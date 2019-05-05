Watch Live: Huddersfield v. Man United; Chelsea v. Watford

The Premier League’s top-four race is set to finally get some answers to the numerous questions which have plagued the masses for the past nine months… maybe.
With sixth-place Manchester United and fourth-place Chelsea both in action at 9 a.m ET — followed by fifth-place Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET — the PL’s four Champions League places could be officially awarded by the end of day, or we could wind up with four teams separated by just two points.
The Red Devils are set for a visit to Huddersfield Town on NBCSN. At the same time, the Blues will host Watford at Stamford Bridge.
The schedule for two games at 9 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
9 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town v. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Watford – CNBC [STREAM]