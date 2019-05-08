More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Tearful Pochettino hails Spurs “heroes” after another UCL comeback

By Andy EdwardsMay 8, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
By any conservative estimation, Tottenham Hotspur have been “almost out” of this season’s UEFA Champions League on three occasions… if not more.

There was the disastrous start to the group stage which saw them take just one point from their first three games; they needed a result away to Barcelona and for Inter Milan to slip up against PSV Eindhoven on the final day of the group stage just to reach the knockout rounds. They cruised past Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. They came from behind twice and dodged a stoppage-time bullet to beat Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

Then, on Wednesday, down 3-0 with 45 minutes left to play in Amsterdam, Mauricio Pochettino’s “heroes” did it again.

By the time he reached the first of his players to celebrate after sound of the final whistle rang out, Pochettino was already in tears. He would remain that way, off and on, for at least the next 20 minutes, including when he began the gauntlet of post-game interviews.

Pochettino searched for the right words to convey his joy, his shock and his appreciation for everyone and everything tangentially connected to Tottenham’s improbable run to the June 1 final in Madrid. (WATCH HERE)

“It’s still difficult to talk. The emotion is amazing, thank you to football. My players are heroes — in the last year I was telling everyone this group are heroes. The second half, they were amazing. Thank you, football — this type of emotion without football is not possible. Thank you to everyone who has believed in us. To describe this in words is difficult.

“We were talking before the game that when you work and when you feel the love, it’s not stress, it’s passion of the team. We showed we love the sport and football. Today was amazing. It was a joy to watch this kind of game.

“It’s difficult to compete at this level. I am so grateful to be a coach. To be in football and to live this type of football.

“They are all heroes, but [Lucas Moura] was a superhero. From the first to last one — the tough moment to live in [the last five years of his career].”

As for Moura, who scored the heroic second-half hat trick to send Spurs through to the first European final in club history, Christian Eriksen has an idea.

“Today it was non-tactical, more of a fight and a heart performance. Lucas Moura, he’s how we won the game, he deserves it, rollercoaster of a season. For him to get us in the final, I hope he gets a statue in England after this, we are blown away, no real words for it, I feel sorry for Ajax.”

“It was a ridiculous game, we were really far down, we tried to fight back, we were just lucky. I feel sorry for Ajax, they played a very good game against us. Today we mostly created more chances; football, they played better. It is relief, we have been fighting for this, it is a dream to be in the final.

“We felt like we weren’t able to look ourselves in the mirror if we were to go down three or four nil. We had to fight, we scored early to get some momentum, put them under pressure. We are lucky the ball falls in the right direction, Lucas had a wonderful game. We are relieved.”

Spurs overturn 3-0 deficit in 45 mins. to reach UCL final (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 8, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Another day, another unbelievable, three-goal comeback in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Tottenham Hotspur went from 1-0 down after the first leg against Ajax, to 3-0 down at halftime of the second leg, to level at 3-3 and through to the the final on June 1 in Madrid on away goals. Lucas Moura scored all three of Tottenham’s goals, including the tie-winner as the literal final second on the clock ticked away to read 95:00.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side will face the Liverpool side that overturned a 3-0 deficit to Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday.

It’s the first time Tottenham Hotspur have ever reached the final of Europe’s premier competition.

Ajax began the second leg exactly as they started — and finished — the first leg: on the front foot and causing Tottenham problems. Dusan Tadic forced Hugo Lloris into a stellar, full-stretch save in the 4th minute. It was the ensuing corner kick, however, that broke Spurs’ back. Matthijs de Ligt was lost in the shuffle of Spurs’ marking assignments and flicked a perfectly placed header inside Lloris’ right-hand post to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-0 on aggregate.

Spurs went close to pulling a goal back with two chances in the 23rd minute. First, Dele Alli slipped a pass past three defenders to send Son Heung-min through on goal, but Spurs’ star man couldn’t get the ball out of his feet to produce a stronger, better placed effort. Seconds later, Spurs connected a series of passes and got the ball into the box, where it fell to Christian Eriksen at the edge of the box. His left-footed shot had more behind it, but was hit into the waiting arms of Andre Onana.

