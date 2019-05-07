More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Cardiff City management confirms Warnock will stay in charge

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 8:17 AM EDT
Cardiff City brass confirmed on Tuesday that manager Neil Warnock will remain in charge next season despite the club’s confirmed relegation to the Championship.

Just two days ago after Cardiff was confirmed relegated after a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace, Warnock was unsure of his future, saying, “I’ve got to let things settle and not do anything rash,” Warnock said after the match. “I will be working next year, I will have a year somewhere. I am looking forward to that challenge again now.” When asked directly if that would be at Cardiff City, Warnock responded, “I have no idea.”

Warnock brought the Bluebirds up from the second tier last campaign, only to see them sent back down. However, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan pointed to Warnock’s specialty in promotion as a big reason for his decision to keep the 70-year-old in charge, as he currently owns eight promotions in his career, a record in English football.

“I am happy for Neil to stay and achieve his ninth promotion to the EPL,” Tan said on Tuesday. In addition, club chairman Mehmet Dalman also threw his support behind the current boss. “I think he’s playing such a critical role and it would be a shame to see anything different from that – I do not expect anything different from that,” Dalman told BBC Radio Wales. “I talk to Neil on a regular basis, we have a great relationship. I know Vincent has a great relationship with him.”

Warnock believes despite relegation this season, the club is on the rise, even going so far to say this is his favorite season as boss. “I think when you look back to when I came to the club, I thought the club was broken, I thought it was really in a poor state,” he said after the loss to Palace on Saturday. “You saw the fans tonight, I think club is almost reborn now. I’m so proud that the fans have been like they have been because I’ve never experienced anything like that in my career. As daft as it sounds, I think this season has been the best I’ve ever had in management – I’m quite proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’ve got relegated. It is a difficult thing to digest but that’s how I feel.”

Warnock has spent time in charge of Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace throughout a 39-year managerial career. He joined Cardiff in October 2016 after spending less than a year at Rotherham United where he helped the club avoid relegation to League One.

Godin confirms Atletico Madrid departure this summer

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
Diego Godin has officially confirmed that he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer after nine seasons at the club, and Sunday’s La Liga match against Sevilla will be his last home match.

The 33-year-old defender will see his contract expire at the end of the season, and confirmed in a special press conference that the two sides could not come to an agreement on an extension.

“I’m more nervous than for any game, it’s the truth,” Godin said in an emotional open to his press conference, fighting back tears. “These are going to be my last days at Atletico Madrid.”

While he was mum on the details of the contract dispute, Godin had nothing but wonderful things to say of his time in the Spanish capital. “As a kid I dreamed of playing football, playing for Uruguay, playing in Europe, be a big player, but never thought I’d be at a stadium like this with the people cheering your name. There is nothing nicer than that.”

Godin refused to be drawn in on the details of the disagreement between the two parties other than confirming there was a failure to come to an agreement. “To be simple, I am captain of the team, have been here many years,” Godin said. “We have not reached an agreement to continue, so my stage here is over, the nicest of my career and my life.” There is speculation that at his age, the club did not want to commit to a two-year contract, and he received another offer from elsewhere that was more attractive.

Atletico Madrid is in a state of serious flux this summer. Longtime players Felipe Luis and Juanfran are also out of contract and their future has not been decided yet. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is the subject of rumors mainly in the Premier League with a number of top English teams looking for a stellar goalkeeper in his prime. Manager Diego Simeone has received interest from across Europe for a number of years, and it’s possible this summer he decides for a new challenge.

Champions League Preview: Liverpool v. Barcelona

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
In honor of Star Wars day from a couple of days ago, the famous character Yoda’s most well-known phrase came to mind when thinking about Liverpool heading into its second leg with Barcelona.

Do, or do not. There is no try.

Should the Reds advance to a second-consecutive UEFA Champions League final, they’ll have to do the improbable, score four goals and beat Barcelona on Tuesday night in Liverpool.  Barcelona’s 3-0 win last week, concluded with a majestic, out-of-this-world free kick from Lionel Messi, was only the start of the bad run for Liverpool.

Since then, the team has long stars Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino to injury, and the team’s defense looked shaky despite a 3-2 win at Newcastle.

There’s not much Jurgen Klopp could have done to help Liverpool avoid Messi’s magic, but he’s doing his best to remove any last vestiges of pressure ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal match.

The situation with the 3-0 is obviously not the situation we want to have before the second leg,” Klopp told reporters on Monday at a press conference. “Two of the world’s best strikers are not available for tomorrow and we have to score four goals to go through. It doesn’t make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch we will try. You have to be perfect to beat them. It’s possible that this will be the last Champions League game of the campaign, so let’s celebrate it.”

If Liverpool want to be successful, it’s going to need players like Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho to step up even more than they have so far this season, with players such as Andy Robertson, Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum all having the games of their lives just to get back to 3-3. As Liverpool showed in Istanbul, overcoming a 3-0 deficit isn’t impossible. But they’ll have to do it.

