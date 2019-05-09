More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Aubameyang’s hat trick sends Arsenal to Europa League final (video)

By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Arsenal kept their last remaining shot at qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League alive by finishing off Valencia in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

Arsenal will face Chelsea, who survived a penalty shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt, in the final in Azerbaijan on May 29.

Valencia jumped out to an early lead on the day when Kevin Gameiro tapped home an empty-netter in the 11th minute, bringing the aggregate score to a somewhat nervy 3-2, but Unai Emery‘s side responded emphatically. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored the two-goal advantage just six minutes later and ended the game with a hat trick (17th, 69th and 88th minutes).

Gameiro scored a second on the day, but it didn’t come until the 58th minute, eight minutes after Alexandre Lacazette had extended the Gunners’ aggregate lead to 5-2 and secured the tie-breaking second away goal.

Aubameyang’s third goal of the day made it 4-2 (7-3 on aggregate) and meant Arsenal are headed to their first European final since the 2005-06 season, when they were beaten Barcelona in the Champions League.

This time around, lifting a trophy would certainly be a welcome achievement for Emery in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, but more importantly it would put the club back amongst the riches of Europe’s premier competition. Otherwise, it’ll be a third straight season without UCL.

Chelsea survive PK shootout, will face Arsenal in UEL final (video)

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Chelsea went through the wringer of emotions that is a penalty shootout in the semifinals of a European semifinal on Thursday, and came out the other side as Europa League finalists.

Eintracht Frankfurt matched Chelsea’s 1-1 away result from the first leg and held firm through extra time before bowing out to a pair of fine saves made by Kepa Arrizabalaga. It’ll be Chelsea versus Arsenal in Azerbaijan on May 29.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek put the Blues ahead with a pinpoint finish just before the half-hour mark. Eden Hazard played Loftus-Cheek into tons of space behind on the left side of the Frankfurt penalty area, but the 23-year-old still had lots to do. Loftus-Cheek, who’s finally getting a semi-extended run in the first team (six starts in the last eight games), shaped his body to go for the far post and tucked it just inside the frame to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.

The advantage lasted until halftime, but not much longer. Luka Jovic’s days as a Frankfurt player could be numbered (Real Madrid are rumored to have agreed a $67-million deal to bring him to Spain this summer), but he’s making the most of the biggest stage on which he’s played (so far). His equalizer in the 49th minute brought his tally of Europa League goals to double digits. The 21-year-old didn’t just finish the chance, but he helped to create it as well.

Extra time was more than a little nervy for Chelsea, who required a pair of goal-line clearances during the second period to force the shootout. David Luiz came first, followed not long after by Davide Zappacosta.

Cesar Azpilicueta was the first and only Chelsea player to see his spot kick saved, as Kevin Trapp made an incredible dive to his left and palmed the ball around the post. Then came back-to-back failed attempts for Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia were each denied by Arrizabalaga, who, it should be noted, was left in the game by manager Maurizio Sarri.

That set the stage for Hazard to play the hero’s part and set up another all-Premier League final in Europe, competing the 4-for-4 clean sweep with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to face off for Champions League glory.

NE Revs fire Friedel after dreadful 46-game spell

Photo credit: @NERevolution
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
Brad Friedel is out as head coach of the New England Revolution after just 46 games (one full season, plus one-third of another), a spell in which the club’s record was 12W-13D-21L in MLS play.

The Revs have won just two of their first 12 games this season (2W-2D-8L) and currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference. Assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over as interim head coach while a search is conducted to appoint Friedel’s permanent successor.

Friedel, a U.S. men’s national team star from 1992 to 2005, had never been in charge of a club team prior to his appointment in November 2017. Whether or not Friedel is or isn’t a good coach perhaps still remains to be seen, but would be fair to say that the players at his disposal are not of the quality of the coaches with whom he was expected to compete. It would also be fair to say that the gap between the Revs’ roster and even the league’s middling teams is widening.

For that reason, a growing number of fans in Boston don’t believe the rot stops by simply removing Friedel. They would like to see the person who hired Friedel and built the current roster, general manager Mike Burns, held accountable for failing to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs three years running as well as the dreadful start to 2019.

LIVE – Europa League semifinal: Chelsea, Arsenal go for final

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League final for the first Premier League duo to match up in the finale of the competition, Arsenal and Chelsea can make further history by marking England as the first country to make up all four participants of the two European championship games.

Arsenal travels to Valencia holding a 3-1 lead after the home leg, with the Spanish side clinging to their away goal. A 2-0 victory would do the ticket for Valencia, otherwise they would need to beat Arsenal outright on aggregate to win in the 90 minutes of regulation.

Chelsea, meanwhile, hosts German side Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge after a 1-1 first leg result on the road. The away goal proves precious to the Blues who are yet to be beaten at any point in the Europa League this season. They have been even stronger at home, winning all six home Europa League matches to this point, including four clean sheets. It also could be Eden Hazard‘s last home game for Chelsea as all signs point to a move to Real Madrid this summer.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.
Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Cahill, Zappacosta, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Falette; Hasebe; Da Costa, Gacinovic, Rode, Kostic; Rebic, Jovic.
Bench: Ronnow, Chandler, Haller, Fernandes, de Guzman, Ndicka, Paciencia.

Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Paulista, Garay, Gaya; Wass, Parejo, Coquelin, Guedes; Gameiro, Rodrigo.
Bench: Domenech, Roncaglia, Soler, Diakhaby, Lato, Torres, Mina.

Arsenal: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Torreira, Xhaka; Kolasinac, Özil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.
Bench: Leno, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah.

Company giving away CL trip tells every contestant they won

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
With Tottenham and Liverpool both reaching the Champions League final in stunning fashion, fans were left even more euphoric when they received an email saying they won a dream trip to the event.

British online retail company Zavvi ran a competition for a trip to Madrid for the Champions League final, complete with flights, hotel accommodations, two tickets to the game, and cash to spend. With two Premier League sides reaching the final for the first time ever, there was heightened interest in the competition domestically with fans of both sides hoping to secure a dream trip to watch their team compete.

Unfortunately, a technical error led to every single participant receiving an email indicating they won the prize.

The company briefly tweeted an apology, before taking it down after being bombarded with abuse. The tweet read, “Apologies, we’re aware of a problem regarding the recent Mastercard Competition. We seem to have had some technical issues and we’re currently looking into this.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, there were hundreds of Liverpool fans among those who received the email. “We’re extremely sorry to have got our loyal customers’ hopes up,” a spokesperson for Zavvi told the report, “however due to human error a mistake was made with our mail-out and unfortunately there is only one winner of the tickets.”

Mastercard, the sponsor of the competition, said in a statement, “We are extremely disappointed with today’s events and our sympathies go to the many people who were wrongly contacted by Zavvi in connection to their competition. We have asked Zavvi to clarify how they are resolving as a matter of urgency.”

Fans took to Twitter to share how much the trip would have meant to them and how they felt after it was cruelly ripped away. They can probably relate to the feelings of Ajax or Barcelona fans, who saw their teams cough up leads in two of the most epic comebacks the competition has ever seen.