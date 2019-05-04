Watch Live: Newcastle v. Liverpool

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Newcastle v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Newcastle United host Liverpool on Saturday at St James’ Park (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as a pivotal game in the Premier League title race takes center stage.

On paper, Liverpool should win this easily but Jurgen Klopp‘s side know that anything other than a win will likely dash their title hopes heading into the final week of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez has led his Newcastle side up the table in recent weeks after battling relegation, and they will be playing with plenty of confidence as they aim to finish the season on a high.

After their defeat at Barcelona in midweek, Liverpool know their only realistic chance of winning a trophy relies on them winning at Newcastle to set up a tense final day of the Premier League season.

In team news Newcastle have Jamaal Lascelles and Ki Sung-Yueng back in the starting lineup.

Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino who misses out through injury as Daniel Sturridge starts up top, while Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren all come in to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City relegated from the Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
  • Cardiff relegated from PL
  • Zaha, Batshuayi, Townsend score for Palace
  • Bluebirds will finish in 18th

Cardiff City’s second season in the Premier League ended the same way as their first: relegation after one season.

Cardiff lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, as the Welsh side are four points from safety with one game to go and Neil Warnock‘s newly-promoted side have joined Fulham and Huddersfield as the three teams who were relegated this season.

With Cardiff’s relegation confirmed, Brighton & Hove Albion are now secured of being in the Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi scored for Palace, who had handed Cardiff brief hope in the game through Martin Kelly‘s own goal. Then Andros Townsend made it 3-1 before Bobby Reid scored late on to make it 3-2, but that wasn’t enough to save Cardiff.

With the win Palace move on to 46 points for the season, while Cardiff have 31 points and now travel to Manchester United on the final day knowing it will be their last in the top-flight for at least 12 months.

Palace started the game well as Zaha went close and the visitors were soon ahead via their main man. Zaha controlled the ball, cut inside and placed a low finish past Neil Etheridge to put the Eagles 1-0 up as Cardiff’s slow start was punished.

But no sooner had they went behind, Cardiff equalized in bizarre circumstances. Leandro Bacuna whipped a ball into the box which was harmless, but Kelly got his clearance all wrong and shanked the ball into his own net. 1-1. Game on.

Batshuayi then scored to regain the lead for Palace, as he played a one-two with Jordan Ayew and then slotted home to make it 2-1 in a frantic first half.

Moments later James McArthur ran down the right and found Zaha who struck a shot at goal but his effort was blocked by his own player Ayew. At the other end Bruno Manga headed over and then Vicente Guaita made a fine stop to deny Bobby Reid, while Palace then went close again but Neil Etheridge saved bravely.

In the second half Palace looked dangerous on the counter, as Cardiff pushed forward to try and save themselves from relegation.

The Bluebirds were causing problems from set piece situations and Josh Murphy somehow shanked his effort wide after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing found him at the back post.

Murphy’s shot was blocked and Kenneth Zohore‘s shot was saved by Guaita as Cardiff pushed hard, but that led to Palace scoring another as Townsend’s low strike hit the post and went in to make it 3-1.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had a shot cleared off the line, then Junior Hoilett missed a great chance as the home side threw everything at Crystal Palace to try and keep their hopes of a dramatic survival alive.

Reid curled home to make it 3-2 late on, but that was how the game finished as the Eagles sent the Bluebirds back down to the second-tier.

VIDEO: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic scores superb solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic is back to his best.

The USMNT star scored a wonderful solo goal to open the scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Pulisic, 20, carved throughout the Werder team, put a sneaky nutmeg in there for good measure and kept his cool to slot home, as the Bundesliga giants try to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich heading into the final weeks of the season.

After his injury-hit season, the goal was only Pulisic’s third of the Bundesliga campaign as he is currently on loan back to Dortmund following his January move to Chelsea.

See the video below to watch Pulisic’s magnificent strike, as Chelsea fans everywhere will be licking their chops with delight…

Celtic wins eighth straight Scottish league title

Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
ABERDEEN, Scotland (AP) Celtic won the Scottish league title for the eighth straight year on Saturday, completing the second leg in its bid to clinch a domestic treble for the third straight season.

A 3-0 win at Aberdeen moved Celtic into an unassailable 12-point lead in the Scottish Premiership.

Having already collected the Scottish League Cup, Celtic will wrap up the treble if it wins the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on May 25.

Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Odsonne Edouard scored Celtic’s goals at Pittodrie to seal the team’s 26th win in 36 league games in the campaign.

Cardiff City v. Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Cardiff City host Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and the equation for the Bluebirds is simple.

Neil Warnock‘s men must win to keep their faint hopes of Premier League survival alive, as they are four points behind Brighton with two games to go for both teams but Cardiff have a much worse goal difference compared to Brighton who sit one place out of the relegation zone.

As for Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson, they will be aiming to finish as high as possible after a fairly comfortable campaign.

In team news Cardiff bring in Josh Murphy, Danny Ward and Bobby Reid for Leandro Bacuna, Junior Hoilett and Oumar Niasse.

Crystal Palace make four changes as Joel Ward, Michy Batshuayi, Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew replace Patrick Van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, Max Meyer and Christian Benteke.

LINEUPS