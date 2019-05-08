AT THE HALF: Ajax up 3-0 on Spurs, 45 mins. from UCL final (video)

Liverpool’s incredible 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona was one for the ages and any fan of the Reds will never forget it.

But where does it rank among the greatest comebacks in the history of the UEFA Champions League? It is right up there, and there have been plenty of huge upsets after first leg deficits in recent seasons.

Take a look at our top five in the list below, and see if you agree…

1. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalty kicks) – Final, 2005, Istanbul

3-0 down at half time, Liverpool looked down and out. Then captain fantastic Steven Gerrard led a comeback for the ages as Liverpool took the game to extra time, then won on penalty kicks. AC Milan’s stars were stunned, as Liverpool won their fifth UCL title in the most dramatic fashion in Istanbul. Gerrard’s heroic performances throughout Liverpool’s Champions League campaign empitomized their incredible run under Rafael Benitez and the wild celebrations in Liverpool after the game showed just how much this victory meant.

2. Man United 2-1 Bayern Munich – Final, 1999, Barcelona

This is tough not to have at number one, but it is deservedly in the top two despite only two goals being scored. This was all about the magnitude and devastating nature of the comeback. Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time, United’s dream of completing a historic treble looked over in the Nou Camp. They had been outplayed by Bayern and were lucky to only be 1-0 down. Then, Teddy Sheringham equalized and seconds later Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner as Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side completed the treble and etched their names into history as one of the greatest teams the game has ever seen.

3. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (Liverpool advance 4-3 on aggregate) – Semifinal, 2019, Liverpool

Okay, this is fresh in the mind, but I’m absolutely fine putting this in the top three. Heck, I even thought about putting it in first for a split second. The fact this was in a semifinal gives it added weight, and given the fact that Barcelona has Lionel Messi and two of Liverpool’s superstars were missing in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, it makes this comeback even more unbelievable. Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum each scored twice, and as soon as the early goal went in, there was a sense something special could happen at Anfield. An incredible night, as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool reached the UCL final for the second-straight season and dumped out the favorites.

4. Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Barcelona advance 6-5 on aggregate) – Round of 16, 2016, Barcelona

This would probably be higher had it been later in the competition, but do not take anything away from Barcelona as they are still the only team to overturn a four-goal aggregate deficit from the first leg. Heading into the final two minutes of normal time in the second leg, Barcelona led 3-1 and looked certain to go out with Edinson Cavani spurning several chances for PSG. Then Neymar scored twice and Sergi Roberto was the hero with a 95th minute winner which crushed PSG and sealed an improbable comeback for Barca. A truly epic comeback.

5. Roma 3-0 Barcelona (4-4 on aggregate, Roma win on away goals) – Quarterfinal, 2018, Rome

One season after they dished out heartache to PSG, it was Barcelona’s turn (once again) to be on the end of a crushing second leg defeat. Leading 4-1 from the first leg at the Nou Camp, Barca turned up to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg and seemed to believe the job was done. Where have we seen that before… After Edin Dzeko opened the scoring, Barca were nervy and Danielle De Rossi’s penalty kick set up a tense finish. Kostas Manolas then delivered the hammer blow eight minutes from time, as Roma turned it around in a cauldron of noise in the Italian capital.

Honorable mentions: 2019, Round of 16 – Man United 3-3 PSG (United win on away goals); 2012, Round of 16 – Chelsea 4-1 Napoli (Chelsea win 5-4 on aggregate); 2004, quarterfinals – Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan (Deportivo win 5-4 on aggregate).

