Timbers add serious firepower with Fernandez, Liga MX second-leading scorer

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
The Portland Timbers took a big step to solving some of its goal-scoring problems with a major signing on Monday.

The Timbers announced that it had signed Argentine forward Brian Fernandez as a Designated Player on a transfer from Liga MX side Necaxa. Fernandez finished the regular season of the Liga MX Clausura campaign with 12 goals in the 17-match half season, good to second best in the league. He has 16 goals in 30 league matches since joining Necaxa last summer. Per the Athletic and reports in Mexico, the Timbers are paying a transfer fee of around $10-12 million for Fernandez’s services.

“We are very pleased to welcome Brian Fernández to our team,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a statement. “Brian is a player who possesses many different attacking qualities that can cause issues for the opposition. He has shown the ability to unlock defenses and score goals in a variety of ways throughout his career, and, while we view him as a forward with our immediate group, his versatility and ability to play in different positions and systems gives us further tactical flexibility and options.”

Fernandez, who has played in his native Argentina, Chile, and even half a season at Metz in Ligue 1, brings a hot form and scoring ability to a Timbers team in need of goals. Although it can be partially excused by starting the season on the road, the Timbers have just 13 goals this season in 10 games, and more often than not, Diego Valeri, the playmaking maestro in attacking midfield, has finished the season as the team’s leading scorer.

Players such as Fanendo Adi, Darren Mattocks and Jack McInerney have come and gone, and while Sebastian Blanco appears to have the talent to succeed in MLS, he hasn’t been a consistent goalscorer. That necessitated the signing of Fernandez.

The signing also comes just a day ahead of the MLS Transfer Window first stage closing until the second stage opens in early July.

Must-See Goal: Kompany scores blast to give Man City crucial lead

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
It took 70 minutes, but Manchester City finally found the back of the net, and it came from one of the most unlikely sources.

With Leicester City backing off and dropping deeper into their defensive third of the field, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany took the initiative and fired an absolute rocket past Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel in the 70th minute to give Man City a 1-0 lead. The goal also put Man City back in control to win the Premier League title.

Watch the video of the goal below.

Watch Live: Man City v. Leicester City

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Manchester City host Leicester City on Monday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and the situation is clear for Pep Guardiola‘s side.

If they beat Leicester all they need to do is win at Brighton on the final day of the season this Sunday to secure back-to-back Premier League titles.

With Liverpool two points clear of City after their late win at Newcastle on Saturday, the pressure is on the reigning champs to get past an in-form and dangerous Leicester side to regain their one-point advantage in the title race.

Oh, how Liverpool fans hope their former boss Brendan Rodgers can do them a massive favor on Monday…

In team news Man City start local lad and 18-year-old Phil Foden in midfield, while Leicester start Jamie Vardy up top with James Maddison, Marc Albrighton and Hamza Choudhury in support of him.

LINEUPS

Casillas released from hospital after heart attack

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Iker Casillas has been released from hospital after he suffered a heart attack last Wednesday.

The FC Porto goalkeeper, 37, spoke to reporters outside of the CUF hospital in Porto, Portugal on Monday, as he thanked the medical teams at the hospital and FC Porto for their work as the team medics responded immediately to his issue in training last week.

Casillas also thanked the entire soccer world for their well wishes, as messages poured in from across the globe for the legendary goalkeeper.

“A few days ago I went through a difficult situation, something that can happen at any moment of life, but fortunately I’m fine. I am grateful and feel that I am very lucky. Thank you to all who cared, for I felt very dear and cherished. I can only get out of this situation with a smile.”

Casillas won five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles during his 17-year career with Real Madrid, and has spent the past four seasons at FC Porto. He also captained Spain to the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

What does the future hold for Casillas?

“I feel much better and now it will be a rest for a couple of weeks or a couple of months, I do not know, but the most important thing is to be here. Thank you all,” Casillas said. “I do not know what the future will be, but the most important thing is to be here, to be able to speak and transmit to everyone as I am and how I feel. Thank you very much and see you soon.”

Back to his best? A good weekend for USMNT’s Pulisic

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic hasn’t had too much to celebrate this season. But this weekend was a very good one for the U.S. men’s national team star.

Pulisic, 20, scored a stunning solo goal for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga as he continues to return to form, and his new team, Chelsea, qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Yes, it would have been even better had Dortmund not coughed up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Werder Bremen and leave their Bundesliga title hopes in ruins, but this weekend was better than most for him in recent times.

The Pennsylvania native has struggled with injuries throughout the 2018-19 campaign and with the emergence of Jadon Sancho, he’s found himself on the outside looking in at Dortmund with just three league goals to his name this season. He now has three goals and an assist in his last seven outings for club and country and his form is returning.

But with Chelsea buying him in January for $73 million, then loaning him back to Dortmund, there is plenty for Pulisic to look forward to in the coming 12 months.

He will get to showcase his talents in the Premier League from August and with Eden Hazard looking likely to leave Chelsea, he will become a pivotal figure in the Blues’ squad, as Maurizio Sarri will rotate his players with UCL and Premier League games coming thick and fast.

Throughout 2018 Pulisic battled with frustration that the USMNT did not have a permanent coach after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but now that is all sorted out, he’s set up for a big summer with the Gold Cup and then a move to Chelsea.

After getting through the toughest few months of his career to date, the good times are starting to roll around for Pulisic again. Sometimes you need these dips in form and fortune in your career to keep you on an upward trajectory overall.

Let’s see if the U.S. playmaker can kick on now he’s fully fit and his future is looking a little more certain. His quality is undoubted, and now comes a huge challenge to establish himself at Chelsea in the Premier League.