Liverpool overcome three-goal deficit, advance to final past Barcelona (video)

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp wanted Tuesday evening to be a celebration for Liverpool. He certainly got that, and then some.

Against all odds, Liverpool completed an incredible comeback, defeating La Liga champions Barcelona 4-0 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to advance to the UEFA Champions League final, with fringe players making absolutely key contributions. Divock Origi, a backup for most of the season, scored a brace, including the game-winner, and Georginio Wijnaldum, who came on at halftime, scored twice in two minutes to put Liverpool level on aggregate.

Barcelona had no answer for Liverpool’s energy and the Anfield atmosphere, which was electric all night. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co. all had their chances, but Liverpool goalkeeper Allison made five saves and came up huge in the first half. Liverpool today was more clinical than Barcelona, and in the end, even a reserve-laden side was clearly better on the night than the Spanish giants.

For Liverpool, it’s back to back appearances in the UEFA Champions League final, where they’ll meet either Tottenham or Ajax. Should Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino be fit for that June 1 date, the Reds will certainly be favorites.

Report: Arsenal to hire former midfielder Edu as sporting director

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Arsenal looks set to bring back an old club favorite to fill a key front office opening.

According to reports out of Brazil, Arsenal are set to hire former midfielder Edu Gaspar, commonly referred to as Edu, as the team’s new sporting director. The position had been open since the departure of Sven Mislintat earlier this season. Edu is currently the technical coordinator for the Brazilian Men’s National Team, and reportedly in the past has worked as a sporting director for his boyhood club, Corinthians.

Edu played four seasons at Arsenal, from 2001 through 2005, and played a key role in Arsenal’s Invincibles era, especially the undefeated 2003-2004 season.

On its face, the move is a smart one for Arsenal. The Gunners are desperate to return to its old glory and there’s nothing better than bringing in a person who understands what it means to play for the club. In addition, with Edu’s long career in England and Spain, he’s surely developed plenty of contacts that can help him in making new signings and scouting potential new stars.

Additionally, he still speaks English and along with Spanish from his time in Valencia and his native Portuguese, he can cover a large swath of potential talent.

On the down side, Edu has reportedly said he won’t take over at Arsenal until after the Copa America. The Copa America is scheduled to run from June 14 through July 7, meaning that Edu likely wouldn’t join Arsenal officially until after the transfer window would open, giving him precious few weeks to make signings this summer.

Additionally, Brazil is considered one of the favorites for the Copa America on home soil, and anything short of a title will be a disappointment. As such, there is plenty of pressure on him and the coaching staff to make sure they pick the right 23-man squad.

With Edu not joining until late, it could mean that Arsenal manager Unai Emery may have to make many early summer transfer moves on his own.

Incredible! Origi puts Liverpool in front

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Divock Origi May have just cemented his Liverpool legacy with one deft touch.

Off a quick clever corner kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Origi side footed a strike past Barcelona’s Marc Andre ter Stegen for a goal. That put Liverpool up 4-0 on the night, and an incredible 4-3 lead on aggregate.

Alexamder-Arnold’s Cross caught Barcelona asleep and Origi’s goal sent the Anfield crowd into mass jubilation.

Watch the goal and ensuing celebration below.

Wijnaldum brace puts Liverpool level v. Barcelona (video)

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s halftime gamble looks like it’s paid off handsomely.

Klopp inserted Georginio Wijnaldum into the match for Andrew Robertson, and the Netherlands international scored a brace in two minutes to tie the aggregate score at 3-3, with all the momentum on Liverpool’s side.

In the first goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold stole back a ball, dribbled forward down the right wing before sending in a cross into the box. It trook a slight deflection and ended up at the oncoming Wijnaldum’s feet before he fired home. Wijnaldum’s shot deflected off the hand of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and in.

Two minutes later Xherdan Shaqiri, back in the starting lineup, delivered an outstanding cross into the box. Wijnaldum rose first and headed home past the on-looking ter Stegen to the absolute delight of the Anfield crowd.

Watch the goals below:

At the Half: Liverpool scores early but still trails Barcelona on aggregate (video)

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
It’s a European night at Anfield, so you know it’s rocking, and it got even louder when Divock Origi scored in just the sixth minute.

The Belgian international slotted home a shot parried away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen to put Liverpool up early in the evening, but the Reds still trailed by two goals on aggregate.

Liverpool continued to attack in the first half but some last-ditch defending from the likes of Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal have kept Liverpool off the board since then. At the same time, Barcelona has countered well, sending Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez on the break into Liverpool’s half.

Bodies have crashed into each other, there’s been goals, yellow cards, and some great saves from both ter Stegen and Liverpool’s Allison. Allison twice denied Barcelona from close range and Messi put a strike just wide of the post to keep Liverpool alive in the tie.