Report: NYCFC set to offload another fan favorite in Lewis

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
According to a report by The Athletic writers Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal, NYCFC is closing in on a deal to send USMNT winger Jonathan Lewis to the Colorado Rapids for a “substantial” amount of allocation money.

At just 21 years old, Lewis is considered a promising young talent after making his USMNT debut in January, but is still finding his way at the club level. After recording an assist in the opening day draw with Orlando City, Lewis has failed to make an impact in the NYCFC squad, making just one start since then and failing to see the field in the last three matches.

Still, Lewis is a favorite of NYCFC supporters who have come to appreciate his work rate and passion at such a young age.

NYCFC sits in the middle of the Eastern Conference table in what could shape up to be a crowded playoff battle. With the Eastern Conference leaders sitting on 20 points, NYCFC is on 15 points with a game in hand on those at the top and plenty of the season to go. There are five more teams below NYCFC within five points. Colorado, meanwhile, is bottom of the Western Conference with just two points through ten matches, yet to win a game this season.

The news is another blow to NYCFC supporters who have seen the team offload Kwadwo Poku and Tommy McNamara, both fan favorites during their time in the Big Apple. To be fair to the club, neither of those departures proved mistakes, as Poku failed to earn playing time at Miami or Anzhi before landing with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, while McNamara has made appearances in every Houston match so far this season but mostly as a substitute, without a goal or assist yet this campaign.

At the Half: Liverpool scores early but still trails Barcelona on aggregate (video)

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
It’s a European night at Anfield, so you know it’s rocking, and it got even louder when Divock Origi scored in just the sixth minute.

The Belgian international slotted home a shot parried away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen to put Liverpool up early in the evening, but the Reds still trailed by two goals on aggregate.

[LIVE: Liverpool hosts Barcelona in Champions League]

Liverpool continued to attack in the first half but some last-ditch defending from the likes of Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal have kept Liverpool off the board since then. At the same time, Barcelona has countered well, sending Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez on the break into Liverpool’s half.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bodies have crashed into each other, there’s been goals, yellow cards, and some great saves from both ter Stegen and Liverpool’s Allison. Allison twice denied Barcelona from close range and Messi put a strike just wide of the post to keep Liverpool alive in the tie.

LIVE, CL semifinal: Liverpool dreams of miracle v. Barcelona

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Liverpool needs nothing short of a miracle as they host Barcelona at Anfield, but as history will tell us, it’s not impossible.

The Reds trail 3-0 after a rough first leg that saw the visitors fail to hit the target despite periods of dominance at the Camp Nou, and nothing short of a perfect performance will see them through to the Champions League final.

[ LIVE: Liverpool v. Barcelona ]

Still, there is historical precedent for the necessary result, with Barcelona having been on either side of a miracle comeback in recent history. Roma erased a 4-1 first-leg defeat to Barcelona with a stunning 3-0 home victory, while PSG was on the wrong end of a Barcelona comeback after a 4-0 first-leg result that was turned on its head by a 6-1 home win for the Catalans.

And yet, it still feels like a gargantuan challenge given all the injuries Liverpool is dealing with. Most notably, they are without both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, two of the three-headed attacking monster. That will leave much of the weight on Sadio Mane‘s shoulders as they hope to find their shooting boots.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Shaqiri; Mane, Origi.
Bench: Mignolet, Lovren, Gomez, Brewster, Woodburn, Wijnaldum, Sturridge.

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Alba, Lenglet, Pique, Roberto; Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho, Vidal; Suarez, Messi.
Bench: Cillessen, Vermaelen, Umtiti, Malcom, Arthur, Alena, Semedo.

Pochettino says he could leave Spurs if they win the Champions League

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino dropped a bit of a bombshell ahead of the second leg of Spurs’ Champions League semifinal matchup with Ajax. At his pre-match press conference, he mentioned it’s possible he would feel the need to seek out a new challenge should they win the tournament this season, calling it a potential “miracle” should they come out victorious.

Spurs trail 1-0 after the home leg, leaving the tie very much in the balance before the second leg in the Netherlands. Spurs were dominated in the first half of the first leg, but recovered to put forth a good effort in the second 45, keeping the matchup even and allowing the team to keep the belief.

“To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure,” Pochettino said to the surprise of the attending media. “Because to repeat this miracle, you know.”

Pochettino’s comments were surprising enough that a reporter followed up by asking if he was joking, and he replied, “It’s not a joke, why?”

His comments are stunning considering his name has been mentioned constantly in rumors regarding Manchester United and Real Madrid, among other top clubs across Europe. Both those clubs have recently filled vacancies with permanent hires, but now Pochettino has put other clubs on alert should he win the tournament, or even if they fail to do so, it could signal others that he might be feeling a sense of capped achievements in North London. Manchester United may also hope to pry him away this summer, given how recently appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer limped over the finish line this season.

Pochettino said he is relishing the chance to reach the finals, believing Spurs is very much in the match, but they need to perform better than in the first leg. “I think it’s an exciting moment for us to be in a semifinal,” Pochettino said. “I think we need to enjoy and have more freedom to play, and to start the game the way we want to start. The approach was really poor from our side in the first leg. I think we need to feel more freedom to play. We have nothing to lose from the beginning. We know we need to win and try.”

Spurs and Ajax take the field Wednesday, with Liverpool and Barcelona meeting for their second leg match at Anfield on Tuesday.

FC Cincinnati fires head coach Koch after brutal April

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
FC Cincinnati announced on Tuesday that it has fired head coach Alan Koch after a brutal start to its first season in Major League Soccer, with just two wins in its first 11 matches, leaving them 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Not only did the team make the change after poor results on the field, but the club took it a step further, citing locker room issues that led to the dismissal.

“After a series of recent issues and a team culture that had deteriorated, we determined that it’s time to make a change to return a club-centered focus to the team,” FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding said in the official team release announcing the news.

FC Cincinnati actually started its inaugural MLS season positively, winning two and drawing one over its first four matches. Since, however, the club has fallen on tough times, losing six of its last seven and collecting just a single point in that span. They have lost five matches in a row, all without scoring a single goal. Berding took aim at Koch for the team’s failures to this point, blaming him for failing to utilize the roster effectively.

“This decision is not driven by recent game results themselves, but rather the underpinnings that have led to those results,” Berding said. “We have not come close to maximizing the talent we have in the dressing room this year, nor have we seen a foundation being built that will set us up for success this year and into next year. Our whole locker room is committed to our club goal of earning an MLS postseason bid, and we need to put them in the best position to do so.”

According to MLS reporter Franco Panzio, a number of players said they were being played at unnatural positions and insinuated there was growing discontent over the tactics on the field.

Koch started as FC Cincinnati boss in early 2017, helping see the club to the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup in his first season in charge, topping both the Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew in that run. He won USL Coach of the Year in 2018 and stayed on with the club after the club earned MLS expansion.

The club release confirmed that assistant coach Yoann Damet will take over on an interim basis.