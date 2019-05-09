Premier League club Power Rankings: Week 37

With Liverpool and Tottenham both shocking the Champions League universe, it’s back to the Premier League for one more week to conclude the season in style. The title race is hot as can be, with the Reds still very much in the mix should Manchester City fail to secure a result against Brighton & Hove Albion.
There’s plenty more on the line as the season comes to a close, however. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs a result to savor as the league season ends, lest he go into an uncertain Manchester United offseason having failed to win any of their last five. Imagine failing to beat the bottom two teams in a row to end the season, would he survive? Unai Emery also needs a win in the worst way, hoping to avoid their own five-match winless streak to finish things out. Will Wolves go out winning four in a row?
20. Cardiff City — Visit the Theatre.
Last week: 19
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
19. Huddersfield Town — Last in top (flight).
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20
18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Could rewrite history.
Last week: 18
Season high: 9
Season low: 19
17. Fulham — Permanent Parker?
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
16. Burnley — Late season slump.
Last week: 13
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
15. Southampton — Limping to finish.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
14. Bournemouth — Another big result.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 14
13. Newcastle United — Rafa brings spirit.
Last week: 15
Season high: 11
Season low: 19
12. Watford — Off target.
Last week: 10
Season high: 4
Season low: 14
11. West Ham United — Strong home finale.
Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
10. Crystal Palace — Zaha stay or go?
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
9. Manchester United — Huddersfield? Really, Ole?
Last week: 8
Season high: 3
Season low: 14
8. Leicester City — Oh so close.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 13
7. Everton — Defensively stout.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
6. Arsenal — CL slipped away.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 9
5. Wolves — Masters of tight.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 13
4. Spurs — Poch tears.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8
3. Chelsea — No longer Sarri.
Last week: 4
Season high: 1
Season low: 7
2. Liverpool — Can they?
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4
1. Manchester City — One more win.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3