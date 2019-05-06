PAOK 1st undefeated team in Greek league season for 55 years

Liverpool’s task against Barcelona just got even tougher.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Nou Camp, Jurgen Klopp will now be without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Salah suffered a heavy blow to the head which led to a concussion in the 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday, while Firmino suffered a reaction to a recent groin/thigh injury after coming on late against Barca last week.

“Two of the world’s best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals,” said Klopp. “It doesn’t make life easier but as long as we will try for 90 minutes to celebrate the Champions League campaign to give it a proper finish. That’s the plan. If we can do it, wonderful. If we can’t do it, let’s fail in the most beautiful way.”

Overhauling a 3-0 deficit is a long shot, especially without two key strikers, as Sadio Mane is set to be joined up top by two from Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge or Xherdan Shaqiri. Origi, Shaqiri and Sturridge have all had their moments this season, but replacing Salah and Firmino is almost impossible.

The big question remains if either Salah or Firmino will be fit for the final day of the season on Sunday, as Liverpool host Wolves knowing a win could seal their first league title in 29 years.

Klopp revealed Salah could be fit for the season finale, as his concussion could be over in the next few days, but there is no chance he will be risked to play against Barcelona.

“It’s not good enough from a medical point of view,” Klopp said about Salah. “He is desperate to play but we cannot do it. It’s a concussion. That means he would not even be allowed to play.”

