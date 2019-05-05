More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Real Madrid sends ‘Stay strong’ message to Casillas

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid’s players and fans took a moment before Sunday’s 3-2 Spanish league win over Villarreal to send messages of support to former star goalkeeper Iker Casillas as he recovers from a heart attack.

[ MORE: Chelsea beats Watford ]

Players posed for a team photo wearing T-shirts that said in Spanish “Iker, we are all with you,” while spectators at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium chanted his name and unfurled a huge banner saying “Madrid fans are with you. Stay strong, eternal captain.”

The 37-year-old Casillas fell ill while training for his club, FC Porto, on Wednesday and remains hospitalized after undergoing a catheterization. Porto’s doctors said the former Spain goalkeeper is expected to fully recover, but it is too early to know if he can keep playing professionally.

Casillas was a fan favorite during his 16 seasons with Madrid, where he won three Champions League and five Spanish league trophies. Casillas also helped Spain to win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. He joined Portuguese club Porto in 2015.

Against Villarreal, Madrid bounced back from a 0-0 draw at Getafe and a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano as it struggles to compete consistently despite the return of coach Zinedine Zidane.

Barcelona clinched the league title last week and, with Madrid in a distant third place, all the talk in the Spanish capital is what the club will do in the offseason to shake up its squad.

Little used striker Mariano Diaz and defender Jesus Vallejo responded to their rare starts Sunday by scoring. Diaz struck twice, while Vallejo got his first goal for the club. Gerard Moreno and Juame Costa scored for Villarreal.

Madrid’s Vinicius Junior returned as a late substitute after two months sidelined with a leg injury.

GETAFE FOUTH

Getafe is trying to join Madrid, second-place Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League next season.

The modest club moved back ahead of Sevilla into fourth place and the final spot for Europe’s top club competition after beating Girona 2-0 at home.

Jorge Molina continued his excellent season at age 37 by scoring his 14th league goal before Angel Rodriguez put the result beyond doubt.

Also, Eibar edged Real Betis 1-0.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chelsea’s Sarri salutes Cahill, takes blame for Kante injury

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri is blaming himself after N'Golo Kante limped out of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat of Watford, a win which combined with other results to ensure the Blues will complete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Kante, 28, has played over 4,000 minutes for the Blues this season, and Sarri said the French midfielder should have been rested after going 90 minutes at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 3-0 Watford ]

“The problem is with his hamstring,” But I think I made a mistake, because probably today he had to rest. Sometimes it’s very difficult to put on the bench a player so important, like Hazard, like Kante, but you have to do it, otherwise you risk, and I have to say I made a mistake.”

Sarri also saluted Gary Cahill, who played his final home match for the Blues following 7-plus years and 289 appearances for Chelsea. The 33-year-old joined from Bolton in January 2012.

“Cahill during the season was really very professional. He played only seven matches but he was really very important in the training ground, in the dressing room, and today was the last match for him in Chelsea and I thought it was important for him to [be] on the pitch. It was very important for the fans and for him. Here, Gary won everything and so he had to say goodbye to the stadium, to the fans, to the club.”

Kante’s absence for the Europa League second leg could be huge. Chelsea is locked in a 1-1 battle with Eintracht after 90 minutes in Germany.

Saint-Etienne wins at Monaco to keep the pressure on Lyon

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Saint-Etienne beat struggling Monaco 3-2 Sunday to keep the pressure on local rival Lyon in the fight for third place in the French league.

Third spot secures a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season, and Saint-Etienne moved above Lyon on goal difference.

Lyon was at home to Lille later Sunday, where a defeat for Lyon would effectively guarantee second place for Lille and automatic Champions League qualification with three games remaining after this weekend.

But Monaco is in trouble in 17th place and only three points above 18th-place Caen in the relegation-promotion playoff position.

Winger Remy Cabella did the damage for Saint-Etienne, scoring with a sharp volley to put the visitors 2-1 up in the 71st minute and then setting up forward Arnaud Nordin for a powerful header 10 minutes later.

Gelson Martins created a goal for Brazilian striker Vinicius, but his injury-time goal came too late for Monaco.

Martins put Monaco ahead in the 18th, only for defender Fode Ballo-Toure to gift Saint-Etienne an equalizer by volleying in an own-goal in the 59th.

OTHER MATCHES

Amiens climbed one place above Monaco after a 1-1 draw at Montpellier, which stayed fifth ahead of Marseille on goal difference.

Nantes is finishing the season in championship-winning form, albeit with nothing left to play for. A 3-0 home win against Dijon made it five straight victories and moved coach Vahid Halilhodzic’s side up to 11th place.

