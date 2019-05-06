More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
PAOK 1st undefeated team in Greek league season for 55 years

May 6, 2019
ATHENS, Greece (AP) PAOK has become only the second team to go through an entire Greek league season without losing.

PAOK had already secured the title and ended its season with a 2-0 win at Giannena on Sunday. The Thessaloniki side won 26 of its 30 games, with four draws, to finish five points ahead of runner-up Olympiakos.

Both PAOK and Olympiakos qualify for the Champions League next season.

Last year’s champion AEK finished third, 23 points behind PAOK.

AEK, fourth-place Atromitos and Aris in fifth qualified for the Europa League.

Panathinaikos was undefeated 55 years ago in the 1963-64 season.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Salah, Firmino ruled out through injury

May 6, 2019
Liverpool’s task against Barcelona just got even tougher.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Nou Camp, Jurgen Klopp will now be without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Salah suffered a heavy blow to the head which led to a concussion in the 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday, while Firmino suffered a reaction to a recent groin/thigh injury after coming on late against Barca last week.

“Two of the world’s best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals,” said Klopp. “It doesn’t make life easier but as long as we will try for 90 minutes to celebrate the Champions League campaign to give it a proper finish. That’s the plan. If we can do it, wonderful. If we can’t do it, let’s fail in the most beautiful way.”

Overhauling a 3-0 deficit is a long shot, especially without two key strikers, as Sadio Mane is set to be joined up top by two from Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge or Xherdan Shaqiri. Origi, Shaqiri and Sturridge have all had their moments this season, but replacing Salah and Firmino is almost impossible.

The big question remains if either Salah or Firmino will be fit for the final day of the season on Sunday, as Liverpool host Wolves knowing a win could seal their first league title in 29 years.

Klopp revealed Salah could be fit for the season finale, as his concussion could be over in the next few days, but there is no chance he will be risked to play against Barcelona.

“It’s not good enough from a medical point of view,” Klopp said about Salah. “He is desperate to play but we cannot do it. It’s a concussion. That means he would not even be allowed to play.”

Premier League Tactics Session: Origi's Liverpool winner

May 5, 2019
It was Divock Origi to the rescue for the second time in Liverpool’s terrific fight for a long-anticipated Premier League title.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool ]

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies were game and twice equalized at St. James’ Park, but Origi’s marker proved decisive in the 86th minute.

The Belgian headed in a Xherdan Shaqiri free kick with an attempt that took a turn off Jamaal Lascelles, and the breakdown of the play has to begin with the Swiss midfielder’s set piece delivery.

Emery: Arsenal can still 'do something important' in Europa League

May 5, 2019
Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League depend on one if not two London rivals, but neither will matter much if the Gunners cannot get out of their own way.

Unai Emery‘s men again lost a chance to buttress their Top Four hopes with a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, and now need one of two things to qualify for the UEFA Champions League:

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

  • A combined nine-goal swing in goal differential as Spurs lose on Sunday to Everton while Arsenal beat up on
  • Winning the Europa League.

The latter is more likely, and Emery is focused on defeating Valencia and then either Eintracht Frankfurt or fellow London side Chelsea.

So don’t ask him about missing out on the Top Four. From Arsenal:

“It’s not the moment to talk about next season. I think we need to be strong and be together for next Thursday, which will be a big challenge for us in another competition in which we can do something important. We are going to try to do something. We are very, very disappointed. We spoke [before] the game to finish about our ambition and motivation to finish here with a victory and also to take our chances [to try] and finish fourth.”

Emery noted there’s a big hill to climb, but lots of steps along the way.

“If we are 27 points behind the leaders, that’s the difference. But we are going to work and build up our future.”

There’s also a big difference between what Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have built at Man City and Liverpool, especially given the massive spends from both that few others can match, but the patience shown to their world class managers.

Real Madrid sends 'Stay strong' message to Casillas

May 5, 2019
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid’s players and fans took a moment before Sunday’s 3-2 Spanish league win over Villarreal to send messages of support to former star goalkeeper Iker Casillas as he recovers from a heart attack.

[ MORE: Chelsea beats Watford ]

Players posed for a team photo wearing T-shirts that said in Spanish “Iker, we are all with you,” while spectators at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium chanted his name and unfurled a huge banner saying “Madrid fans are with you. Stay strong, eternal captain.”

The 37-year-old Casillas fell ill while training for his club, FC Porto, on Wednesday and remains hospitalized after undergoing a catheterization. Porto’s doctors said the former Spain goalkeeper is expected to fully recover, but it is too early to know if he can keep playing professionally.

Casillas was a fan favorite during his 16 seasons with Madrid, where he won three Champions League and five Spanish league trophies. Casillas also helped Spain to win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. He joined Portuguese club Porto in 2015.

Against Villarreal, Madrid bounced back from a 0-0 draw at Getafe and a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano as it struggles to compete consistently despite the return of coach Zinedine Zidane.

Barcelona clinched the league title last week and, with Madrid in a distant third place, all the talk in the Spanish capital is what the club will do in the offseason to shake up its squad.

Little used striker Mariano Diaz and defender Jesus Vallejo responded to their rare starts Sunday by scoring. Diaz struck twice, while Vallejo got his first goal for the club. Gerard Moreno and Juame Costa scored for Villarreal.

Madrid’s Vinicius Junior returned as a late substitute after two months sidelined with a leg injury.

GETAFE FOUTH

Getafe is trying to join Madrid, second-place Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League next season.

The modest club moved back ahead of Sevilla into fourth place and the final spot for Europe’s top club competition after beating Girona 2-0 at home.

Jorge Molina continued his excellent season at age 37 by scoring his 14th league goal before Angel Rodriguez put the result beyond doubt.

Also, Eibar edged Real Betis 1-0.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports