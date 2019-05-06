More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Guardiola: “It’s in our hands”

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the calendar turned to 2019, Liverpool held a seven-point lead in the table over Manchester City and looked set to run away with the title.

Four months later, and Manchester City is one win away from winning a second-straight title in incredible fashion.

Following Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on January 3, Pep Guardiola’s side has won (WON) 17 of its last 18 Premier League matches. The only blip came on January 29, in a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

“One game left it will be so tough like today, we are away and we saw Brighton had a good game at Arsenal,” Guardiola told reporters following the match, via BBC Sport. “But it is in our hands, don’t forget but we could have been 10 points behind if we lost to Liverpool here.

“We were seven points behind, but we are in the last game and it is in our hands. We are going to prepare well.“

Its been an incredible turnaround for Manchester City after Liverpool raced out to the lead in the first half of the season. But Man City’s defense tightened and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all played key roles down the stretch to make Man City the dominant side in the Premier League once more.

Monday’s win against Leicester City showed that Man City could find the answer on a night when Leicester’s defense was bending, but not breaking. As other teams in the top six have struggled, Man City and Liverpool have continued winning.

Now, Man City is just three points at Brighton and Hove Albion away from winning the Premier League title, something that seemed improbable just four months ago.

Man City one win away from PL title (video)

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Man City have one-point lead 
  • Kompany scores winner
  • Win at Brighton will seal title

Manchester City controls its own destiny heading into the final week of the season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Following 70 long minutes of action, in which Leicester City’s strong defense repelled wave after wave of Manchester City attack, the Sky Blues found the breakthrough through captain Vincent Kompany.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Pep Guardiola‘s squad held on for the final 20 minutes of the match, defeating Leicester 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday

The win puts Manchester City at 95 points, one above Liverpool at 94 points, with just one game remaining.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Man City travel to Brighton knowing a win will seal the title, while Liverpool host Wolves knowing they must win and hope for some help from Brighton.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Despite Manchester City failing to reach last year’s points heights, this year, if anything, showed that Pep Guardiola’s side can win in tight games, even when it looks like they’re running out of gas or answers.

Man City opened the match on the front foot and dominated throughout, with around 61 percent possession. Man City youngster Phil Foden had the game’s first chance, but his effort in the box went straight to Kasper Schmeichel. More often than not, Man City found space around the edge of the box, but with around eight to nine Leicester City players hunkering around the box, it left very little space for the likes of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling to exploit.

Even when they did, it involved passing one or two defenders, but getting stymied by the third.

Leicester City offered a some resistance, especially on the counter attack, but Ederson didn’t have much to worry about as Kompany and Aymeric Laporte kept things on lock down.

After the first 45 minutes and another 25 into the second half, it appeared that maybe Liverpool’s dream of winning its first title in the Premier League era could become reality, as Man City edged closer to a scoreless draw. Then, in the 70th minute, Kompany stepped up, quite literally, and fired home a massive strike that sent reverberations across the Premier League to put Manchester City up.

Guardiola’s men continued to attack after the goal, looking for a second, and that decision also kept Leicester City on its heels, forcing more players back and less into the attacking areas. Kelechi Iheanacho had a terrific chance to level the score in the 87th minute off a great diagonal ball from Hamza Choudhury, but Iheanacho put his shot well wide of goal. It turned out to be Leicester’s last chance of the game.

Must-See Goal: Kompany scores blast to give Man City crucial lead

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It took 70 minutes, but Manchester City finally found the back of the net, and it came from one of the most unlikely sources.

With Leicester City backing off and dropping deeper into their defensive third of the field, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany took the initiative and fired an absolute rocket past Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel in the 70th minute to give Man City a 1-0 lead. The goal also put Man City back in control to win the Premier League title.

Watch the video of the goal above.

[WATCH LIVE: Man City vs. Leicester City]

Timbers add serious firepower with Fernandez, Liga MX second-leading scorer

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Portland Timbers took a big step to solving some of its goal-scoring problems with a major signing on Monday.

The Timbers announced that it had signed Argentine forward Brian Fernandez as a Designated Player on a transfer from Liga MX side Necaxa. Fernandez finished the regular season of the Liga MX Clausura campaign with 12 goals in the 17-match half season, good to second best in the league. He has 16 goals in 30 league matches since joining Necaxa last summer. Per the Athletic and reports in Mexico, the Timbers are paying a transfer fee of around $10-12 million for Fernandez’s services.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

“We are very pleased to welcome Brian Fernández to our team,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a statement. “Brian is a player who possesses many different attacking qualities that can cause issues for the opposition. He has shown the ability to unlock defenses and score goals in a variety of ways throughout his career, and, while we view him as a forward with our immediate group, his versatility and ability to play in different positions and systems gives us further tactical flexibility and options.”

Fernandez, who has played in his native Argentina, Chile, and even half a season at Metz in Ligue 1, brings a hot form and scoring ability to a Timbers team in need of goals. Although it can be partially excused by starting the season on the road, the Timbers have just 13 goals this season in 10 games, and more often than not, Diego Valeri, the playmaking maestro in attacking midfield, has finished the season as the team’s leading scorer.

Players such as Fanendo Adi, Darren Mattocks and Jack McInerney have come and gone, and while Sebastian Blanco appears to have the talent to succeed in MLS, he hasn’t been a consistent goalscorer. That necessitated the signing of Fernandez.

The signing also comes just a day ahead of the MLS Transfer Window first stage closing until the second stage opens in early July.

Watch Live: Man City v. Leicester City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City host Leicester City on Monday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and the situation is clear for Pep Guardiola‘s side.

If they beat Leicester all they need to do is win at Brighton on the final day of the season this Sunday to secure back-to-back Premier League titles.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

With Liverpool two points clear of City after their late win at Newcastle on Saturday, the pressure is on the reigning champs to get past an in-form and dangerous Leicester side to regain their one-point advantage in the title race.

Oh, how Liverpool fans hope their former boss Brendan Rodgers can do them a massive favor on Monday…

In team news Man City start local lad and 18-year-old Phil Foden in midfield, while Leicester start Jamie Vardy up top with James Maddison, Marc Albrighton and Hamza Choudhury in support of him.

LINEUPS