 28-year-old whose been at the club since 2014 is hopeful of a quick return.

“We always felt we had a chance but it just wasn’t to be today, another day a couple of them would go in but it’s been like that all season – it just hasn’t been our year. “We would’ve loved to have taken it to the last day. We’ve fallen short today and over the season and we’re relegated because we didn’t do enough over the year. We’ve lacked a bit of quality but we’ve always bounced back. Hopefully we can bounce back again. “The fans have been incredible, every year gets better and better, they’re as proud of us as I am and they can see the effort we’ve put in. I’m sure they’re disappointed but to hear them cheering like that is nice to hear.”

