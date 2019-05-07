Cardiff City management confirms Warnock will stay in charge

Cardiff City brass confirmed on Tuesday that manager Neil Warnock will remain in charge next season despite the club’s confirmed relegation to the Championship.
Just two days ago after Cardiff was confirmed relegated after a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace, Warnock was unsure of his future, saying, “I’ve got to let things settle and not do anything rash,” Warnock said after the match. “I will be working next year, I will have a year somewhere. I am looking forward to that challenge again now.” When asked directly if that would be at Cardiff City, Warnock responded, “I have no idea.”
Warnock brought the Bluebirds up from the second tier last campaign, only to see them sent back down. However, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan pointed to Warnock’s specialty in promotion as a big reason for his decision to keep the 70-year-old in charge, as he currently owns eight promotions in his career, a record in English football.
“I am happy for Neil to stay and achieve his ninth promotion to the EPL,” Tan said on Tuesday. In addition, club chairman Mehmet Dalman also threw his support behind the current boss. “I think he’s playing such a critical role and it would be a shame to see anything different from that – I do not expect anything different from that,” Dalman told BBC Radio Wales. “I talk to Neil on a regular basis, we have a great relationship. I know Vincent has a great relationship with him.”
Warnock believes despite relegation this season, the club is on the rise, even going so far to say this is his favorite season as boss. “I think when you look back to when I came to the club, I thought the club was broken, I thought it was really in a poor state,” he said after the loss to Palace on Saturday. “You saw the fans tonight, I think club is almost reborn now. I’m so proud that the fans have been like they have been because I’ve never experienced anything like that in my career. As daft as it sounds, I think this season has been the best I’ve ever had in management – I’m quite proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’ve got relegated. It is a difficult thing to digest but that’s how I feel.”
Warnock has spent time in charge of Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace throughout a 39-year managerial career. He joined Cardiff in October 2016 after spending less than a year at Rotherham United where he helped the club avoid relegation to League One.