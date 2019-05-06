More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Casillas released from hospital after heart attack

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Iker Casillas has been released from hospital after he suffered a heart attack last Wednesday.

The FC Porto goalkeeper, 37, spoke to reporters outside of the CUF hospital in Porto, Portugal on Monday, as he thanked the medical teams at the hospital and FC Porto for their work as the team medics responded immediately to his issue in training last week.

Casillas also thanked the entire soccer world for their well wishes, as messages poured in from across the globe for the legendary goalkeeper.

“A few days ago I went through a difficult situation, something that can happen at any moment of life, but fortunately I’m fine. I am grateful and feel that I am very lucky. Thank you to all who cared, for I felt very dear and cherished. I can only get out of this situation with a smile.”

Casillas won five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles during his 17-year career with Real Madrid, and has spent the past four seasons at FC Porto. He also captained Spain to the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

What does the future hold for Casillas?

“I feel much better and now it will be a rest for a couple of weeks or a couple of months, I do not know, but the most important thing is to be here. Thank you all,” Casillas said. “I do not know what the future will be, but the most important thing is to be here, to be able to speak and transmit to everyone as I am and how I feel. Thank you very much and see you soon.”

Back to his best? A good weekend for USMNT’s Pulisic

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic hasn’t had too much to celebrate this season. But this weekend was a very good one for the U.S. men’s national team star.

Pulisic, 20, scored a stunning solo goal for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga as he continues to return to form, and his new team, Chelsea, qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Yes, it would have been even better had Dortmund not coughed up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Werder Bremen and leave their Bundesliga title hopes in ruins, but this weekend was better than most for him in recent times.

The Pennsylvania native has struggled with injuries throughout the 2018-19 campaign and with the emergence of Jadon Sancho, he’s found himself on the outside looking in at Dortmund with just three league goals to his name this season. He now has three goals and an assist in his last seven outings for club and country and his form is returning.

But with Chelsea buying him in January for $73 million, then loaning him back to Dortmund, there is plenty for Pulisic to look forward to in the coming 12 months.

He will get to showcase his talents in the Premier League from August and with Eden Hazard looking likely to leave Chelsea, he will become a pivotal figure in the Blues’ squad, as Maurizio Sarri will rotate his players with UCL and Premier League games coming thick and fast.

Throughout 2018 Pulisic battled with frustration that the USMNT did not have a permanent coach after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but now that is all sorted out, he’s set up for a big summer with the Gold Cup and then a move to Chelsea.

After getting through the toughest few months of his career to date, the good times are starting to roll around for Pulisic again. Sometimes you need these dips in form and fortune in your career to keep you on an upward trajectory overall.

Let’s see if the U.S. playmaker can kick on now he’s fully fit and his future is looking a little more certain. His quality is undoubted, and now comes a huge challenge to establish himself at Chelsea in the Premier League.

FIFA adds new awards categories to provide gender parity

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA is introducing gender parity for its awards by adding a women’s goalkeeper category and a female team of the year.

The announcement on Monday ensures men and women will be in line for accolades in the same categories at the FIFA Best ceremony in Milan on Sept. 23.

FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban says “FIFA is certain that France will host a groundbreaking edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, so I cannot think of a better moment to introduce these new awards. It is yet another step in the right direction to raise the profile of women’s football.”

There were already both men’s and women’s players and coaches of the year awards.

Kentucky Derby result a reminder of VAR drama in Man City v. Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Technology in sport is great. And sometimes it totally alters the outcome of a huge result in dramatic fashion.

ICYMI, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday saw Maximum Security disqualified after an official video review, as 65-1 shot Country House was named the winner after an agonizing and dramatic wait in front of millions watching across the world.

It was the first time in history a horse which had won the Kentucky Derby was disqualified, and you can watch it all play out in the video above.

That got us thinking, has there been a similar incident in recent times in soccer due to the arrival of VAR over the past couple of seasons?

The most obvious, and recent, example is Manchester City’s epic 4-3 win against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg last month, which was so nearly a 5-3 victory. Drawing 4-4 on aggregate over the two legs, City needed one more goal to advance to the last four of the UCL. Spurs held the advantage on the away goals rule heading into the final seconds of a wild second leg which had already seen VAR used on multiple occasions as the lead swung back and forth.

Raheem Sterling then scored in the 93rd minute to cue pandemonium as Pep Guardiola‘s side had roared back from 2-1 down to lead 5-3 and seal an improbable win to keep their dreams of winning an historic quadruple alive.

But then, as City’s fans were still celebrating, VAR was used and deemed that Sergio Aguero was offside in the build up and ruled out the goal. The decision was correct and video replay had caused an incredible moment of agony and ecstasy for both teams.

Seconds later the final whistle blew and Tottenham’s players, still in shock, celebrated wildly and Man City’s players and fans were stunned in silence.

One Man City fan, who had left the stadium just as Sterling had scored what he thought was the goal which sent them to the UCL semifinals, was interviewed outside the stadium after the game and didn’t even realize the goal had been chalked off…

Remember, you can watch the Preakness on NBC on Saturday, May 18 (Stream online via NBCSports.com) to see if Country House can defy the odds again and if more drama will ensue at the Pimilco Race Course.

Preview: Man City v. Leicester City

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
  • Man City going for 13th-straight win
  • Leicester have 1 defeat in last 7
  • Man City 2 points behind leaders Liverpool

Manchester City’s season pretty much comes to down to this game. Pep Guardiola‘s side host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and a win would see them take a one-point lead at the top of the table heading into the final day of the Premier League season.

Leicester have been in great form under new manager Brendan Rodgers and the former Liverpool boss could do his side a huge favor ahead of the season finale on Sunday, while the Foxes are also trying to seal an unlikely seventh-place finish. With City heading to Brighton on the final day and Liverpool hosting Wolves, Leicester taking points off Man City seems like Liverpool’s best remaining hope of winning the title.

In team news Man City are without Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne, while Leicester are without Daniel Amartey and Matty James.

What they’re saying…

Pep Guardiola on the title battle with Liverpool: “Arriving at this stage, two games left with 92 points, after 100 points last season, that is the most satisfaction I’ve had as a manager. It’s not easy, honestly, and the players did it again. I would not say that 100 points was bad and that we are not satisfied with what we did last season but, at the same time, we were seven points behind (earlier this season). You give credit for the titles and how huge our rival is. In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides and there are two that were ‘wow’. One is the Barcelona of Luis Enrique with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez in front. The other is this Liverpool. I think they’re the best two sides I’ve faced as a manager.”

Brendan Rodgers on red-hot Jamie Vardy: “Well he does (strike fear into opponents) there’s no getting away from that. When I was preparing a team to play against him you just knew you’ve got to be really careful against him, because if you don’t counter-press the game well and there’s space to play that pass, he’s going to hurt you. And he’s a goalscorer. If you watch him and see his ability to score a goal, and his threat, you’ll always be mindful of it. But that’s the Premier League − top players, top strikers − and you’re always having to find a way to nullify that. But it’s absolutely brilliant to have him on your side!”

Prediction

Leicester will make this very tough for Man City, and their threat on the counter will scare the life out of Guardiola. That said, City have been grinding out results in recent weeks and with this squad knowing two more wins seals the title, there will be an extra bit of determination. Man City to win 3-1 thanks to a late flurry of goals.