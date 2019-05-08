More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Champions League Preview: Ajax v. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With a one-goal deficit, Tottenham can take serious solace and hope from Liverpool’s incredible 4-0 win over Barcelona – anything is possible.

Heading into the second leg of Tottenham’s UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Ajax, set to take place Wednesday (3 p.m.) at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Tottenham only have to claw back from a 1-0 first leg deficit, one that seems entirely more manageable. Spurs are boosted by the return of Heung-Min Son, who, though he was sent off in the Premier League, knows this could be his last game of the season unless Tottenham advances to the final.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

In the first leg, Tottenham came out of the gates lethargic and allowed Ajax to dictate play, and it showed. The Ajax midfield, filled with smooth-passing, highly intelligent players ran Tottenham in circles, and ended up scoring the opening goal. That Tottenham only allowed one goal at the time seemed like a win, that’s how much better Ajax had been playing. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side settled into the game better and while they didn’t manage to break down Ajax, the tired, bruised and thin squad learned some key lessons about Ajax in the first leg. Namely, they can be beaten down the wings, if one can get behind Nico Tagliafico and Joel Veltman.

Ultimately, Liverpool showed that it doesn’t matter if your stars are missing – Tottenham are set to be without Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez. The mentality of the group, the never say die attitude, is the most important aspect, one that Pochettino will surely have on display from his side.

“The negative result in the first leg obviously makes it more difficult, but the tie is still open,” Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday, via UEFA.com. We know we need to win and perform our best. It’s an exciting moment for us. We need to feel more freedom to play, because we have nothing to lose. Nobody thought that we would have the chance in the last week of the season to reach the final of the Champions League. Now we need to enjoy this moment and believe.”

Ajax has been believing all season. Two years after making it to the Europa League final, this Ajax project has watched its players grow and blossom into an incredible group, one that has put both Real Madrid and Juventus to the sword as the Dutch giants were clearly the better team.

Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, and Lasse Schone in midfield, with Dusan Tadic flanked by Hakim Ziyech and David Neres up top has been one of the most clinical strike forces in all of Europe. Add to that the experience of Daley Blind and the youth talent of Matthijs de Ligt, and you have a recipe for great success.

Unlike Tottenham, which has seen its league form plummet – though it likely will retain its place in the UEFA Champions League for next season based on league position – Ajax has continued beating all who stand in its way. AJax routed Willem II, 4-0, to win the Dutch Cup, and is looking to do the treble with an Eredivisie title and the UEFA Champions League as the cherry on top of a dream year.

Of course, Ajax will have to raise their game yet again to hold off a Tottenham team with, like Pochettino said, nothing to lose.

“During the last hour [of the first leg] we did good things; the organisation of the team in defense was excellent,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said. “We need to do more in an attacking sense. We have to read the game and see what’s required and that’s the challenge. The away goal was important last week. We will play in an arena with an incredible atmosphere and we hope that will help us. When you play against a Premier League team, the intensity is higher. We will have to push our boundaries again.”

Report: Man United’s Herrera to sign with PSG

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United’s loss is Paris Saint-Germain’s gain.

According to Spanish publication AS, Ander Herrera is set to sign a four-year contract at PSG, after leaving Manchester United this summer on a free transfer. Herrera has allowed his contract to run down, with both he and Man United unable to agree to an extension or a transfer away from the club, resulting in him leaving as a free agent.

The report states Herrera will earn nearly $9 million per season as part of his new contract, a salary figure likely boosted by the lack of transfer fee.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Herrera arrived at Manchester United as one of the great new hopes, a star for his hometown club Athletic Bilbao who led his team to the Europa League and Copa del Rey finals in 2012 and fourth place in La Liga in 2014. Herrera then followed that up with an almost $45 million transfer to Old Trafford. However, under Louis Van Gaal, the Spaniard never took the step necessary in his career to become a star in central midfielder for Man United. He started less than 20 Premier League matches and has only broken the 20-start mark in one season, in 2016-2017, when Man United finished fifth.

The slick passing midfielder showed at times a propensity to score goals and provide creative assists, but too often he was inconsistent, especially in the big matches. Considering that Man United are allowing Herrera to leave on a free transfer, it’s likely a loss that will mainly be felt in the pocketbook, unless Man United fails to find a suitable central midfield replacement.

