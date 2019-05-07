More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Sterling, Walker joke about bad misses in hilarious Twitter banter

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 10:44 AM EDT
Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker have been both club and international teammates for nearly two years now, since the latter joined Manchester City back in the summer of 2017. That’s plenty of time for the two to build a strong friendship, and often that includes some good-natured banter.

Manchester City topped Leicester City 1-0 on Monday to put the Citizens back in the pole position for the Premier League title with just one game to go, a massive result that has left Pep Guardiola with just one more 90-minute battle to navigate to see this tense title challenge through. Still, the match was nervy until Vincent Kompany‘s absolute belter to win it, as City dominated the second half but found it difficult to break Leicester City down inside the penalty area.

Until Kompany’s thunderous strike, Man City’s finishing left much to be desired, kept out by Kasper Schmeichel on a number of occasions and leaving City fans nervous they would be held to a draw that would see Liverpool take over as title favorites. Once the result was secured and the pressure was lifted, Sterling and Walker had a little fun at each other’s expense, poking fun at each other’s poor finishes earlier in the match. Sterling first retweeted a fan who sent him a Walker shot from distance in the 17th minute that flew miles over the bar. Walker responded with a 52nd minute Sterling header that also found the seats high over the bar, joking that it looked more like a defender sending the ball out for a corner.

Now now fellas, all in good fun.

The two deserve to enjoy themselves after the season and stretch Manchester City has put together. The club has won a stunning 13 matches in a row, without dropped points since late January. Both Sterling and Walker have missed just one match during that stretch, otherwise both proving vital to the side. The two have often combined on the right flank, although recently Sterling has been moved to the left to accommodate Bernardo Silva.

To pile on the jokes, Sterling mentioned Walker’s skied effort on Instagram as well, adding to his Instagram post about Kompany’s winning blast, “And if anyone has updates for the one @kylewalker2 hit in 1st half, please let us know.” Sterling then posted on Twitter that “legend says we still looking for that ball #nowheretobefound.”

FC Cincinnati fires head coach Koch after brutal April

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
FC Cincinnati announced on Tuesday that it has fired head coach Alan Koch after a brutal start to its first season in Major League Soccer, with just two wins in its first 11 matches, leaving them 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Not only did the team make the change after poor results on the field, but the club took it a step further, citing locker room issues that led to the dismissal.

“After a series of recent issues and a team culture that had deteriorated, we determined that it’s time to make a change to return a club-centered focus to the team,” FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding said in the official team release announcing the news.

FC Cincinnati actually started its inaugural MLS season positively, winning two and drawing one over its first four matches. Since, however, the club has fallen on tough times, losing six of its last seven and collecting just a single point in that span. They have lost five matches in a row, all without scoring a single goal. Berding took aim at Koch for the team’s failures to this point, blaming him for failing to utilize the roster effectively.

“This decision is not driven by recent game results themselves, but rather the underpinnings that have led to those results,” Berding said. “We have not come close to maximizing the talent we have in the dressing room this year, nor have we seen a foundation being built that will set us up for success this year and into next year. Our whole locker room is committed to our club goal of earning an MLS postseason bid, and we need to put them in the best position to do so.”

According to MLS reporter Franco Panzio, a number of players said they were being played at unnatural positions and insinuated there was growing discontent over the tactics on the field.

Koch started as FC Cincinnati boss in early 2017, helping see the club to the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup in his first season in charge, topping both the Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew in that run. He won USL Coach of the Year in 2018 and stayed on with the club after the club earned MLS expansion.

The club release confirmed that assistant coach Yoann Damet will take over on an interim basis.

Diskerud backheel goal confirms Ulsan Hyundai place in AFC CL knockouts

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai confirmed its place in the knockout stages of the 2019 AFC Champions League thanks to a 1-0 win over Sydney FC early Tuesday morning. The game’s only goal came in the 60th minute and it was scored by U.S. international Mix Diskerud in glittering fashion.

With the American at the Korean club on loan from Manchester City, Diskerud continued Ulsan Hyundai’s undefeated group stage with a backheel strike, taking a square cross from In-seong Kim and depositing it inside the far post despite his back to goal. The goal is Diskerud’s fourth with the club since joining in January and his first in the AFC Champions League.