Ajax’s second goal came in the 35th minute, they won the ball near midfield and broke out in a three-on-three counter-attack. Hakim Ziyech began left of Tadic, and that’s the option he chose. Tadic ran at Toby Aldeweireld until he hit the ground near the six-yard box, and Ziyech unleashed a missile into the side netting that Lloris had no chance of saving.

Ajax welcomed Spurs to take the initiative and enjoy plenty of possession in the second half. That’s when things got really interesting, and Spurs’ Lucas Moura’s desperate comeback began.

Alli slipped another one of those through balls in behind to make an even better one-on-one chance for Moura in the 55th minute. The Brazilian finished with a cool head for 3-1. Four minutes later, Fernando Llorente couldn’t convert from point-blank range, but fortunately for him, Moura wasn’t far away and ready to curl the ball home… after a bit of chaos and close-control dribbling.

Ziyech had Ajax’s best chance to restore the two-goal lead they so desperately needed in the 79th minute, but his left-footed strike from the edge of the box crashed off the front side of Lloris’ left-hand post.

Eight minutes later, two more chance(s) came for Spurs… and went in heartbreaking, soul-crushing fashion. Jan Vertonghen, completely unmarked at the top of the six, put his head on the ball and had Onana beaten, if only his header was a couple inches lower. Crossbar. The rebound fell to Vertonghen, though, with Onana scrambling. His follow-up effort was kept out by a sea of bodies on the goal line.

With 94:54 on the clock, Moussa Sissoko booted the ball forward from midfield. With 94:58 on the clock, the ball fell to Dele Alli atop the box, courtesy of Llorente. As the clock struck 95:00, Moura latched onto a pass from Alli and placed it ever so precisely in the corner to break more than 50,000 hearts inside the Amsterdam Arena.

AT THE HALF: Ajax up 3-0 on Spurs, 45 mins. from UCL final (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 8, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
The incredible story that is Ajax’s 2018-19 UEFA Champions League run is showing no sign of letting up, at least not through the first 45 minutes of their semifinal second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

In fact, the Dutch side’s lead has only ballooned — from 1-0, to 3-0 — from minutes 91 to 135.

Thus far, the second leg has looked quite similar to the first leg: Ajax in complete control and playing some of the smoothest attacking soccer anyone has seen in quite some time. A comeback the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in 24 hours is the only thing that can save Tottenham now.

Matthijs de Ligt made it 2-0 on aggregate after just five minutes, followed by a second — in mouth-watering fashion — from Hakim Ziyech.

Live, Champions League semifinal: Ajax v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Over to you, Tottenham Hotspur…

After Liverpool’s heroic comeback against Barcelona last night, all eyes are now on Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs to see if they can overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Ajax to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Ajax’s young stars have stunned European giants throughout this season, and an injury-hit Spurs side are limping over the line in the Premier League as another top four finish seems all but secured.

Whenever people write Spurs off they always have a shock up their sleeve.

With Heung-Min Son back and the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli ready to deliver, this is a now or never moment for this Tottenham squad. How many more chances will they get to play in a UCL semifinal and reach a final?

The pressure will be on Ajax’s youngsters to deliver in front of their home fans, and that hasn’t fazed them at all so far as they’ve dumped Real Madrid and Juventus out in the knockout stages.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while we will have reaction and analysis on the huge game right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
One game to go in the 2018-19 season, and the cream has been rising to the top in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Wolves and Everton dominate our list, as plenty of their stars have finished the season in fine fashion.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 1
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 5
  5. Vincent Kompany (Man City) – New entry
  6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 5
  7. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
  8. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
  9. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – Up 1
  10. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Up 7
  11. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 5
  12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 1
  13. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
  14. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  15. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 3
  16. James Maddison (Leicester) – Down 2
  17. Lucas Digne (Everton) – Down 2
  18. Mark Travers (Bournemouth) – New entry
  19. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 3
  20. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Down 17