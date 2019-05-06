Casillas released from hospital after heart attack

Iker Casillas has been released from hospital after he suffered a heart attack last Wednesday.

The FC Porto goalkeeper, 37, spoke to reporters outside of the CUF hospital in Porto, Portugal on Monday, as he thanked the medical teams at the hospital and FC Porto for their work as the team medics responded immediately to his issue in training last week.

Casillas also thanked the entire soccer world for their well wishes, as messages poured in from across the globe for the legendary goalkeeper.

“A few days ago I went through a difficult situation, something that can happen at any moment of life, but fortunately I’m fine. I am grateful and feel that I am very lucky. Thank you to all who cared, for I felt very dear and cherished. I can only get out of this situation with a smile.”

Casillas won five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles during his 17-year career with Real Madrid, and has spent the past four seasons at FC Porto. He also captained Spain to the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

What does the future hold for Casillas?

“I feel much better and now it will be a rest for a couple of weeks or a couple of months, I do not know, but the most important thing is to be here. Thank you all,” Casillas said. “I do not know what the future will be, but the most important thing is to be here, to be able to speak and transmit to everyone as I am and how I feel. Thank you very much and see you soon.”

