Schalke appoint former Huddersfield boss David Wagner

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke is bringing former United States international David Wagner back to the Bundesliga as coach.
[ MORE: Tottenham pull off second amazing UCL comeback in two days ]
The club says the 47-year-old Wagner, who previously coached Huddersfield in England’s Premier League, has signed a three-year contract through June 2022.
Wagner will inherit a side low on confidence after a lackluster season in which it only avoided Bundesliga relegation with a goalless draw against Augsburg last weekend. Schalke, which finished runner-up last season, hasn’t had a worse season since it was relegated in 1982-83.
The club fired Domenico Tedesco as coach following a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League and turned to former coach Huub Stevens as an interim solution for the last eight games of the Bundesliga.
As a player, Wagner won the UEFA Cup with Schalke in 1997. He previously played for Mainz.
[ MORE: Tearful Pochettino hails Spurs “heroes” after another UCL comeback ]
Wagner’s coaching career began when he took charge of Schalke rival Borussia Dortmund’s second team in 2011, helped by friend and former Mainz teammate Jurgen Klopp. He was appointed Huddersfield coach in November 2015 and led the side to promotion in 2017.
Wagner performed a minor miracle by keeping Huddersfield in the Premier League the following season, but Wagner and the club agreed to part ways in January with the team last and eight points from safety with 16 games remaining.
Wagner, a former forward, made eight appearances for the United States.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the thrilling finishes of the Champions League semifinals, starting with Liverpool’s 4-0 comeback against Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate (3:10) before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback from three goals down to advance 3-3 on away goals over Ajax (27:45). Plus, the chaps give their take on Arsenal and Chelsea advancing to the Europa League final (44:30), setting up an all-English final in both the Champions League and Europa League.
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies
Chelsea went through the wringer of emotions that is a penalty shootout in the semifinals of a European semifinal on Thursday, and came out the other side as Europa League finalists.
[ MORE: Tottenham pull off second amazing UCL comeback in two days ]
Eintracht Frankfurt matched Chelsea’s 1-1 away result from the first leg and held firm through extra time before bowing out to a pair of fine saves made by Kepa Arrizabalaga. It’ll be Chelsea versus Arsenal in Azerbaijan on May 29.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek put the Blues ahead with a pinpoint finish just before the half-hour mark. Eden Hazard played Loftus-Cheek into tons of space behind on the left side of the Frankfurt penalty area, but the 23-year-old still had lots to do. Loftus-Cheek, who’s finally getting a semi-extended run in the first team (six starts in the last eight games), shaped his body to go for the far post and tucked it just inside the frame to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.
The advantage lasted until halftime, but not much longer. Luka Jovic’s days as a Frankfurt player could be numbered (Real Madrid are rumored to have agreed a $67-million deal to bring him to Spain this summer), but he’s making the most of the biggest stage on which he’s played (so far). His equalizer in the 49th minute brought his tally of Europa League goals to double digits. The 21-year-old didn’t just finish the chance, but he helped to create it as well.
[ MORE: Tearful Pochettino hails Spurs “heroes” after another UCL comeback ]
Extra time was more than a little nervy for Chelsea, who required a pair of goal-line clearances during the second period to force the shootout. David Luiz came first, followed not long after by Davide Zappacosta.
Cesar Azpilicueta was the first and only Chelsea player to see his spot kick saved, as Kevin Trapp made an incredible dive to his left and palmed the ball around the post. Then came back-to-back failed attempts for Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia were each denied by Arrizabalaga, who, it should be noted, was left in the game by manager Maurizio Sarri.
That set the stage for Hazard to play the hero’s part and set up another all-Premier League final in Europe, competing the 4-for-4 clean sweep with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to face off for Champions League glory.
Arsenal kept their last remaining shot at qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League alive by finishing off Valencia in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.
[ MORE: Tottenham pull off second amazing UCL comeback in two days ]
Arsenal will face Chelsea, who survived a penalty shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt, in the final in Azerbaijan on May 29.
Valencia jumped out to an early lead on the day when Kevin Gameiro tapped home an empty-netter in the 11th minute, bringing the aggregate score to a somewhat nervy 3-2, but Unai Emery‘s side responded emphatically. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored the two-goal advantage just six minutes later and ended the game with a hat trick (17th, 69th and 88th minutes).
[ MORE: Tearful Pochettino hails Spurs “heroes” after another UCL comeback ]
Gameiro scored a second on the day, but it didn’t come until the 58th minute, eight minutes after Alexandre Lacazette had extended the Gunners’ aggregate lead to 5-2 and secured the tie-breaking second away goal.
Aubameyang’s third goal of the day made it 4-2 (7-3 on aggregate) and meant Arsenal are headed to their first European final since the 2005-06 season, when they were beaten Barcelona in the Champions League.
This time around, lifting a trophy would certainly be a welcome achievement for Emery in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, but more importantly it would put the club back amongst the riches of Europe’s premier competition. Otherwise, it’ll be a third straight season without UCL.
Brad Friedel is out as head coach of the New England Revolution after just 46 games (one full season, plus one-third of another), a spell in which the club’s record was 12W-13D-21L in MLS play.
[ MORE: David Beckham’s Inter Miami plans to sign players this summer ]
The Revs have won just two of their first 12 games this season (2W-2D-8L) and currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference. Assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over as interim head coach while a search is conducted to appoint Friedel’s permanent successor.
Friedel, a U.S. men’s national team star from 1992 to 2005, had never been in charge of a club team prior to his appointment in November 2017. Whether or not Friedel is or isn’t a good coach perhaps still remains to be seen, but would be fair to say that the players at his disposal are not of the quality of the coaches with whom he was expected to compete. It would also be fair to say that the gap between the Revs’ roster and even the league’s middling teams is widening.
[ MORE: Chicago Fire in talks to escape stadium lease, move downtown ]
For that reason, a growing number of fans in Boston don’t believe the rot stops by simply removing Friedel. They would like to see the person who hired Friedel and built the current roster, general manager Mike Burns, held accountable for failing to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs three years running as well as the dreadful start to 2019.