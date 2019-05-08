More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Chelsea turn to CAS after losing FIFA transfer ban appeal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Chelsea have lost their appeal with FIFA after being handed a ban on signing first-team players.

The Premier League side were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows by world soccer’s governing body, after a lengthy investigation saw FIFA charge them with breaking rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

That means Chelsea will not be able to sign any new players until the summer of 2020.  FIFA have agreed to allow Chelsea to continue to sign players under the age of 16 from the UK, which is a small victory for the Blues.

However, the west London club said they are “disappointed” and will now launch an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to try and get the ban overturned.

“The Club notes that the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea FC against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. However, the Club is very disappointed that the transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods was not overturned. Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee. It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

So, Chelsea will take this case to CAS and that is their last chance of overturning this decision.

Maurizio Sarri‘s side have achieved their goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for next season, but the Italian coach knows it will be tough to kick on and challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title without reinforcements over the summer, especially if Eden Hazard leaves as expected.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic will be the only new arrival this summer after his January move to Stamford Bridge which saw him loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

But don’t get your violins out for Chelsea. They have a staggering number of players out on loan, and have stockpiled young talent for years. Next season is the perfect time to use the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Mason Mount to bolster their squad.

In the grand scheme of things, a two window transfer ban isn’t ideal for Chelsea, but even if Hazard leaves this summer they could cope and finish in the top four again in 2019-20.

Where does Liverpool’s amazing UCL comeback rank all-time?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Liverpool’s incredible 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona was one for the ages and any fan of the Reds will never forget it.

But where does it rank among the greatest comebacks in the history of the UEFA Champions League? It is right up there, and there have been plenty of huge upsets after first leg deficits in recent seasons.

Take a look at our top five in the list below, and see if you agree…

1. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalty kicks) – Final, 2005, Istanbul
3-0 down at half time, Liverpool looked down and out. Then captain fantastic Steven Gerrard led a comeback for the ages as Liverpool took the game to extra time, then won on penalty kicks. AC Milan’s stars were stunned, as Liverpool won their fifth UCL title in the most dramatic fashion in Istanbul. Gerrard’s heroic performances throughout Liverpool’s Champions League campaign empitomized their incredible run under Rafael Benitez and the wild celebrations in Liverpool after the game showed just how much this victory meant.

2. Man United 2-1 Bayern Munich – Final, 1999, Barcelona
This is tough not to have at number one, but it is deservedly in the top two despite only two goals being scored. This was all about the magnitude and devastating nature of the comeback. Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time, United’s dream of completing a historic treble looked over in the Nou Camp. They had been outplayed by Bayern and were lucky to only be 1-0 down. Then, Teddy Sheringham equalized and seconds later Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner as Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side completed the treble and etched their names into history as one of the greatest teams the game has ever seen.

3. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (Liverpool advance 4-3 on aggregate) – Semifinal, 2019, Liverpool
Okay, this is fresh in the mind, but I’m absolutely fine putting this in the top three. Heck, I even thought about putting it in first for a split second. The fact this was in a semifinal gives it added weight, and given the fact that Barcelona has Lionel Messi and two of Liverpool’s superstars were missing in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, it makes this comeback even more unbelievable. Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum each scored twice, and as soon as the early goal went in, there was a sense something special could happen at Anfield. An incredible night, as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool reached the UCL final for the second-straight season and dumped out the favorites.

4. Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Barcelona advance 6-5 on aggregate) – Round of 16, 2016, Barcelona
This would probably be higher had it been later in the competition, but do not take anything away from Barcelona as they are still the only team to overturn a four-goal aggregate deficit from the first leg. Heading into the final two minutes of normal time in the second leg, Barcelona led 3-1 and looked certain to go out with Edinson Cavani spurning several chances for PSG. Then Neymar scored twice and Sergi Roberto was the hero with a 95th minute winner which crushed PSG and sealed an improbable comeback for Barca. A truly epic comeback.

5. Roma 3-0 Barcelona (4-4 on aggregate, Roma win on away goals) – Quarterfinal, 2018, Rome
One season after they dished out heartache to PSG, it was Barcelona’s turn (once again) to be on the end of a crushing second leg defeat. Leading 4-1 from the first leg at the Nou Camp, Barca turned up to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg and seemed to believe the job was done. Where have we seen that before… After Edin Dzeko opened the scoring, Barca were nervy and Danielle De Rossi’s penalty kick set up a tense finish. Kostas Manolas then delivered the hammer blow eight minutes from time, as Roma turned it around in a cauldron of noise in the Italian capital.

Honorable mentions: 2019, Round of 16 – Man United 3-3 PSG (United win on away goals); 2012, Round of 16 – Chelsea 4-1 Napoli (Chelsea win 5-4 on aggregate); 2004, quarterfinals – Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan (Deportivo win 5-4 on aggregate).

USMNT, Newcastle defender Yedlin has surgery

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
DeAndre Yedlin has had successful surgery as he battles to be fit for the U.S. men’s national team this summer.

Yedlin, 25, missed Newcastle United’s game against Liverpool on Saturday and now it has been revealed that he flew back to the USA to have surgery on his groin.

