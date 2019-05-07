Report: NYCFC set to offload another fan favorite in Lewis

According to a report by The Athletic writers Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal, NYCFC is closing in on a deal to send USMNT winger Jonathan Lewis to the Colorado Rapids for a “substantial” amount of allocation money.

At just 21 years old, Lewis is considered a promising young talent after making his USMNT debut in January, but is still finding his way at the club level. After recording an assist in the opening day draw with Orlando City, Lewis has failed to make an impact in the NYCFC squad, making just one start since then and failing to see the field in the last three matches.

Still, Lewis is a favorite of NYCFC supporters who have come to appreciate his work rate and passion at such a young age.

From me and @samstejskal: Multiple sources say the Colorado Rapids are set to acquire #USMNT winger Jonathan Lewis from #NYCFC for a substantial haul of allocation money. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) May 7, 2019

NYCFC sits in the middle of the Eastern Conference table in what could shape up to be a crowded playoff battle. With the Eastern Conference leaders sitting on 20 points, NYCFC is on 15 points with a game in hand on those at the top and plenty of the season to go. There are five more teams below NYCFC within five points. Colorado, meanwhile, is bottom of the Western Conference with just two points through ten matches, yet to win a game this season.

The news is another blow to NYCFC supporters who have seen the team offload Kwadwo Poku and Tommy McNamara, both fan favorites during their time in the Big Apple. To be fair to the club, neither of those departures proved mistakes, as Poku failed to earn playing time at Miami or Anzhi before landing with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, while McNamara has made appearances in every Houston match so far this season but mostly as a substitute, without a goal or assist yet this campaign.

