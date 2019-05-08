More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Greek Cup final to limit fans over crowd violence fears

Associated PressMay 8, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) The Greek Cup final between champion PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens on Saturday will be played in front of a limited number of invited fans due to fears of crowd violence.

No tickets will be sold for the match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens and Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis said Monday’s decision follows police information that fans of both teams – and of other teams – were planning trouble on the sidelines.

PAOK and AEK have met in the past two finals with the 2017 game marred by extensive clashes in the stands.

Violence still plagues Greek soccer, despite repeated pledges by successive governments to impose order.

USMNT, Newcastle defender Yedlin has surgery

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
DeAndre Yedlin has had successful surgery as he battles to be fit for the U.S. men’s national team this summer.

Yedlin, 25, missed Newcastle United’s game against Liverpool on Saturday and now it has been revealed that he flew back to the USA to have surgery on his groin.

In a statement Newcastle said that Yedlin had “undergone successful surgery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week to repair a groin injury” and added that his recovery “will be monitored by Newcastle United and US national team medical staff, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup taking place this summer.” 

The former Seattle Sounders star has been a consistent performer for Newcastle in his third season at St James’ Park, with 28 starts in the PL this season. Javier Manquillo has pushed him hard for minutes in the right back position, but Yedlin has improved defensively under Rafael Benitez despite a few errors leading to penalty kicks and goals for opponents.

Going forward his pace offers Newcastle plenty of options out wide (his goal at Man City earlier this season proved that) and it’s safe to say Yedlin is the first-choice right back for the Magpies with his distribution in the final third improving season after season. This injury seems like one he has been carrying for a while, and with Newcastle safe from relegation a few weeks ago, now was a good time to get this sorted out.

But does it mean his place in the USMNT’s Gold Cup squad is in doubt?

Recovering from surgery aside, Yedlin has some competition at right back in the USMNT setup, with new head coach Gregg Berhalter trying out Tyler Adams in that role in recent games.

This is a big summer for Yedlin to establish himself as a veteran leader of the USMNT and he will be hoping he is fully fit for the Gold Cup which starts on June 18.

Thrilling comeback proves Klopp, Liverpool perfect fit

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
An unbelievable comeback. Tears at the final whistle. Celebrations and fist pumps with the fans at Anfield. Singing ”You’ll Never Walk Alone” together in jubilation.

This is why Jurgen Klopp was hired by Liverpool Football Club. He gets them and they get him. It is a match made in heaven.

Liverpool have now reached their third European final in four seasons under Klopp, with the German coach has reached his third in his last six seasons. Both Klopp and Liverpool live and breath for European glory.

The historic 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona in the second leg of their semifinal epitomized everything that is great about Klopp and this incredible Liverpool side he has created.

“A special night. Winning against Barcelona is one of the most difficult things in the world of football,” Klopp told reporters after the game. “Winning against Barcelona when you are 3-0 down, when you have to score four and are not allowed to concede, is even more difficult, so we did not really think about it… It was really difficult to play against us with a mix of big heart and football skills. That was beautiful. I told the boys before the game it was not really possible but because you have the mentality of giants we have a chance. To produce a performance like that is unbelievable. What they did is so special. I will remember it forever and I don’t know if it will happen again.”

From day one Klopp and Liverpool were a perfect fit. I remember being in the press conference room at Anfield when he was unveiled and his enthusiasm lit up the room despite the daunting task ahead. He has led this rebuild from the front and has used the energy of every single fan to help fuel their incredible Champions League runs and league form over the past 12 months.

His passion is infectious and it hasn’t wavered despite ups and downs along the way in building this now imperious, emotionally charged machine of a team.

The German coach has rallied Liverpool’s passionate fans from the sidelines game after game and his full throttle, flat out philosophy has woven itself seamlessly into the fabric of the club. He speaks as if he was born and bred and Liverpool. He truly understands what it means to be their manager.

This unbelievable result against Barca was as much about Klopp as his players. As Jose Mourinho said as a pundit on beIN Sport, Klopp has created this connection with the fans and players which made such an impossible result possible.

The amazing 4-0 win, without stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injury, was the culmination of all his work on the training ground, his hugs and his constant positivity.

He has created an aura about Liverpool which seems unlikely to weaken anytime soon. Even if they don’t win a trophy this season, they are where fans dreamed they would be when Klopp arrived in October 2015.

They are 90 minutes away from being crowned Kings of Europe, again, and if Man City slip up on Sunday they could well head to the Champions League final as champions of England for the first time in 29 years.

Klopp has now reached four major finals since taking charge of Liverpool and they’ve lost the last three. But this season the togetherness, the spirit, the determination, it’s on another level.

Liverpool will head to Madrid for the final on June 1 as the favorites to win the Champions League, and that would secure a sixth European title, extending their own record as England’s most successful club in continental competitions.

