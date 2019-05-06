Guardiola: “It’s in our hands”

As the calendar turned to 2019, Liverpool held a seven-point lead in the table over Manchester City and looked set to run away with the title.

Four months later, and Manchester City is one win away from winning a second-straight title in incredible fashion.

Following Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on January 3, Pep Guardiola’s side has won (WON) 17 of its last 18 Premier League matches. The only blip came on January 29, in a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

“One game left it will be so tough like today, we are away and we saw Brighton had a good game at Arsenal,” Guardiola told reporters following the match, via BBC Sport. “But it is in our hands, don’t forget but we could have been 10 points behind if we lost to Liverpool here.

“We were seven points behind, but we are in the last game and it is in our hands. We are going to prepare well.“

13 – Man City have won each of their last 13 Premier League matches – it’s the fourth run of a team winning 13+ games in a row in the competition’s history, with the Citizens the only side to have done so twice. Determined. #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/pLbfebPwOa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2019

Its been an incredible turnaround for Manchester City after Liverpool raced out to the lead in the first half of the season. But Man City’s defense tightened and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all played key roles down the stretch to make Man City the dominant side in the Premier League once more.

Monday’s win against Leicester City showed that Man City could find the answer on a night when Leicester’s defense was bending, but not breaking. As other teams in the top six have struggled, Man City and Liverpool have continued winning.

Now, Man City is just three points at Brighton and Hove Albion away from winning the Premier League title, something that seemed improbable just four months ago.