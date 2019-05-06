Kentucky Derby result a reminder of VAR drama in Man City v. Spurs

Technology in sport is great. And sometimes it totally alters the outcome of a huge result in dramatic fashion.

ICYMI, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday saw Maximum Security disqualified after an official video review, as 65-1 shot Country House was named the winner after an agonizing and dramatic wait in front of millions watching across the world.

It was the first time in history a horse which had won the Kentucky Derby was disqualified, and you can watch it all play out in the video above.

That got us thinking, has there been a similar incident in recent times in soccer due to the arrival of VAR over the past couple of seasons?

The most obvious, and recent, example is Manchester City’s epic 4-3 win against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg last month, which was so nearly a 5-3 victory. Drawing 4-4 on aggregate over the two legs, City needed one more goal to advance to the last four of the UCL. Spurs held the advantage on the away goals rule heading into the final seconds of a wild second leg which had already seen VAR used on multiple occasions as the lead swung back and forth.

Raheem Sterling then scored in the 93rd minute to cue pandemonium as Pep Guardiola‘s side had roared back from 2-1 down to lead 5-3 and seal an improbable win to keep their dreams of winning an historic quadruple alive.

But then, as City’s fans were still celebrating, VAR was used and deemed that Sergio Aguero was offside in the build up and ruled out the goal. The decision was correct and video replay had caused an incredible moment of agony and ecstasy for both teams.

😱 The moment Man City had Raheem Sterling's goal taken away from them by VAR, just when they thought that had won it in stoppage time. Utter pandemonium in the #UCL quarterfinal second leg. #MCFC #THFC #MCITOTpic.twitter.com/nzYg5lg8So — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 17, 2019

Seconds later the final whistle blew and Tottenham’s players, still in shock, celebrated wildly and Man City’s players and fans were stunned in silence.

One Man City fan, who had left the stadium just as Sterling had scored what he thought was the goal which sent them to the UCL semifinals, was interviewed outside the stadium after the game and didn’t even realize the goal had been chalked off…

Remember, you can watch the Preakness on NBC on Saturday, May 18 (Stream online via NBCSports.com) to see if Country House can defy the odds again and if more drama will ensue at the Pimilco Race Course.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports