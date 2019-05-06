More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Did Kompany help seal the title in possible final home game for Man City?

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
If that was Vincent Kompany‘s final match at the Etihad Stadium as a Manchester City player, it was just about a dream finish for the veteran defender.

Kompany’s 30-yard blast found the top corner, whooshing past the diving Kasper Schmeichel as Manchester City kept its hopes alive with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. Kompany, 33, is in the final two months of his current contract with Manchester City, and could conceivably retire or head to a new club come June 30, unless he reaches an agreement with the club to extend his stay. Although he’s pound-for-pound one of the best centerbacks in the world, he’s started less than half of Man City’s matches in each of the last four seasons, struggling with a myriad of muscular injuries.

“I said before the game ‘no shoot Vinny’,” Pep Guardiola said, jokingly, via Man City’s website. “He was right to not follow my thoughts. Incredible. The desire to win every game. There are important players in that club, it is more than one century history this club, not a lot of titles in trophy cabinet but a lot of players help us to be where we are right now.

“When fit, Vinny is an incredible player. He is real defender with personality and leader happy for him for the club and everybody.”

For most of his career for club and country, Kompany has been much more known for keeping goals out than scoring them. And even when he has scored, it’s often been with his head, or on a scrum in the penalty area. His goal on Monday showcased the brilliant technical ability he has. In the Premier League of the past, players of his strength and stature were more brute and brawn than finesse. Think Robert Huth or Philippe Senderos.

And yet, what sets Kompany apart from the rest of the pack is, when fit, he’s lightning quick, can play quick, zip passes on the ground or in the air, and he apparently can strike a ball as good as a forward or midfielder.

Following the match, Guardiola also lauded Kompany for what he did at Manchester City. Though Kompany is from Belgium originally, you don’t think of Man City without thinking of Kompany. Since his arrival at Man City, he’s seen the club go from a basically mid-table team with big ambitions to within a half dozen years, win the Premier League, and then within a decade, become one of Europe’s most ambitious and talented clubs.

Kompany is a big reason for that, even if his impact has been muted by injuries the past four seasons.

Ultimately, with Kompany’s contract running down, this may have been his last Premier League game in Man City colors at the Etihad. While Guardiola clearly appreciates what Kompany can bring, he also likely wants to have someone who will be fitter, and younger, especially with Man City surely attempting the quadruple again next year. Per Guardiola, we won’t know what will happen regarding Kompany until after the season. But talks are ongoing. So perhaps this wasn’t goodbye, just yet.

“We spoke with him and his agent,” Guardiola told the BBC. “At the end of the season we are going to talk to him. He is an incredible human being and he helps me a lot. Always I was sad I could not use him a lot but this club is what it is because of people like Vincent. At the end of the season after the FA Cup we will see.

“We will finish the season and after are going to talk. We spoke with him three weeks ago, one month ago. We spoke fluently. We are going to take a beer together and decide what is best especially for the club.”

Cologne promoted back to Bundesliga as 2nd division champion

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
FUERTH, Germany (AP) Two days after firing its coach, Cologne secured its return to the Bundesliga as Germany’s second division champion with a 4-0 win at Greuther Fuerth on Monday.

A hat trick from Jhon Cordoba and an own goal from Daniel Steininger ensured Cologne clinched top spot, eight points ahead of Paderborn with two rounds remaining.

After its rivals all lost at the weekend, Cologne needed only a point to secure an immediate return to the top flight following its relegation last season, but the mood at the club had been anything but celebratory after going four games without a win.

Coach Markus Anfang was fired on Saturday after two straight defeats and former under-21 coach Andre Pawlak put in charge for the last three games of the season.

Pawlak clinched promotion on his debut after the win pushed the team to eight points more than Paderborn and nine more than Union Berlin and Hamburger SV. The top two are promoted, while the third-place finisher has a two-leg playoff against the team that finishes third from the bottom in the Bundesliga – currently Stuttgart – to determine which plays in the top flight next season.

Pep Guardiola: ‘It’s in our hands’

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
As the calendar turned to 2019, Liverpool held a seven-point lead in the table over Manchester City and looked set to run away with the title.

Four months later, and Manchester City is one win away from winning a second-straight title in incredible fashion.

Following Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on January 3, Pep Guardiola’s side has won (WON) 17 of its last 18 Premier League matches. The only blip came on January 29, in a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

“One game left it will be so tough like today, we are away and we saw Brighton had a good game at Arsenal,” Guardiola told reporters following the match, via BBC Sport. “But it is in our hands, don’t forget but we could have been 10 points behind if we lost to Liverpool here.

“We were seven points behind, but we are in the last game and it is in our hands. We are going to prepare well.“

Its been an incredible turnaround for Manchester City after Liverpool raced out to the lead in the first half of the season. But Man City’s defense tightened and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all played key roles down the stretch to make Man City the dominant side in the Premier League once more.

Monday’s win against Leicester City showed that Man City could find the answer on a night when Leicester’s defense was bending, but not breaking. As other teams in the top six have struggled, Man City and Liverpool have continued winning.

Now, Man City is just three points at Brighton and Hove Albion away from winning the Premier League title, something that seemed improbable just four months ago.

Man City one win away from PL title (video)

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
  • Man City have one-point lead 
  • Kompany scores winner
  • Win at Brighton will seal title

Manchester City controls its own destiny heading into the final week of the season.

Following 70 long minutes of action, in which Leicester City’s strong defense repelled wave after wave of Manchester City attack, the Sky Blues found the breakthrough through captain Vincent Kompany.

Pep Guardiola‘s squad held on for the final 20 minutes of the match, defeating Leicester 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday

The win puts Manchester City at 95 points, one above Liverpool at 94 points, with just one game remaining.

Man City travel to Brighton knowing a win will seal the title, while Liverpool host Wolves knowing they must win and hope for some help from Brighton.

Despite Manchester City failing to reach last year’s points heights, this year, if anything, showed that Pep Guardiola’s side can win in tight games, even when it looks like they’re running out of gas or answers.

Man City opened the match on the front foot and dominated throughout, with around 61 percent possession. Man City youngster Phil Foden had the game’s first chance, but his effort in the box went straight to Kasper Schmeichel. More often than not, Man City found space around the edge of the box, but with around eight to nine Leicester City players hunkering around the box, it left very little space for the likes of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling to exploit.

Even when they did, it involved passing one or two defenders, but getting stymied by the third.

Leicester City offered a some resistance, especially on the counter attack, but Ederson didn’t have much to worry about as Kompany and Aymeric Laporte kept things on lock down.

After the first 45 minutes and another 25 into the second half, it appeared that maybe Liverpool’s dream of winning its first title in the Premier League era could become reality, as Man City edged closer to a scoreless draw. Then, in the 70th minute, Kompany stepped up, quite literally, and fired home a massive strike that sent reverberations across the Premier League to put Manchester City up.

Guardiola’s men continued to attack after the goal, looking for a second, and that decision also kept Leicester City on its heels, forcing more players back and less into the attacking areas. Kelechi Iheanacho had a terrific chance to level the score in the 87th minute off a great diagonal ball from Hamza Choudhury, but Iheanacho put his shot well wide of goal. It turned out to be Leicester’s last chance of the game.