Regardless of Tuesday’s result, it’s been an outstanding season for Liverpool. They’ve made up more than 20 points in the Premier League and made the Champions League semifinals yet again. However, it appears they’ve met a juggernaut that not even Ajax or Tottenham may be able to defeat in the Champions League final.

For Barcelona, while Ernesto Valverde’s team will know its in control of the tie, the club also knows that its heading into one of Europe’s most difficult environments. In addition, last year, many of this Barcelona squad collapsed at Roma, missing out on another deep Champions League run.

The Blaugrana will be hoping to avoid that fate this time around. One goal should be enough to see them through.

:”If we think about last week’s result it would be an error,” Valverde said. “We have to play it as if it was a final. It’s going to be difficult because we know their fans will get behind them. They have fast players. Sometimes you are put in situations that are uncomfortable. We want to have the feeling that we’re in control. They’re going to attack us, there’s no doubt about that. But we have to focus on ourselves.”

Did Kompany help seal the title in possible final home game for Man City?

By Daniel KarellMay 6, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
If that was Vincent Kompany‘s final match at the Etihad Stadium as a Manchester City player, it was just about a dream finish for the veteran defender.

Kompany’s 30-yard blast found the top corner, whooshing past the diving Kasper Schmeichel as Manchester City kept its hopes alive with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. Kompany, 33, is in the final two months of his current contract with Manchester City, and could conceivably retire or head to a new club come June 30, unless he reaches an agreement with the club to extend his stay. Although he’s pound-for-pound one of the best centerbacks in the world, he’s started less than half of Man City’s matches in each of the last four seasons, struggling with a myriad of muscular injuries.

“I said before the game ‘no shoot Vinny’,” Pep Guardiola said, jokingly, via Man City’s website. “He was right to not follow my thoughts. Incredible. The desire to win every game. There are important players in that club, it is more than one century history this club, not a lot of titles in trophy cabinet but a lot of players help us to be where we are right now.

“When fit, Vinny is an incredible player. He is real defender with personality and leader happy for him for the club and everybody.”

For most of his career for club and country, Kompany has been much more known for keeping goals out than scoring them. And even when he has scored, it’s often been with his head, or on a scrum in the penalty area. His goal on Monday showcased the brilliant technical ability he has. In the Premier League of the past, players of his strength and stature were more brute and brawn than finesse. Think Robert Huth or Philippe Senderos.

And yet, what sets Kompany apart from the rest of the pack is, when fit, he’s lightning quick, can play quick, zip passes on the ground or in the air, and he apparently can strike a ball as good as a forward or midfielder.

Following the match, Guardiola also lauded Kompany for what he did at Manchester City. Though Kompany is from Belgium originally, you don’t think of Man City without thinking of Kompany. Since his arrival at Man City, he’s seen the club go from a basically mid-table team with big ambitions to within a half dozen years, win the Premier League, and then within a decade, become one of Europe’s most ambitious and talented clubs.

Kompany is a big reason for that, even if his impact has been muted by injuries the past four seasons.

Ultimately, with Kompany’s contract running down, this may have been his last Premier League game in Man City colors at the Etihad. While Guardiola clearly appreciates what Kompany can bring, he also likely wants to have someone who will be fitter, and younger, especially with Man City surely attempting the quadruple again next year. Per Guardiola, we won’t know what will happen regarding Kompany until after the season. But talks are ongoing. So perhaps this wasn’t goodbye, just yet.

“We spoke with him and his agent,” Guardiola told the BBC. “At the end of the season we are going to talk to him. He is an incredible human being and he helps me a lot. Always I was sad I could not use him a lot but this club is what it is because of people like Vincent. At the end of the season after the FA Cup we will see.

“We will finish the season and after are going to talk. We spoke with him three weeks ago, one month ago. We spoke fluently. We are going to take a beer together and decide what is best especially for the club.”

Cologne promoted back to Bundesliga as 2nd division champion

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
FUERTH, Germany (AP) Two days after firing its coach, Cologne secured its return to the Bundesliga as Germany’s second division champion with a 4-0 win at Greuther Fuerth on Monday.

A hat trick from Jhon Cordoba and an own goal from Daniel Steininger ensured Cologne clinched top spot, eight points ahead of Paderborn with two rounds remaining.

After its rivals all lost at the weekend, Cologne needed only a point to secure an immediate return to the top flight following its relegation last season, but the mood at the club had been anything but celebratory after going four games without a win.

Coach Markus Anfang was fired on Saturday after two straight defeats and former under-21 coach Andre Pawlak put in charge for the last three games of the season.

Pawlak clinched promotion on his debut after the win pushed the team to eight points more than Paderborn and nine more than Union Berlin and Hamburger SV. The top two are promoted, while the third-place finisher has a two-leg playoff against the team that finishes third from the bottom in the Bundesliga – currently Stuttgart – to determine which plays in the top flight next season.