The win for Ulsan clinched the top spot in Group G on 11 points through five matches, with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in a distant second on six points. In fact, they have the second-most points of the entire group stage to this point, behind the 12 collected by Saudi side Al-Hilal, and they are one of just three unbeaten teams across the group stage.

Diskerud has been a regular in the Ulsan lineup, seeing the starting lineup in all but one of the club’s games since he joined. They have lost just three of those 16 matches, with Diskerud mostly playing a defensive midfield role.

At 28 years old Oslo-born American international is unlikely to see the Manchester City first team anytime soon, and his developmental years are behind him, but should Diskerud’s good club form continue wherever City desides to send him on loan, he could most certainly find himself in the mix for a place in the USMNT squad as Gregg Berhalter continues to reorganize the international setup with a view towards the 2022 World Cup. Michael Bradley consistently occupies the holding midfield role even at 31 years old, but should Berhalter want depth at that position, Diskerud would undoubtedly be an option should he continue see consistent minutes and perform at his club.

Cardiff City management confirms Warnock will stay in charge

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 8:17 AM EDT
Cardiff City brass confirmed on Tuesday that manager Neil Warnock will remain in charge next season despite the club’s confirmed relegation to the Championship.

Just two days ago after Cardiff was confirmed relegated after a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace, Warnock was unsure of his future, saying, “I’ve got to let things settle and not do anything rash,” Warnock said after the match. “I will be working next year, I will have a year somewhere. I am looking forward to that challenge again now.” When asked directly if that would be at Cardiff City, Warnock responded, “I have no idea.”

Warnock brought the Bluebirds up from the second tier last campaign, only to see them sent back down. However, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan pointed to Warnock’s specialty in promotion as a big reason for his decision to keep the 70-year-old in charge, as he currently owns eight promotions in his career, a record in English football.

“I am happy for Neil to stay and achieve his ninth promotion to the EPL,” Tan said on Tuesday. In addition, club chairman Mehmet Dalman also threw his support behind the current boss. “I think he’s playing such a critical role and it would be a shame to see anything different from that – I do not expect anything different from that,” Dalman told BBC Radio Wales. “I talk to Neil on a regular basis, we have a great relationship. I know Vincent has a great relationship with him.”

Warnock believes despite relegation this season, the club is on the rise, even going so far to say this is his favorite season as boss. “I think when you look back to when I came to the club, I thought the club was broken, I thought it was really in a poor state,” he said after the loss to Palace on Saturday. “You saw the fans tonight, I think club is almost reborn now. I’m so proud that the fans have been like they have been because I’ve never experienced anything like that in my career. As daft as it sounds, I think this season has been the best I’ve ever had in management – I’m quite proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’ve got relegated. It is a difficult thing to digest but that’s how I feel.”

Warnock has spent time in charge of Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace throughout a 39-year managerial career. He joined Cardiff in October 2016 after spending less than a year at Rotherham United where he helped the club avoid relegation to League One.

Godin confirms Atletico Madrid departure this summer

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
Diego Godin has officially confirmed that he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer after nine seasons at the club, and Sunday’s La Liga match against Sevilla will be his last home match.

The 33-year-old defender will see his contract expire at the end of the season, and confirmed in a special press conference that the two sides could not come to an agreement on an extension.

“I’m more nervous than for any game, it’s the truth,” Godin said in an emotional open to his press conference, fighting back tears. “These are going to be my last days at Atletico Madrid.”

While he was mum on the details of the contract dispute, Godin had nothing but wonderful things to say of his time in the Spanish capital. “As a kid I dreamed of playing football, playing for Uruguay, playing in Europe, be a big player, but never thought I’d be at a stadium like this with the people cheering your name. There is nothing nicer than that.”

Godin refused to be drawn in on the details of the disagreement between the two parties other than confirming there was a failure to come to an agreement. “To be simple, I am captain of the team, have been here many years,” Godin said. “We have not reached an agreement to continue, so my stage here is over, the nicest of my career and my life.” There is speculation that at his age, the club did not want to commit to a two-year contract, and he received another offer from elsewhere that was more attractive.

Atletico Madrid is in a state of serious flux this summer. Longtime players Felipe Luis and Juanfran are also out of contract and their future has not been decided yet. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is the subject of rumors mainly in the Premier League with a number of top English teams looking for a stellar goalkeeper in his prime. Manager Diego Simeone has received interest from across Europe for a number of years, and it’s possible this summer he decides for a new challenge.