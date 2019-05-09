More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Top Premier League storylines for Championship Sunday

By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
Championship Sunday is less than 72 hours away, thus the end of the 2018-19 Premier League season is upon us. That’s the bad news. Here’s the good news: there’s still a few things left to be decided on Sunday, the final day of the season.

All 10 games will kick off simultaneously, at 10 a.m. ET, across 10 different channels under the NBC Universal empire.

A champion will be crowned

Brighton v. Man City — on NBCSN
Liverpool v. Wolves — on NBC

After 38 games and just five losses between them (so far), one of Manchester City and Liverpool will end the PL season by lifting the trophy and spraying champagne in the locker room. The other will finish second with the third-highest points total in PL history (behind only Man City in 2018-19, and whoever wins the title on Sunday). It’s been an unbelievable title race: from City’s 15-game unbeaten run to start the season only being upstaged by Liverpool’s 20-game run, to the Reds holding a seven-point advantage at roughly the halfway mark, to City’s torrid comeback, to City’s current 13-game winning streak proving just too much for Liverpool’s eight-game run. Liverpool have lost just once all season — to City, on Jan. 3 — and they’re long shots to win the title with one game left to play. It sounds cruel, but such is reality against these defending champions.

Back-to-back Golden Boots for Salah?

Mohamed Salah has scored 10 fewer goals this season (22) than he did during his first campaign at Anfield (32), but that’s OK because so has everyone else. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the closest competition for Salah’s award — two behind the Egyptian, just as Harry Kane finished last season. Salah, by the way, is expected to play against Wolves after suffering a concussion and being stretchered off during last weekend’s victory over Newcastle United.

Champions of London up for grabs

Leicester City v. Chelsea — on CNBC
Tottenham v. Everton — on SYFY
Burnley v. Arsenal — on MSNBC

Well, someone has to finish third and fourth, even if it seems like a complete accident. Of the three London clubs still vying for a top-four place, only Chelsea have mathematically locked up Champions League qualification for next season. It’s down to the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur for the capital crown. Arsenal, meanwhile, trail Tottenham by three points — a deficit which could quite easily be overturned on the final day, especially given the emotional toll of Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal in Amsterdam — but it’ll take a gigantic rout on both ends to overturn Spurs’ eight-goal advantage in the goal differential column.

Two top-half places up for grabs

Leicester City v. Chelsea — on CNBC
Watford v. West Ham  — on Golf Channel

It might not sound like much, but to Leicester City (9th, 51 points) and Watford (10th, 50 points), finishing in the top half will go down as a satisfactory achievement. To West Ham United (11th, 49 points), however, it will have been the absolute bare minimum expectation to start the season, and it needs to be met. It just so happens that the 10th- and 11th-place sides, the Hornets and the Hammers, are set to square off at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

UEFA pondering big changes to Champions League format

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) UEFA is considering a proposal to change the Champions League in 2024 in a way that would move toward a closed-off competition favoring elite clubs over rivals from smaller domestic leagues.

Documents seen by The Associated Press propose that 24 of the 32 teams in the 2024-25 group stage would retain their lucrative places the next season regardless of where they finish in national domestic leagues.

The documents match the aims of the influential European Club Association (ECA) which is competing for influence at UEFA with the European Leagues umbrella group.

The proposal would create eight-team groups kicking off in August, and narrow the entry path for teams from winners of lower-ranking leagues.

The system, if approved by UEFA next year, would guarantee at least 14 Champions League games instead of the current six for each club, earning them tens of millions of dollars in extra revenue from broadcasting and sponsor deals struck by UEFA. The 16-team knockout stage would be retained, with seven further games for the two finalists.

The leagues group fears that will widen the wealth gap favoring an elite few and severely damage the competitive balance, commercial value and fan interest in national competitions.

UEFA’s draft plan suggests four Champions League teams will be relegated each season into the next season’s second-tier Europa League.

They would be replaced by four Europa League semifinalists who would be promoted.

Only four qualifying places would be left for national champions competing in preliminary rounds.

It would leave the Dutch league runner-up — as Ajax was before reaching the Champions League semifinals this season — no route into the competition.

Four entries via preliminary rounds is a cut from the current six, while 10 places were on offer until last year.

It is unclear how the first lineup in a revamped Champions League would be decided, though UEFA’s plans says countries would be limited to a maximum of five teams as at present.

A team’s historical record in European competition could be a factor, while qualification purely on sporting merit would risk storied clubs who are influential in the ECA missing out.

