At the Half: Liverpool scores early but still trails Barcelona on aggregate (video)

It’s a European night at Anfield, so you know it’s rocking, and it got even louder when Divock Origi scored in just the sixth minute.
The Belgian international slotted home a shot parried away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen to put Liverpool up early in the evening, but the Reds still trailed by two goals on aggregate.
[LIVE: Liverpool hosts Barcelona in Champions League]
Liverpool continued to attack in the first half but some last-ditch defending from the likes of Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal have kept Liverpool off the board since then. At the same time, Barcelona has countered well, sending Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez on the break into Liverpool’s half.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Bodies have crashed into each other, there’s been goals, yellow cards, and some great saves from both ter Stegen and Liverpool’s Allison. Allison twice denied Barcelona from close range and Messi put a strike just wide of the post to keep Liverpool alive in the tie.