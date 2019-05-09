More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Edwin van der Sar says Ajax defender de Ligt will move to England or Spain

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has spoken after the Dutch club’s shocking late defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League semifinals, and said he believes the end is near for 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt at his boyhood club.

According to the Ajax chief executive, de Ligt is most likely to move to a big club in Spain or England. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Goal.com, van der Sar said, “I think these will be De Ligt’s final games with Ajax, but I hope he goes out on a high. He’s been here since he was a child and will end up at a big club. I think he’ll go to England or Spain.”

De Ligt has set all kinds of marks at his young age, adding to his value this summer. He is the youngest ever in Ajax history to reach 100 appearances for the club, a crowning achievement given Ajax’s history as a developer of young talent. He is the club’s youngest-ever captain, and the first defender ever to win the Golden Boy award for Europe’s best player under 21 years old.

The 19-year-old has been linked to the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Juventus over the past month or two, and his future remains wide open. The team that seems to make the most sense would be Barcelona, where his current Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong is already confirmed to be headed at the end of the season. The Barcelona back line is in serious flux, with 32-year-old Gerard Pique seemingly starting to decline, while Samuel Umtiti struggled with injuries and Clement Lenglet failed to consistently perform.

Manchester City is always a player for top talent with the money it possesses, and they could look to de Ligt to replace an aging Vincent Kompany, but he may not want to compete with fellow youngsters in John Stones and Aymeric Laporte for playing time. Manchester United could absolutely use a defender of de Ligt’s youth and caliber, but their lack of Champions League play could put them at a disadvantage. Liverpool would love to have an international teammate to partner with fellow Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk, especially with injuries decimating the back line this season which left Joel Matip as a consistent starter.

The one team shattered by this statement would be Juventus, who would be considered a major player with Giorgio Chiellini now at 34 years old and Leonardo Bonucci at 32. Also not helping Juve is de Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola being given a three-month transfer ban in Italy, which would cover this summer’s window. Raiola said he is appealing.

Van der Sar also said the club will do its best to keep head coach Erik ten Hag, with the former Bayern reserve boss now a wanted man after the Champions League run. “We intend to keep hold of Ten Hag, that is our intention,” van der Sar said. “We know there will be a lot of changes within the squad, but we’d at least like to confirm the coaching staff.”

Much of this will have to wait until the season concludes, as Ajax continues to battle for the Eredivisie title as well as the KNVB Beker trophy to wipe away the tears of the Champions League collapse.

Company giving away CL trip tells every contestant they won

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
With Tottenham and Liverpool both reaching the Champions League final in stunning fashion, fans were left even more euphoric when they received an email saying they won a dream trip to the event.

British online retail company Zavvi ran a competition for a trip to Madrid for the Champions League final, complete with flights, hotel accommodations, two tickets to the game, and cash to spend. With two Premier League sides reaching the final for the first time ever, there was heightened interest in the competition domestically with fans of both sides hoping to secure a dream trip to watch their team compete.

Unfortunately, a technical error led to every single participant receiving an email indicating they won the prize.

The company briefly tweeted an apology, before taking it down after being bombarded with abuse. The tweet read, “Apologies, we’re aware of a problem regarding the recent Mastercard Competition. We seem to have had some technical issues and we’re currently looking into this.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, there were hundreds of Liverpool fans among those who received the email. “We’re extremely sorry to have got our loyal customers’ hopes up,” a spokesperson for Zavvi told the report, “however due to human error a mistake was made with our mail-out and unfortunately there is only one winner of the tickets.”

Mastercard, the sponsor of the competition, said in a statement, “We are extremely disappointed with today’s events and our sympathies go to the many people who were wrongly contacted by Zavvi in connection to their competition. We have asked Zavvi to clarify how they are resolving as a matter of urgency.”

Fans took to Twitter to share how much the trip would have meant to them and how they felt after it was cruelly ripped away. They can probably relate to the feelings of Ajax or Barcelona fans, who saw their teams cough up leads in two of the most epic comebacks the competition has ever seen.

Premier League club Power Rankings: Week 37

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
With Liverpool and Tottenham both shocking the Champions League universe, it’s back to the Premier League for one more week to conclude the season in style. The title race is hot as can be, with the Reds still very much in the mix should Manchester City fail to secure a result against Brighton & Hove Albion.

There’s plenty more on the line as the season comes to a close, however. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs a result to savor as the league season ends, lest he go into an uncertain Manchester United offseason having failed to win any of their last five. Imagine failing to beat the bottom two teams in a row to end the season, would he survive? Unai Emery also needs a win in the worst way, hoping to avoid their own five-match winless streak to finish things out. Will Wolves go out winning four in a row?