Manchester United is currently sixth in the Premier League and will not share in the $2.3 billion Champions League prize money fund next season. In Italy, unheralded Atalanta is set to edge seven-time European champion AC Milan for a qualifying place.

UEFA presented its plan to European league officials Wednesday, almost two months after a first publicly acknowledged meeting with the ECA, led by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

In a statement Wednesday, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the details under discussion were “only ideas and opinions” in a year-long consultation.

The plan also involves promotion and relegation between the Europa League and a third-tier competition which has yet to launch.

The third competition, currently called Europa League 2, will kick off in the 2021-22 season with the same 32-team format, in eight groups of four, as the Champions League and Europa League will have that season.

In 2024, the third-tier competition would have 64 teams playing in four divisions of 16 teams, according to the UEFA documents.

UEFA has declined to comment on details of its plan before briefing its 55 member federations on May 17 in Budapest, Hungary.

Schalke appoint former Huddersfield boss David Wagner

Photo credit: @s04
Associated PressMay 9, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke is bringing former United States international David Wagner back to the Bundesliga as coach.

The club says the 47-year-old Wagner, who previously coached Huddersfield in England’s Premier League, has signed a three-year contract through June 2022.

Wagner will inherit a side low on confidence after a lackluster season in which it only avoided Bundesliga relegation with a goalless draw against Augsburg last weekend. Schalke, which finished runner-up last season, hasn’t had a worse season since it was relegated in 1982-83.

The club fired Domenico Tedesco as coach following a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League and turned to former coach Huub Stevens as an interim solution for the last eight games of the Bundesliga.

As a player, Wagner won the UEFA Cup with Schalke in 1997. He previously played for Mainz.

Wagner’s coaching career began when he took charge of Schalke rival Borussia Dortmund’s second team in 2011, helped by friend and former Mainz teammate Jurgen Klopp. He was appointed Huddersfield coach in November 2015 and led the side to promotion in 2017.

Wagner performed a minor miracle by keeping Huddersfield in the Premier League the following season, but Wagner and the club agreed to part ways in January with the team last and eight points from safety with 16 games remaining.

Wagner, a former forward, made eight appearances for the United States.

The 2 Robbies: The Week of Unforgettable European Nights

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the thrilling finishes of the Champions League semifinals, starting with Liverpool’s 4-0 comeback against Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate (3:10) before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback from three goals down to advance 3-3 on away goals over Ajax (27:45). Plus, the chaps give their take on Arsenal and Chelsea advancing to the Europa League final (44:30), setting up an all-English final in both the Champions League and Europa League.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Chelsea survive PK shootout, will face Arsenal in UEL final (video)

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Chelsea went through the wringer of emotions that is a penalty shootout in the semifinals of a European semifinal on Thursday, and came out the other side as Europa League finalists.

Eintracht Frankfurt matched Chelsea’s 1-1 away result from the first leg and held firm through extra time before bowing out to a pair of fine saves made by Kepa Arrizabalaga. It’ll be Chelsea versus Arsenal in Azerbaijan on May 29.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek put the Blues ahead with a pinpoint finish just before the half-hour mark. Eden Hazard played Loftus-Cheek into tons of space behind on the left side of the Frankfurt penalty area, but the 23-year-old still had lots to do. Loftus-Cheek, who’s finally getting a semi-extended run in the first team (six starts in the last eight games), shaped his body to go for the far post and tucked it just inside the frame to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.

The advantage lasted until halftime, but not much longer. Luka Jovic’s days as a Frankfurt player could be numbered (Real Madrid are rumored to have agreed a $67-million deal to bring him to Spain this summer), but he’s making the most of the biggest stage on which he’s played (so far). His equalizer in the 49th minute brought his tally of Europa League goals to double digits. The 21-year-old didn’t just finish the chance, but he helped to create it as well.

Extra time was more than a little nervy for Chelsea, who required a pair of goal-line clearances during the second period to force the shootout. David Luiz came first, followed not long after by Davide Zappacosta.

Cesar Azpilicueta was the first and only Chelsea player to see his spot kick saved, as Kevin Trapp made an incredible dive to his left and palmed the ball around the post. Then came back-to-back failed attempts for Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia were each denied by Arrizabalaga, who, it should be noted, was left in the game by manager Maurizio Sarri.

That set the stage for Hazard to play the hero’s part and set up another all-Premier League final in Europe, competing the 4-for-4 clean sweep with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to face off for Champions League glory.