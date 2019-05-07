More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Report: Man United’s Herrera to sign with PSG

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United’s loss is Paris Saint-Germain’s gain.

According to Spanish publication AS, Ander Herrera is set to sign a four-year contract at PSG, after leaving Manchester United this summer on a free transfer. Herrera has allowed his contract to run down, with both he and Man United unable to agree to an extension or a transfer away from the club, resulting in him leaving as a free agent.

The report states Herrera will earn nearly $9 million per season as part of his new contract, a salary figure likely boosted by the lack of transfer fee.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Herrera arrived at Manchester United as one of the great new hopes, a star for his hometown club Athletic Bilbao who led his team to the Europa League and Copa del Rey finals in 2012 and fourth place in La Liga in 2014. Herrera then followed that up with an almost $45 million transfer to Old Trafford. However, under Louis Van Gaal, the Spaniard never took the step necessary in his career to become a star in central midfielder for Man United. He started less than 20 Premier League matches and has only broken the 20-start mark in one season, in 2016-2017, when Man United finished fifth.

The slick passing midfielder showed at times a propensity to score goals and provide creative assists, but too often he was inconsistent, especially in the big matches. Considering that Man United are allowing Herrera to leave on a free transfer, it’s likely a loss that will mainly be felt in the pocketbook, unless Man United fails to find a suitable central midfield replacement.

Klopp: ‘It means so much’ to Liverpool players

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Few fans and pundits gave Liverpool even a half a chance to come back and tie Barcelona, better yet win the match in regulation. And yet, that’s what Liverpool did.

Following Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona to advance to the UEFA Champions League Final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his team for their fight, effort, and heart to multiple media outlets.

The whole game was too much. It was overwhelming,” Klopp said to BT Sport following the match. “We played against maybe the best team in world. Winning is difficult but winning with a clean sheet, I don’t know they did it. It’s unbelievable.

“I saw James Milner crying on the pitch after the game. It means so much to all of us. It’s the best phase of football. There are more important things in the world. But creating this emotional atmosphere together is so special. It’s all about the players.

“The mix of potential and unbelievable heart is just a mix I never saw before. You have to be confident in a game like this. Divock and Shaq didn’t play a lot. Putting a performance in like that, it was so important. It shows what’s possible in football. It’s so nice. It’s really nice.”

Despite many Liverpool fans feeling miserable after Barcelona’s 3-0 first leg win, Klopp was feeling confident. He seemed to know that if Liverpool could just be a little more clinical, they’d be just fine. It turns out he was right.

Liverpool didn’t just play heavy metal soccer with a high line for the first 15 minutes of the game, it played that way for all 90 minutes, and Barcelona couldn’t keep up.

“Things got on top of us after those two quick goals,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde told reporters. “We didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet and they rolled us over really. It’s a terrible result for our fans and for ourselves. It’s really, really unfortunate, but credit to Liverpool.

“We tried to sit a little bit deeper, but the tie ended for us with the fourth goal. We couldn’t respond.”

But even with Liverpool on the front foot all night, Klopp admitted it took some ingenuity and creativity to break Barcelona down. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick thinking and both of Divock Origi’s finishes took both skill and a confident mentality, while Georginio Wijnaldum showcased the never-say-die attitude that is a hallmark of Klopp’s sides.

“We had to be serious,” Klopp said. “But we needed to be cheeky as well. It was necessary. Barcelona defend predictable things well. But you need to be unpredictable at moments. I saw the ball flying in the goal, I didn’t see the corner. I didn’t see who took the corner. Ben Woodburn said ‘what happened?’”

U.S. Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women’s team

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

The U.S. Soccer Federation has formally denied allegations of gender discrimination made by players of the U.S. women’s national team.

Twenty-eight members of the current women’s player pool filed the lawsuit March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The USSF filed its answer on Monday, about one month before the Women’s World Cup. The USSF claims every decision made “with respect to the conduct alleged in the complaint was for legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose.”

The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that establish distinct pay structures for the two teams. Those agreements are not public.

U.S. Soccer also maintained in the response that any alleged differences in pay between the men’s and women’s national teams were not based on gender, but “differences in the aggregate revenue generated by the different teams and/or any other factor other than sex.”