20. Cardiff City — Visit the Theatre.
Last week: 19
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

19. Huddersfield Town — Last in top (flight).
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Could rewrite history.
Last week: 18
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

17. Fulham — Permanent Parker?
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

16. Burnley — Late season slump.
Last week: 13
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

15. Southampton — Limping to finish.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

14. Bournemouth — Another big result.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

13. Newcastle United — Rafa brings spirit.
Last week: 15
Season high: 11
Season low: 19

12. Watford — Off target.
Last week: 10
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

11. West Ham United — Strong home finale.
Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

10. Crystal Palace — Zaha stay or go?
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

9. Manchester United — Huddersfield? Really, Ole?
Last week: 8
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

8. Leicester City — Oh so close.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

7. Everton — Defensively stout.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

6. Arsenal — CL slipped away.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

5. Wolves — Masters of tight.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

4. Spurs — Poch tears.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

3. Chelsea — No longer Sarri.
Last week: 4
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

2. Liverpool — Can they?
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

1. Manchester City — One more win.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3

Superagent Raiola given 3-month transfer ban in Italy

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
Ahead of the summer transfer window, Italian superagent Mino Raiola has been handed a three-month transfer ban by the Italian FA for unknown reasons. Raiola announced he is appealing the suspension.

Raiola is best known for representing Paul Pogba, plus Mario Balotelli, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Blaise Matuidi, Marco Verratti, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and many others.

The statement from the Italian FA read, “The Sports Procurators Commission condemns Mr Carmine [Mino] Raiola and Mr Vincenzo Raiola, on their own behalf and as legal representatives of the companies they represent to sanction of the suspension from the exercise of the activity of sports attorney to the extent, respectively: with regard to Mr. Carmine Raiola, of 3 months, with regard to Mr. Vincenzo Raiola, of 2 months.”

Raiola himself said he does not know why he was banned, incredulously claiming it to be “perhaps the result of a story by some frustrated weirdo.”

“I immediately called in lawyers and I appeal,” the 51-year-old told Dutch outlet Eindhoven Daglbad. “This is a personal error. I have not received any explanation.”

“You can ask me three thousand questions about it, but I honestly don’t know what is going on,” Raiola insisted. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the suspension has to do with the 2015 transfer of Gianluca Scamacca from Roma’s youth system to PSV. Scamacca, now 20 years old, was just 16 at the time, and the transfer reportedly angered Roma.

“My personal feeling is that this punishment responds to a political will, without taking the law into account,” Raiola later said in a tweeted statement. “It’s a sanction based on falsehoods and lies. Law and justice must prevail in any correct system and I hope my name will be restored in the next chapter of this story.”

Raiola’s ban only takes effect with regards to Italian clubs, so it shouldn’t affect Pogba’s reported efforts to leave Manchester United for a top Spanish club. It would have affected Romelu Lukaku‘s reported interest from both Juventus and Inter, but Lukaku left Raiola earlier this year for Roc Nation Sports.

It could, however, affect the summer fortunes of Dutch youngster Matthijs de Ligt, who is represented by Raiola. The 19-year-old Ajax captain has been linked with top clubs all over the map, with Juventus included in the mix.

Julian Speroni leaving Crystal Palace after 15 years

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Goalkeeper Julian Speroni will leave Crystal Palace this summer after spending 15 years at the club, it was announced on Thursday. Speroni’s contract expires this summer and it will not be renewed.

The 39-year-old Argentine will depart Selhurst Park this summer after joining from Dundee United back in 2004. He made 402 appearances for Crystal Palace, more than any other goalkeeper in the club’s history and placing him fourth all-time at the club overall. Speroni also owns a club-record 112 clean sheets.

“Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club, and will go down in the record books,” said club chairman Steve Parish, “but perhaps more importantly, will be remembered as a true club legend by all Palace fans and everyone at the club. You just don’t get many people like Julian in elite football any more – he is a model professional, ultra-committed, immensely loyal, and has set impeccable standards to his team-mates down the years. His contribution to this club cannot be overstated, and we will be eternally grateful for his service.”

Speroni had made just 14 Premier League appearances over the past four seasons, including just one this year as he rode the bench serving as third string to Wayne Hennessey and Vincente Guaita. He could get a final run-out in the last game of the season as Palace hosts Bournemouth, with little on the line sitting in 12th.

The Argentine was critical in securing Crystal Palace’s Premier League status in 2013, keeping clean sheets in both legs of the playoff semifinal against Brighton & Hove Albion, plus again in the final against Watford that saw Kevin Phillips score the extra-time winner in a 1-0 victory. He remained the starter for the club’s first two top flight seasons after promotion that saw them finish 10th and 11th, still the best table finishes for the club in its Premier League history.

It is unclear what the future holds for Speroni, but the release did not mention retirement, so it’s possible he has offers for a bigger role elsewhere, with both the Premier League and Championship likely in play.