In a statement Newcastle said that Yedlin had “undergone successful surgery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week to repair a groin injury” and added that his recovery “will be monitored by Newcastle United and US national team medical staff, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup taking place this summer.” 

The former Seattle Sounders star has been a consistent performer for Newcastle in his third season at St James’ Park, with 28 starts in the PL this season. Javier Manquillo has pushed him hard for minutes in the right back position, but Yedlin has improved defensively under Rafael Benitez despite a few errors leading to penalty kicks and goals for opponents.

Going forward his pace offers Newcastle plenty of options out wide (his goal at Man City earlier this season proved that) and it’s safe to say Yedlin is the first-choice right back for the Magpies with his distribution in the final third improving season after season. This injury seems like one he has been carrying for a while, and with Newcastle safe from relegation a few weeks ago, now was a good time to get this sorted out.

But does it mean his place in the USMNT’s Gold Cup squad is in doubt?

Recovering from surgery aside, Yedlin has some competition at right back in the USMNT setup, with new head coach Gregg Berhalter trying out Tyler Adams in that role in recent games.

This is a big summer for Yedlin to establish himself as a veteran leader of the USMNT and he will be hoping he is fully fit for the Gold Cup which starts on June 18.

Greek Cup final to limit fans over crowd violence fears

Associated PressMay 8, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) The Greek Cup final between champion PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens on Saturday will be played in front of a limited number of invited fans due to fears of crowd violence.

No tickets will be sold for the match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens and Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis said Monday’s decision follows police information that fans of both teams – and of other teams – were planning trouble on the sidelines.

PAOK and AEK have met in the past two finals with the 2017 game marred by extensive clashes in the stands.

Violence still plagues Greek soccer, despite repeated pledges by successive governments to impose order.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Thrilling comeback proves Klopp, Liverpool perfect fit

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
An unbelievable comeback. Tears at the final whistle. Celebrations and fist pumps with the fans at Anfield. Singing ”You’ll Never Walk Alone” together in jubilation.

This is why Jurgen Klopp was hired by Liverpool Football Club. He gets them and they get him. It is a match made in heaven.

Liverpool have now reached their third European final in four seasons under Klopp, with the German coach has reached his third in his last six seasons. Both Klopp and Liverpool live and breath for European glory.

The historic 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona in the second leg of their semifinal epitomized everything that is great about Klopp and this incredible Liverpool side he has created.

“A special night. Winning against Barcelona is one of the most difficult things in the world of football,” Klopp told reporters after the game. “Winning against Barcelona when you are 3-0 down, when you have to score four and are not allowed to concede, is even more difficult, so we did not really think about it… It was really difficult to play against us with a mix of big heart and football skills. That was beautiful. I told the boys before the game it was not really possible but because you have the mentality of giants we have a chance. To produce a performance like that is unbelievable. What they did is so special. I will remember it forever and I don’t know if it will happen again.”

From day one Klopp and Liverpool were a perfect fit. I remember being in the press conference room at Anfield when he was unveiled and his enthusiasm lit up the room despite the daunting task ahead. He has led this rebuild from the front and has used the energy of every single fan to help fuel their incredible Champions League runs and league form over the past 12 months.

His passion is infectious and it hasn’t wavered despite ups and downs along the way in building this now imperious, emotionally charged machine of a team.

The German coach has rallied Liverpool’s passionate fans from the sidelines game after game and his full throttle, flat out philosophy has woven itself seamlessly into the fabric of the club. He speaks as if he was born and bred and Liverpool. He truly understands what it means to be their manager.

This unbelievable result against Barca was as much about Klopp as his players. As Jose Mourinho said as a pundit on beIN Sport, Klopp has created this connection with the fans and players which made such an impossible result possible.

The amazing 4-0 win, without stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injury, was the culmination of all his work on the training ground, his hugs and his constant positivity.

He has created an aura about Liverpool which seems unlikely to weaken anytime soon. Even if they don’t win a trophy this season, they are where fans dreamed they would be when Klopp arrived in October 2015.

They are 90 minutes away from being crowned Kings of Europe, again, and if Man City slip up on Sunday they could well head to the Champions League final as champions of England for the first time in 29 years.

Klopp has now reached four major finals since taking charge of Liverpool and they’ve lost the last three. But this season the togetherness, the spirit, the determination, it’s on another level.

Liverpool will head to Madrid for the final on June 1 as the favorites to win the Champions League, and that would secure a sixth European title, extending their own record as England’s most successful club in continental competitions.

Klopp knows his Liverpool side are capable of  writing a new chapter into the incredible history of the club.

“The plan was to go to Madrid and get it in there and now we go there in three weeks time,” Klopp said. “We are really looking forward to that. We want to create our own history, not because we are not happy with the history of the club but because we want a new chapter. I know what people say about me and losing finals but it is the fourth final in my time here and that is really special. Last year we felt we have to go back, we cannot let it stand like this. I am not sure it will happen again it is so special. I saw the boys with tears in their eyes. You feel much more than other clubs in these moments.”

That last sentence is precisely why Klopp and Liverpool are perfect for one another.