French Cup winner Rennes dropped to 13th after a 2-2 draw at Toulouse.

League champion Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 at home to Nice on Saturday and has won only one of its last seven games in all competitions.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Arsenal’s top-four dreams crushed in Brighton draw (video)

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 5, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal 3 points back of Spurs with inferior GD
  • Aubameyang scores 20th PL goal this season (9′)
  • Murray nets career goal 200 to draw level (61′)

Arsenal, much like Manchester United before them, couldn’t hold onto an early lead and ultimately dealt their own top-four dreams a fatal blow by drawing a bottom-four side on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

1-0 up on 17th-place Brighton & Hove Albion after nine minutes, Unai Emery‘s Gunners failed to put the game away with a second goal and let the Seagulls back into the game. As such, Arsenal (67 points) trail fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur by three points with just one game left to play. The problem for Arsenal: their goal differential (+20) is eight goals worse than that of Tottenham.

For all intents and purposes, they’re set for another season in the Europa League, unless the can win Europe’s “other” competition later this month.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan went inches from firing the Gunners into the lead after 73 seconds, but the Armenian’s shot from the edge of the penalty area smashed the front side of the post and squirted across the face of goal in agonizing fashion.

It didn’t take much longer for Arsenal to jump out in front, though. Nacho Monreal was tripped inside Brighton’s 18-yard box, which sent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the penalty spot where he bagged his 20th PL goal of the season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Shkodran Mustafi very nearly made it 2-0 with a diving header in the 36th minute, but Mathew Ryan leapt into action, and across his goal, to make a spectacular save at a full-stretch. Ryan made an even better stop to deny Aubameyang two minutes later. A cross came in front the left side and found Aubameyang near the penalty spot. He swept his left foot through the ball and sent it toward Ryan’s right-hand post, but the goalkeeper sprang to life once again and pushed the ball just around the post.

Brighton drew level hugely against the run of play. Granit Xhaka needlessly dragged down Solly March who had made a dangerous, but containable, run inside the box. Glenn Murray stepped up and converted to reach the 200-goal mark in his 15-year professional career.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Arsenal’s best chance to win it saw Aubameyang smash the ball just inches wide of the post in the 74th minute. With much of the left side of the goal at his mercy, the Gabonese goalscorer couldn’t keep the ball on frame when he leapt into the air struck a volley with great power.

Brighton had two chances to steal all three points in the 84th minute, but March’s header was saved by Bernd Leno at point-blank range, then Pascal Gross wasn’t able to put his follow-up effort on target. The near post was wide open and required just a bit of composure to touch the ball home.

Arsenal will visit Burnley on the final day of the season, next Sunday, while Spurs will host Everton.

Solskjaer faces ‘great challenge’ to resurrect Man United

By Andy EdwardsMay 5, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stabilized Manchester United during a terribly turbulent time when he took over as interim manager back in December, but the Norwegian couldn’t will the Red Devils to a top-four finish after being named Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement in March.

[ MORE: Man United can’t hold early lead, draw Huddersfield (video) ]

Now, with a summer full of uncertainty looming, Solskjaer is fully aware of the “great challenge” ahead of him: rebuilding a first-team squad that hasn’t challenged for the Premier League title since winning it in Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final season. The year was 2013.

To make a tall task even taller, Solskjaer and chief executive will have to maneuver through the transfer market without the benefit of Champions League revenue after Man United were eliminated from top-four contention upon throwing away an early lead and drawing already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday — quotes from the BBC:

“We are where we are for a reason. Over a long season we haven’t been good enough to challenge for the Champions League places. It’s not come as a surprise but we hoped to show a better performance today.”

“We haven’t taken enough points, won enough games, scored enough goals — its always difficult when you lose your manager halfway through the season. It’s caught up with us a little bit.

“It shows us where we are. We’re not living in fantasy land, thinking we can catch the top two. We’re far away, but we shouldn’t be speaking about being far off the top-four at Manchester United.

“We’re many levels [behind] at the moment, that’s the size of the challenge, it’s a great challenge for us but I’m sure we’ll make it.”

Defender Ashley Young, who’s won four major trophies since joining the club in 2011, longs for the days of competing for titles and winning trophies.

“I’m not sure what it is, its a number of things. It’s a disappointment now we can’t make the top-four. We must go away and be ready to go again.

“We haven’t been playing the way we should, that’s why we are where we are in the league table. It’s a massive blow for a club like Manchester United. It’s not what we want to be talking about, fighting for top-four, we want trophies and titles.

“It’s been tough, we haven’t been fighting for titles and it’s a massive disappointment. We must come back next season ready to win.”