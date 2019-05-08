More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AT THE HALF: Ajax up 3-0 on Spurs, 45 mins. from UCL final (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 8, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
The incredible story that is Ajax’s 2018-19 UEFA Champions League run is showing no sign of letting up, at least not through the first 45 minutes of their semifinal second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

In fact, the Dutch side’s lead has only ballooned — from 1-0, to 3-0 — from minutes 91 to 135.

Thus far, the second leg has looked quite similar to the first leg: Ajax in complete control and playing some of the smoothest attacking soccer anyone has seen in quite some time. A comeback the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in 24 hours is the only thing that can save Tottenham now.

Matthijs de Ligt made it 2-0 on aggregate after just five minutes, followed by a second — in mouth-watering fashion — from Hakim Ziyech.

Live, Champions League semifinal: Ajax v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Over to you, Tottenham Hotspur…

After Liverpool’s heroic comeback against Barcelona last night, all eyes are now on Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs to see if they can overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Ajax to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Ajax’s young stars have stunned European giants throughout this season, and an injury-hit Spurs side are limping over the line in the Premier League as another top four finish seems all but secured.

Whenever people write Spurs off they always have a shock up their sleeve.

With Heung-Min Son back and the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli ready to deliver, this is a now or never moment for this Tottenham squad. How many more chances will they get to play in a UCL semifinal and reach a final?

The pressure will be on Ajax’s youngsters to deliver in front of their home fans, and that hasn’t fazed them at all so far as they’ve dumped Real Madrid and Juventus out in the knockout stages.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while we will have reaction and analysis on the huge game right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
One game to go in the 2018-19 season, and the cream has been rising to the top in the Premier League.

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Wolves and Everton dominate our list, as plenty of their stars have finished the season in fine fashion.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 1
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 5
  5. Vincent Kompany (Man City) – New entry
  6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 5
  7. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
  8. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
  9. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – Up 1
  10. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Up 7
  11. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 5
  12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 1
  13. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
  14. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  15. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 3
  16. James Maddison (Leicester) – Down 2
  17. Lucas Digne (Everton) – Down 2
  18. Mark Travers (Bournemouth) – New entry
  19. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 3
  20. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Down 17

Where does Liverpool’s amazing UCL comeback rank all-time?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Liverpool’s incredible 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona was one for the ages and any fan of the Reds will never forget it.

But where does it rank among the greatest comebacks in the history of the UEFA Champions League? It is right up there, and there have been plenty of huge upsets after first leg deficits in recent seasons.

Take a look at our top five in the list below, and see if you agree…

1. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalty kicks) – Final, 2005, Istanbul
3-0 down at half time, Liverpool looked down and out. Then captain fantastic Steven Gerrard led a comeback for the ages as Liverpool took the game to extra time, then won on penalty kicks. AC Milan’s stars were stunned, as Liverpool won their fifth UCL title in the most dramatic fashion in Istanbul. Gerrard’s heroic performances throughout Liverpool’s Champions League campaign empitomized their incredible run under Rafael Benitez and the wild celebrations in Liverpool after the game showed just how much this victory meant.

2. Man United 2-1 Bayern Munich – Final, 1999, Barcelona
This is tough not to have at number one, but it is deservedly in the top two despite only two goals being scored. This was all about the magnitude and devastating nature of the comeback. Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time, United’s dream of completing a historic treble looked over in the Nou Camp. They had been outplayed by Bayern and were lucky to only be 1-0 down. Then, Teddy Sheringham equalized and seconds later Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner as Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side completed the treble and etched their names into history as one of the greatest teams the game has ever seen.

3. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (Liverpool advance 4-3 on aggregate) – Semifinal, 2019, Liverpool
Okay, this is fresh in the mind, but I’m absolutely fine putting this in the top three. Heck, I even thought about putting it in first for a split second. The fact this was in a semifinal gives it added weight, and given the fact that Barcelona has Lionel Messi and two of Liverpool’s superstars were missing in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, it makes this comeback even more unbelievable. Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum each scored twice, and as soon as the early goal went in, there was a sense something special could happen at Anfield. An incredible night, as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool reached the UCL final for the second-straight season and dumped out the favorites.

4. Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Barcelona advance 6-5 on aggregate) – Round of 16, 2016, Barcelona
This would probably be higher had it been later in the competition, but do not take anything away from Barcelona as they are still the only team to overturn a four-goal aggregate deficit from the first leg. Heading into the final two minutes of normal time in the second leg, Barcelona led 3-1 and looked certain to go out with Edinson Cavani spurning several chances for PSG. Then Neymar scored twice and Sergi Roberto was the hero with a 95th minute winner which crushed PSG and sealed an improbable comeback for Barca. A truly epic comeback.

5. Roma 3-0 Barcelona (4-4 on aggregate, Roma win on away goals) – Quarterfinal, 2018, Rome
One season after they dished out heartache to PSG, it was Barcelona’s turn (once again) to be on the end of a crushing second leg defeat. Leading 4-1 from the first leg at the Nou Camp, Barca turned up to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg and seemed to believe the job was done. Where have we seen that before… After Edin Dzeko opened the scoring, Barca were nervy and Danielle De Rossi’s penalty kick set up a tense finish. Kostas Manolas then delivered the hammer blow eight minutes from time, as Roma turned it around in a cauldron of noise in the Italian capital.

Honorable mentions: 2019, Round of 16 – Man United 3-3 PSG (United win on away goals); 2012, Round of 16 – Chelsea 4-1 Napoli (Chelsea win 5-4 on aggregate); 2004, quarterfinals – Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan (Deportivo win 5-4 on aggregate).

Chelsea turn to CAS after losing FIFA transfer ban appeal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Chelsea have lost their appeal with FIFA after being handed a ban on signing first-team players.

MORE: Pulisic back to his best?

The Premier League side were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows by world soccer’s governing body, after a lengthy investigation saw FIFA charge them with breaking rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

That means Chelsea will not be able to sign any new players until the summer of 2020.  FIFA have agreed to allow Chelsea to continue to sign players under the age of 16 from the UK, which is a small victory for the Blues.

However, the west London club said they are “disappointed” and will now launch an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to try and get the ban overturned.

“The Club notes that the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea FC against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. However, the Club is very disappointed that the transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods was not overturned. Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee. It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

So, Chelsea will take this case to CAS and that is their last chance of overturning this decision.

Maurizio Sarri‘s side have achieved their goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for next season, but the Italian coach knows it will be tough to kick on and challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title without reinforcements over the summer, especially if Eden Hazard leaves as expected.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic will be the only new arrival this summer after his January move to Stamford Bridge which saw him loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

But don’t get your violins out for Chelsea. They have a staggering number of players out on loan, and have stockpiled young talent for years. Next season is the perfect time to use the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Mason Mount to bolster their squad.

In the grand scheme of things, a two window transfer ban isn’t ideal for Chelsea, but even if Hazard leaves this summer they could cope and finish in the top four again in 2019-20.