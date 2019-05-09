Company giving away CL trip tells every contestant they won

With Tottenham and Liverpool both reaching the Champions League final in stunning fashion, fans were left even more euphoric when they received an email saying they won a dream trip to the event.

British online retail company Zavvi ran a competition for a trip to Madrid for the Champions League final, complete with flights, hotel accommodations, two tickets to the game, and cash to spend. With two Premier League sides reaching the final for the first time ever, there was heightened interest in the competition domestically with fans of both sides hoping to secure a dream trip to watch their team compete.

Unfortunately, a technical error led to every single participant receiving an email indicating they won the prize.

The company briefly tweeted an apology, before taking it down after being bombarded with abuse. The tweet read, “Apologies, we’re aware of a problem regarding the recent Mastercard Competition. We seem to have had some technical issues and we’re currently looking into this.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, there were hundreds of Liverpool fans among those who received the email. “We’re extremely sorry to have got our loyal customers’ hopes up,” a spokesperson for Zavvi told the report, “however due to human error a mistake was made with our mail-out and unfortunately there is only one winner of the tickets.”

Mastercard, the sponsor of the competition, said in a statement, “We are extremely disappointed with today’s events and our sympathies go to the many people who were wrongly contacted by Zavvi in connection to their competition. We have asked Zavvi to clarify how they are resolving as a matter of urgency.”

Fans took to Twitter to share how much the trip would have meant to them and how they felt after it was cruelly ripped away. They can probably relate to the feelings of Ajax or Barcelona fans, who saw their teams cough up leads in two of the most epic comebacks the competition has ever seen.

Follow @the_bonnfire