Top Premier League storylines for Championship Sunday

Championship Sunday is less than 72 hours away, thus the end of the 2018-19 Premier League season is upon us. That’s the bad news. Here’s the good news: there’s still a few things left to be decided on Sunday, the final day of the season.

All 10 games will kick off simultaneously, at 10 a.m. ET, across 10 different channels under the NBC Universal empire.

A champion will be crowned

Brighton v. Man City — on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Liverpool v. Wolves — on NBC [ STREAM ]

After 38 games and just five losses between them (so far), one of Manchester City and Liverpool will end the PL season by lifting the trophy and spraying champagne in the locker room. The other will finish second with the third-highest points total in PL history (behind only Man City in 2018-19, and whoever wins the title on Sunday). It’s been an unbelievable title race: from City’s 15-game unbeaten run to start the season only being upstaged by Liverpool’s 20-game run, to the Reds holding a seven-point advantage at roughly the halfway mark, to City’s torrid comeback, to City’s current 13-game winning streak proving just too much for Liverpool’s eight-game run. Liverpool have lost just once all season — to City, on Jan. 3 — and they’re long shots to win the title with one game left to play. It sounds cruel, but such is reality against these defending champions.

Back-to-back Golden Boots for Salah?

Mohamed Salah has scored 10 fewer goals this season (22) than he did during his first campaign at Anfield (32), but that’s OK because so has everyone else. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the closest competition for Salah’s award — two behind the Egyptian, just as Harry Kane finished last season. Salah, by the way, is expected to play against Wolves after suffering a concussion and being stretchered off during last weekend’s victory over Newcastle United.

Champions of London up for grabs

Leicester City v. Chelsea — on CNBC [ STREAM ]

Tottenham v. Everton — on SYFY [ STREAM ]

Burnley v. Arsenal — on MSNBC [ STREAM ]



Well, someone has to finish third and fourth, even if it seems like a complete accident. Of the three London clubs still vying for a top-four place, only Chelsea have mathematically locked up Champions League qualification for next season. It’s down to the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur for the capital crown. Arsenal, meanwhile, trail Tottenham by three points — a deficit which could quite easily be overturned on the final day, especially given the emotional toll of Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal in Amsterdam — but it’ll take a gigantic rout on both ends to overturn Spurs’ eight-goal advantage in the goal differential column.

Two top-half places up for grabs

Watford v. West Ham — on Golf Channel [ STREAM ]

It might not sound like much, but to Leicester City (9th, 51 points) and Watford (10th, 50 points), finishing in the top half will go down as a satisfactory achievement. To West Ham United (11th, 49 points), however, it will have been the absolute bare minimum expectation to start the season, and it needs to be met. It just so happens that the 10th- and 11th-place sides, the Hornets and the Hammers, are set to square off at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