Klopp knows his Liverpool side are capable of  writing a new chapter into the incredible history of the club.

“The plan was to go to Madrid and get it in there and now we go there in three weeks time,” Klopp said. “We are really looking forward to that. We want to create our own history, not because we are not happy with the history of the club but because we want a new chapter. I know what people say about me and losing finals but it is the fourth final in my time here and that is really special. Last year we felt we have to go back, we cannot let it stand like this. I am not sure it will happen again it is so special. I saw the boys with tears in their eyes. You feel much more than other clubs in these moments.”

That last sentence is precisely why Klopp and Liverpool are perfect for one another.

Champions League Preview: Ajax v. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
With a one-goal deficit, Tottenham can take serious solace and hope from Liverpool’s incredible 4-0 win over Barcelona – anything is possible.

Heading into the second leg of Tottenham’s UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Ajax, set to take place Wednesday (3 p.m.) at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Tottenham only have to claw back from a 1-0 first leg deficit, one that seems entirely more manageable. Spurs are boosted by the return of Heung-Min Son, who, though he was sent off in the Premier League, knows this could be his last game of the season unless Tottenham advances to the final.

In the first leg, Tottenham came out of the gates lethargic and allowed Ajax to dictate play, and it showed. The Ajax midfield, filled with smooth-passing, highly intelligent players ran Tottenham in circles, and ended up scoring the opening goal. That Tottenham only allowed one goal at the time seemed like a win, that’s how much better Ajax had been playing. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side settled into the game better and while they didn’t manage to break down Ajax, the tired, bruised and thin squad learned some key lessons about Ajax in the first leg. Namely, they can be beaten down the wings, if one can get behind Nico Tagliafico and Joel Veltman.

Ultimately, Liverpool showed that it doesn’t matter if your stars are missing – Tottenham are set to be without Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez. The mentality of the group, the never say die attitude, is the most important aspect, one that Pochettino will surely have on display from his side.

“The negative result in the first leg obviously makes it more difficult, but the tie is still open,” Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday, via UEFA.com. We know we need to win and perform our best. It’s an exciting moment for us. We need to feel more freedom to play, because we have nothing to lose. Nobody thought that we would have the chance in the last week of the season to reach the final of the Champions League. Now we need to enjoy this moment and believe.”

Ajax has been believing all season. Two years after making it to the Europa League final, this Ajax project has watched its players grow and blossom into an incredible group, one that has put both Real Madrid and Juventus to the sword as the Dutch giants were clearly the better team.

Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, and Lasse Schone in midfield, with Dusan Tadic flanked by Hakim Ziyech and David Neres up top has been one of the most clinical strike forces in all of Europe. Add to that the experience of Daley Blind and the youth talent of Matthijs de Ligt, and you have a recipe for great success.

Unlike Tottenham, which has seen its league form plummet – though it likely will retain its place in the UEFA Champions League for next season based on league position – Ajax has continued beating all who stand in its way. AJax routed Willem II, 4-0, to win the Dutch Cup, and is looking to do the treble with an Eredivisie title and the UEFA Champions League as the cherry on top of a dream year.

Of course, Ajax will have to raise their game yet again to hold off a Tottenham team with, like Pochettino said, nothing to lose.

“During the last hour [of the first leg] we did good things; the organisation of the team in defense was excellent,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said. “We need to do more in an attacking sense. We have to read the game and see what’s required and that’s the challenge. The away goal was important last week. We will play in an arena with an incredible atmosphere and we hope that will help us. When you play against a Premier League team, the intensity is higher. We will have to push our boundaries again.”

Report: Man United’s Herrera to sign with PSG

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Manchester United’s loss is Paris Saint-Germain’s gain.

According to Spanish publication AS, Ander Herrera is set to sign a four-year contract at PSG, after leaving Manchester United this summer on a free transfer. Herrera has allowed his contract to run down, with both he and Man United unable to agree to an extension or a transfer away from the club, resulting in him leaving as a free agent.

The report states Herrera will earn nearly $9 million per season as part of his new contract, a salary figure likely boosted by the lack of transfer fee.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Herrera arrived at Manchester United as one of the great new hopes, a star for his hometown club Athletic Bilbao who led his team to the Europa League and Copa del Rey finals in 2012 and fourth place in La Liga in 2014. Herrera then followed that up with an almost $45 million transfer to Old Trafford. However, under Louis Van Gaal, the Spaniard never took the step necessary in his career to become a star in central midfielder for Man United. He started less than 20 Premier League matches and has only broken the 20-start mark in one season, in 2016-2017, when Man United finished fifth.

The slick passing midfielder showed at times a propensity to score goals and provide creative assists, but too often he was inconsistent, especially in the big matches. Considering that Man United are allowing Herrera to leave on a free transfer, it’s likely a loss that will mainly be felt in the pocketbook, unless Man United fails to find a suitable central midfield replacement.