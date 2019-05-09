NE Revs fire Friedel after dreadful 46-game spell

Brad Friedel is out as head coach of the New England Revolution after just 46 games (one full season, plus one-third of another), a spell in which the club’s record was 12W-13D-21L in MLS play.
[ MORE: David Beckham’s Inter Miami plans to sign players this summer ]
The Revs have won just two of their first 12 games this season (2W-2D-8L) and currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference. Assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over as interim head coach while a search is conducted to appoint Friedel’s permanent successor.
Friedel, a U.S. men’s national team star from 1992 to 2005, had never been in charge of a club team prior to his appointment in November 2017. Whether or not Friedel is or isn’t a good coach perhaps still remains to be seen, but would be fair to say that the players at his disposal are not of the quality of the coaches with whom he was expected to compete. It would also be fair to say that the gap between the Revs’ roster and even the league’s middling teams is widening.
[ MORE: Chicago Fire in talks to escape stadium lease, move downtown ]
For that reason, a growing number of fans in Boston don’t believe the rot stops by simply removing Friedel. They would like to see the person who hired Friedel and built the current roster, general manager Mike Burns, held accountable for failing to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs three years running as well as the dreadful start to 2019.