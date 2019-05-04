Wolves beat Fulham, all but seal seventh (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dendoncker scores winner

Wolves stay in 7th place

Fulham’s run of wins ends

Wolverhampton Wanderers all but secured seventh place in the Premier League table as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

Leander Dendoncker‘s volley was enough to seal all three points, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side went close on several occasions as Diogo Jota was a constant menace.

With the win Wolves move on to 57 points, and that means that unless Leicester City win their final two games and Wolves lose to Liverpool on the final day of the season, the newly-promoted club will finish in seventh which would secure European qualification if Watford lose to Man City in the FA Cup final later this month.

Already-relegated Fulham ended their run of wins after three-straight and they will finish in 19th place.

Early on Jota went down on the edge of the box under a hefty challenge, and was then booked for simulation after going down in the box.

Jota was then denied by Sergio Rico who made a fine stop down to his left to deny the in-form Wolves forward.

That man Jota then flashed an effort just wide of the far post as Wolves continued to push forward. Joao Moutinho‘s whipped cross then found Leander Dendoncker but his header hit the crossbar.

Wolves failed to break through before the interval and Fulham had a decent chance as Joe Bryan forced Rui Patricio into a stop.

In the second half Jota dragged another effort just wide as Wolves huffed and puffed, but didn’t work Rico.

At the other end Aleksandar Mitrovic squandered a wonderful chance as Ryan Sessegnon set him up but the Serbian blasted over from a great position.

Ruben Neves then smashed in a low effort which was saved by Rico, and Matt Doherty was brilliantly denied by Rico at the back post.

Wolves won it late on as Doherty crossed for Dendoncker who volleyed home to spark wild celebrations at Molinuex.

Jota smashed the crossbar late on, but Wolves were worthy winners as they all but secured seventh place.

