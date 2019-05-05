More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Chelsea stay the top-four course with win over Watford (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 5, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
  • Chelsea go 3rd in PL, all but secure top-4 finish
  • Loftus-Cheek, Luiz started 2H with quick-fire double
  • Higuain added the 3rd (75′)

Chelsea hit Watford for three second-half goals and 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, sending themselves to third place in the Premier League in the process.

With one game left to play, the Blues (71 points) have all but secured their place in the top-four and assured themselves of a return to the Champions League.

Sunday’s game didn’t start off so brightly for Chelsea, as Watford were first to threaten, but Kepa Arrizabalaga made one of the best saves of the season to deny Troy Deeney in the 8th minute. Jose Holebas’ cross came in from the left side and Deeney rose highest to get his head to the ball and loop it across the face of goal, but Arrizabalaga was quick to react and palm the ball away at full-stretch.

N'Golo Kante, the engine and master of Chelsea’s midfield, was forced off by an injury immediately thereafter.

Chelsea had an obvious claim for a penalty kick in the 30th minute, when Kiko Femenia wrapped his arms around David Luiz and drove him down to the ground. It was the Blues’ most threatening moment in the first half.

The second half started much better, however, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who came on to replace Kante, broke the deadlock after just three minutes. Eden Hazard whipped a cross into the box and it was Loftus-Cheek who beat everyone else in the air and headed the ball down to beat Ben Foster.

Barely two minutes later, the Blues had their second courtesy of Luiz. Hazard sent the corner kick to the top of the six-yard box where Luiz, who lost his marker with terrifying ease, was completely unmarked and applied the finish.

Chelsea so nearly made it 3-0 with a pair of golden opportunities in the 58th minute. Pedro cut inside onto his left foot and looked to have beaten Foster to the far post, only to be denied at the very last moment. The rebound fell to Loftus-Cheek, but he put his follow-up effort inches wide.

Gonzalo Higuain put the game to bed with a deft chip over Foster in the 75th minute. Pedro slipped a perfectly weighted through ball to Higuain, but there was still so much to be done from there. Foster was rushing out quickly and Higuain had the tightest of angles with which to work. The only path to goal was up and over.

Chelsea will wrap up their campaign with a trip to Leicester City next Sunday, while Watford will host West Ham United at Vicarage Road.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 5, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
The Premier League’s top-four race moved one step closer to the finish line with Chelsea winning and Manchester United dropping points on Sunday. Now, it’s up to Arsenal to either push it across the line or extend the race to the final day of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion are the opponents, and getting within three points of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur is the objective. A draw will do just that, but only that. A win would move the Gunner (66 points) to within one point of the Champions League places.

All of the action is live on NBCSN, or watch the stream linked below.

11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

Man United can’t hold early lead, draw Huddersfield (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 5, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
  • Man United officially eliminated from top-4 race
  • McTominay scores on Lossl’s howler (8′)
  • Mbenza strikes back for Huddersfield (60′)

Manchester United’s top-four dreams officially crashed and burned on Sunday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side coughed up an early lead and drew already-relegated Huddersfield Town.

With one game left to play, Man United (66 points) trail fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur by four points.

United went ahead through Scott McTominay, with many thanks to Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, in the 8th minute. The academy product worked his way past a pair of defenders to free himself up for a shot from the edge of the penalty area. His effort was quite tame, but Lossl made an absolute mess of it.

United so nearly doubled their lead in the 42nd minute, when Paul Pogba went inches from scoring an acrobatically impossible header. Juan Mata‘s cross came in from the left side, well behind Pogba, but the Frenchman contorted his body in the air and got plenty of power behind his effort, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Disaster struck for the Red Devils right on the hour mark. Lossl made a simple saved and charged ahead before launching a counter-attack with a seeing-eye through ball headed for Isaac Mbenza. With the majority of United’s defense inside the Huddersfield box for a corner kick, Mbenza was in behind and only had to be David De Gea, which he did by calmly slotting the ball past him.

United’s first chance at an equalizer came and went when Phil Jones failed to even put the ball on frame with only the goalkeeper to beat. Ashley Young sent a bouncing free kick into the box and Jones was completely unmarked at the near post. He got the finish all wrong and watched helplessly as the ball bounded over the goal.

Their best chances came and went in the 88th minute, in agonizing fashion. First, Tahith Chong raced in on goal with just Lossl to beat, but saw his effort pushed away with no one arriving at the back post to tap home the free rebound. Seconds later, Pogba struck a curler from the edge of the penalty area, but found only the crossbar.

That kind of day — that kind of season — for Man United.

Bayern Munich stalwarts Ribery, Robben to leave this summer

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has confirmed that fan favorites Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are to leave the club at the end of this season, with a testimonial game planned for both players in 2020.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, “Franck and Arjen are great players. Bayern owes a lot to both of them and will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell. They’ve helped shape Bayern’s most successful decade with fantastic football.”

The 35-year-old Robben had already announced at the end of 2018 that he would be leaving the club this summer, while Ribery, 36, had been hoping to extend his 12-year stay at the club.

Ribery tells the club website, “It won’t be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we’ve achieved together.”

Former France international Ribery scored in Bayern’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday, when Robben also came on as a substitute to make his first appearance after five months out injured.

The Dutch winger said he had no plans to retire just yet: “I love football — I’d like to keep playing.”

Watch Live: Huddersfield v. Man United; Chelsea v. Watford

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 5, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
The Premier League’s top-four race is set to finally get some answers to the numerous questions which have plagued the masses for the past nine months… maybe.

With sixth-place Manchester United and fourth-place Chelsea both in action at 9 a.m ET — followed by fifth-place Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET — the PL’s four Champions League places could be officially awarded by the end of day, or we could wind up with four teams separated by just two points.

The Red Devils are set for a visit to Huddersfield Town on NBCSN. At the same time, the Blues will host Watford at Stamford Bridge.

The schedule for two games at 9 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

9 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town v. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Watford – CNBC [STREAM]