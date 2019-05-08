Greek Cup final to limit fans over crowd violence fears

An unbelievable comeback. Tears at the final whistle. Celebrations and fist pumps with the fans at Anfield. Singing ”You’ll Never Walk Alone” together in jubilation.

This is why Jurgen Klopp was hired by Liverpool Football Club. He gets them and they get him. It is a match made in heaven.

Liverpool have now reached their third European final in four seasons under Klopp, with the German coach has reached his third in his last six seasons. Both Klopp and Liverpool live and breath for European glory.

The historic 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona in the second leg of their semifinal epitomized everything that is great about Klopp and this incredible Liverpool side he has created.

“A special night. Winning against Barcelona is one of the most difficult things in the world of football,” Klopp told reporters after the game. “Winning against Barcelona when you are 3-0 down, when you have to score four and are not allowed to concede, is even more difficult, so we did not really think about it… It was really difficult to play against us with a mix of big heart and football skills. That was beautiful. I told the boys before the game it was not really possible but because you have the mentality of giants we have a chance. To produce a performance like that is unbelievable. What they did is so special. I will remember it forever and I don’t know if it will happen again.”

From day one Klopp and Liverpool were a perfect fit. I remember being in the press conference room at Anfield when he was unveiled and his enthusiasm lit up the room despite the daunting task ahead. He has led this rebuild from the front and has used the energy of every single fan to help fuel their incredible Champions League runs and league form over the past 12 months.

His passion is infectious and it hasn’t wavered despite ups and downs along the way in building this now imperious, emotionally charged machine of a team.

The German coach has rallied Liverpool’s passionate fans from the sidelines game after game and his full throttle, flat out philosophy has woven itself seamlessly into the fabric of the club. He speaks as if he was born and bred and Liverpool. He truly understands what it means to be their manager.

This unbelievable result against Barca was as much about Klopp as his players. As Jose Mourinho said as a pundit on beIN Sport, Klopp has created this connection with the fans and players which made such an impossible result possible.

The amazing 4-0 win, without stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injury, was the culmination of all his work on the training ground, his hugs and his constant positivity.

He has created an aura about Liverpool which seems unlikely to weaken anytime soon. Even if they don’t win a trophy this season, they are where fans dreamed they would be when Klopp arrived in October 2015.

They are 90 minutes away from being crowned Kings of Europe, again, and if Man City slip up on Sunday they could well head to the Champions League final as champions of England for the first time in 29 years.

Klopp has now reached four major finals since taking charge of Liverpool and they’ve lost the last three. But this season the togetherness, the spirit, the determination, it’s on another level.

Liverpool will head to Madrid for the final on June 1 as the favorites to win the Champions League, and that would secure a sixth European title, extending their own record as England’s most successful club in continental competitions.

Klopp knows his Liverpool side are capable of writing a new chapter into the incredible history of the club.

“The plan was to go to Madrid and get it in there and now we go there in three weeks time,” Klopp said. “We are really looking forward to that. We want to create our own history, not because we are not happy with the history of the club but because we want a new chapter. I know what people say about me and losing finals but it is the fourth final in my time here and that is really special. Last year we felt we have to go back, we cannot let it stand like this. I am not sure it will happen again it is so special. I saw the boys with tears in their eyes. You feel much more than other clubs in these moments.”

That last sentence is precisely why Klopp and Liverpool are perfect for one another.