“There is no legal basis for USSF’s claim that it is anything other than a single employer operating both the men’s and women’s teams – who face drastically unequal conditions and pay under their shared employer, said Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the national team players who filed the lawsuit. “The USSF cannot justify its violation of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII by pointing to the teams’ separate collective bargaining agreements or any factor other than sex. Even as the most decorated American soccer team in history, USSF treats the women’s team as `less-than’ equal compared to their male colleagues. We look forward to a trial next year after the World Cup.”

The USSF and the women’s team agreed in April 2017 to a collective bargaining agreement through 2021 that gave the players higher pay and better benefits.

The federation claims the allegations do not rise to the level required for punitive damages because there is no evidence of malicious, reckless or fraudulent intent to deny the players their rights.

The lawsuit brought by current national team players is an escalation of a long-simmering dispute over pay and treatment. Five players filed a complaint in 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The lawsuit effectively ended that EEOC complaint.

How the world reacted to Liverpool’s win over Barcelona

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League always seemed to deliver either or both scintillating performances or high-wire level drama, and Tuesday night was no different.

Fans all over the world took to social media after Liverpool’s stunning and incredible 4-3 win on aggregate over Barcelona, with a four-goal triumph at Anfield Stadium.

Here’s how the world reacted to Liverpool Champions League win:

Liverpool complete epic comeback v. Barcelona, reach UCL final (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp wanted Tuesday evening to be a celebration for Liverpool. He certainly got that, and then some.

Against all odds, Liverpool completed an incredible comeback, defeating La Liga champions Barcelona 4-0 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to advance to the UEFA Champions League final, with fringe players making absolutely key contributions. Divock Origi, a backup for most of the season, scored a brace, including the game-winner, and Georginio Wijnaldum, who came on at halftime, scored twice in two minutes to put Liverpool level on aggregate.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Barcelona had no answer for Liverpool’s energy and the Anfield atmosphere, which was electric all night. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co. all had their chances, but Liverpool goalkeeper Allison made five saves and came up huge in the first half. Liverpool today was more clinical than Barcelona, and in the end, even a reserve-laden side was clearly better on the night than the Spanish giants.

For Liverpool, it’s back to back appearances in the UEFA Champions League final, where they’ll meet either Tottenham or Ajax. Should Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino be fit for that June 1 date in Madrid, the Reds will certainly be favorites.

It took just six minutes for Liverpool to find the game’s first goal. With Sadio Mane running in on goal, he played Jordan Henderson into the box. Henderson’s shot was saved by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen but it was parried right into the path of Origi, who made no mistake from six yards out.

With the lead and the wind at its back, Liverpool pushed forward looking for more, leaving plenty of space in behind for Barcelona to exploit. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba all had chances on goal but time and time again in the first half, Alisson came up huge. Like Liverpool in the first leg, Barcelona on the road couldn’t find its finishing touch.

In the second half yet again, it took less than 10 minutes for Liverpool to score again. After Trent Alexander-Arnold misplaced a pass, he won the ball back from Alba and dribbled down the right wing. Alexander-Arnold’s cross took a slight deflection and ended at the feet of Wijnaldum, who had only been introduced to the field at halftime.

Like a lightning bolt, Wijnaldum raced onto the ball and fired a strike at goal, one that ter Stegen got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

Two minutes later, with Liverpool pushing Barcelona to its limits, Wijnaldum tied the score on aggregate. Xherdan Shaqiri, who hasn’t seen much of the field until recently this season, whipped in a glorious cross into the box. Wijnaldum, in the 66th minute, was the only one to rise, met the ball at his apex and headed it into the top corner to send the Anfield crowd into hysterics.

Klopp’s side weren’t finished though. In the 79th minute, Alexander-Arnold looked to be leaving the ball for a teammate to take a corner kick. However, he noticed that Barcelona had lost its focus and ran back to the ball and fired a low cross into Origi. The Belgian met it and first-timed a strike into the side netting to amazingly put Liverpool in the lead.

Over the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time, the Reds held on and secured a most famous win at Anfield, and a ticket to Madrid for the Champions League Final.