Klopp: ‘It means so much’ to Liverpool players

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Few fans and pundits gave Liverpool even a half a chance to come back and tie Barcelona, better yet win the match in regulation. And yet, that’s what Liverpool did.

Following Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona to advance to the UEFA Champions League Final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his team for their fight, effort, and heart to multiple media outlets.

The whole game was too much. It was overwhelming,” Klopp said to BT Sport following the match. “We played against maybe the best team in world. Winning is difficult but winning with a clean sheet, I don’t know they did it. It’s unbelievable.

“I saw James Milner crying on the pitch after the game. It means so much to all of us. It’s the best phase of football. There are more important things in the world. But creating this emotional atmosphere together is so special. It’s all about the players.

“The mix of potential and unbelievable heart is just a mix I never saw before. You have to be confident in a game like this. Divock and Shaq didn’t play a lot. Putting a performance in like that, it was so important. It shows what’s possible in football. It’s so nice. It’s really nice.”

Despite many Liverpool fans feeling miserable after Barcelona’s 3-0 first leg win, Klopp was feeling confident. He seemed to know that if Liverpool could just be a little more clinical, they’d be just fine. It turns out he was right.

Liverpool didn’t just play heavy metal soccer with a high line for the first 15 minutes of the game, it played that way for all 90 minutes, and Barcelona couldn’t keep up.

“Things got on top of us after those two quick goals,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde told reporters. “We didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet and they rolled us over really. It’s a terrible result for our fans and for ourselves. It’s really, really unfortunate, but credit to Liverpool.

“We tried to sit a little bit deeper, but the tie ended for us with the fourth goal. We couldn’t respond.”

But even with Liverpool on the front foot all night, Klopp admitted it took some ingenuity and creativity to break Barcelona down. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick thinking and both of Divock Origi’s finishes took both skill and a confident mentality, while Georginio Wijnaldum showcased the never-say-die attitude that is a hallmark of Klopp’s sides.

“We had to be serious,” Klopp said. “But we needed to be cheeky as well. It was necessary. Barcelona defend predictable things well. But you need to be unpredictable at moments. I saw the ball flying in the goal, I didn’t see the corner. I didn’t see who took the corner. Ben Woodburn said ‘what happened?’”

U.S. Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women’s team

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

The U.S. Soccer Federation has formally denied allegations of gender discrimination made by players of the U.S. women’s national team.

Twenty-eight members of the current women’s player pool filed the lawsuit March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The USSF filed its answer on Monday, about one month before the Women’s World Cup. The USSF claims every decision made “with respect to the conduct alleged in the complaint was for legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose.”

The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that establish distinct pay structures for the two teams. Those agreements are not public.

U.S. Soccer also maintained in the response that any alleged differences in pay between the men’s and women’s national teams were not based on gender, but “differences in the aggregate revenue generated by the different teams and/or any other factor other than sex.”

“There is no legal basis for USSF’s claim that it is anything other than a single employer operating both the men’s and women’s teams – who face drastically unequal conditions and pay under their shared employer, said Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the national team players who filed the lawsuit. “The USSF cannot justify its violation of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII by pointing to the teams’ separate collective bargaining agreements or any factor other than sex. Even as the most decorated American soccer team in history, USSF treats the women’s team as `less-than’ equal compared to their male colleagues. We look forward to a trial next year after the World Cup.”

The USSF and the women’s team agreed in April 2017 to a collective bargaining agreement through 2021 that gave the players higher pay and better benefits.

The federation claims the allegations do not rise to the level required for punitive damages because there is no evidence of malicious, reckless or fraudulent intent to deny the players their rights.

The lawsuit brought by current national team players is an escalation of a long-simmering dispute over pay and treatment. Five players filed a complaint in 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The lawsuit effectively ended that EEOC complaint.

How the world reacted to Liverpool’s win over Barcelona

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League always seemed to deliver either or both scintillating performances or high-wire level drama, and Tuesday night was no different.

Fans all over the world took to social media after Liverpool’s stunning and incredible 4-3 win on aggregate over Barcelona, with a four-goal triumph at Anfield Stadium.

Here’s how the world reacted to Liverpool Champions League win: