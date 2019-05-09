LIVE – Europa League semifinal: Chelsea, Arsenal go for final

With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League final for the first Premier League duo to match up in the finale of the competition, Arsenal and Chelsea can make further history by marking England as the first country to make up all four participants of the two European championship games.
Arsenal travels to Valencia holding a 3-1 lead after the home leg, with the Spanish side clinging to their away goal. A 2-0 victory would do the ticket for Valencia, otherwise they would need to beat Arsenal outright on aggregate to win in the 90 minutes of regulation.
[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]
Chelsea, meanwhile, hosts German side Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge after a 1-1 first leg result on the road. The away goal proves precious to the Blues who are yet to be beaten at any point in the Europa League this season. They have been even stronger at home, winning all six home Europa League matches to this point, including four clean sheets. It also could be Eden Hazard‘s last home game for Chelsea as all signs point to a move to Real Madrid this summer.
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.
Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Cahill, Zappacosta, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain.
Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Falette; Hasebe; Da Costa, Gacinovic, Rode, Kostic; Rebic, Jovic.
Bench: Ronnow, Chandler, Haller, Fernandes, de Guzman, Ndicka, Paciencia.
Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Paulista, Garay, Gaya; Wass, Parejo, Coquelin, Guedes; Gameiro, Rodrigo.
Bench: Domenech, Roncaglia, Soler, Diakhaby, Lato, Torres, Mina.
Arsenal: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Torreira, Xhaka; Kolasinac, Özil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.
Bench: Leno, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah.