Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

UEFA pondering big changes to Champions League format

By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) UEFA is considering a proposal to change the Champions League in 2024 in a way that would move toward a closed-off competition favoring elite clubs over rivals from smaller domestic leagues.

Documents seen by The Associated Press propose that 24 of the 32 teams in the 2024-25 group stage would retain their lucrative places the next season regardless of where they finish in national domestic leagues.

The documents match the aims of the influential European Club Association (ECA) which is competing for influence at UEFA with the European Leagues umbrella group.

The proposal would create eight-team groups kicking off in August, and narrow the entry path for teams from winners of lower-ranking leagues.

The system, if approved by UEFA next year, would guarantee at least 14 Champions League games instead of the current six for each club, earning them tens of millions of dollars in extra revenue from broadcasting and sponsor deals struck by UEFA. The 16-team knockout stage would be retained, with seven further games for the two finalists.

The leagues group fears that will widen the wealth gap favoring an elite few and severely damage the competitive balance, commercial value and fan interest in national competitions.

UEFA’s draft plan suggests four Champions League teams will be relegated each season into the next season’s second-tier Europa League.

They would be replaced by four Europa League semifinalists who would be promoted.

Only four qualifying places would be left for national champions competing in preliminary rounds.

It would leave the Dutch league runner-up — as Ajax was before reaching the Champions League semifinals this season — no route into the competition.

Four entries via preliminary rounds is a cut from the current six, while 10 places were on offer until last year.

It is unclear how the first lineup in a revamped Champions League would be decided, though UEFA’s plans says countries would be limited to a maximum of five teams as at present.

A team’s historical record in European competition could be a factor, while qualification purely on sporting merit would risk storied clubs who are influential in the ECA missing out.

Manchester United is currently sixth in the Premier League and will not share in the $2.3 billion Champions League prize money fund next season. In Italy, unheralded Atalanta is set to edge seven-time European champion AC Milan for a qualifying place.

UEFA presented its plan to European league officials Wednesday, almost two months after a first publicly acknowledged meeting with the ECA, led by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

In a statement Wednesday, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the details under discussion were “only ideas and opinions” in a year-long consultation.

The plan also involves promotion and relegation between the Europa League and a third-tier competition which has yet to launch.

The third competition, currently called Europa League 2, will kick off in the 2021-22 season with the same 32-team format, in eight groups of four, as the Champions League and Europa League will have that season.

In 2024, the third-tier competition would have 64 teams playing in four divisions of 16 teams, according to the UEFA documents.

UEFA has declined to comment on details of its plan before briefing its 55 member federations on May 17 in Budapest, Hungary.

Schalke appoint former Huddersfield boss David Wagner

Photo credit: @s04
Associated PressMay 9, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke is bringing former United States international David Wagner back to the Bundesliga as coach.

The club says the 47-year-old Wagner, who previously coached Huddersfield in England’s Premier League, has signed a three-year contract through June 2022.

Wagner will inherit a side low on confidence after a lackluster season in which it only avoided Bundesliga relegation with a goalless draw against Augsburg last weekend. Schalke, which finished runner-up last season, hasn’t had a worse season since it was relegated in 1982-83.

The club fired Domenico Tedesco as coach following a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League and turned to former coach Huub Stevens as an interim solution for the last eight games of the Bundesliga.

As a player, Wagner won the UEFA Cup with Schalke in 1997. He previously played for Mainz.

Wagner’s coaching career began when he took charge of Schalke rival Borussia Dortmund’s second team in 2011, helped by friend and former Mainz teammate Jurgen Klopp. He was appointed Huddersfield coach in November 2015 and led the side to promotion in 2017.

Wagner performed a minor miracle by keeping Huddersfield in the Premier League the following season, but Wagner and the club agreed to part ways in January with the team last and eight points from safety with 16 games remaining.

Wagner, a former forward, made eight appearances for the United States.

The 2 Robbies: The Week of Unforgettable European Nights

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the thrilling finishes of the Champions League semifinals, starting with Liverpool’s 4-0 comeback against Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate (3:10) before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback from three goals down to advance 3-3 on away goals over Ajax (27:45). Plus, the chaps give their take on Arsenal and Chelsea advancing to the Europa League final (44:30), setting up an all-English final in both the Champions League and Europa League.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Chelsea survive PK shootout, will face Arsenal in UEL final (video)

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Chelsea went through the wringer of emotions that is a penalty shootout in the semifinals of a European semifinal on Thursday, and came out the other side as Europa League finalists.

Eintracht Frankfurt matched Chelsea’s 1-1 away result from the first leg and held firm through extra time before bowing out to a pair of fine saves made by Kepa Arrizabalaga. It’ll be Chelsea versus Arsenal in Azerbaijan on May 29.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek put the Blues ahead with a pinpoint finish just before the half-hour mark. Eden Hazard played Loftus-Cheek into tons of space behind on the left side of the Frankfurt penalty area, but the 23-year-old still had lots to do. Loftus-Cheek, who’s finally getting a semi-extended run in the first team (six starts in the last eight games), shaped his body to go for the far post and tucked it just inside the frame to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.

The advantage lasted until halftime, but not much longer. Luka Jovic’s days as a Frankfurt player could be numbered (Real Madrid are rumored to have agreed a $67-million deal to bring him to Spain this summer), but he’s making the most of the biggest stage on which he’s played (so far). His equalizer in the 49th minute brought his tally of Europa League goals to double digits. The 21-year-old didn’t just finish the chance, but he helped to create it as well.

Extra time was more than a little nervy for Chelsea, who required a pair of goal-line clearances during the second period to force the shootout. David Luiz came first, followed not long after by Davide Zappacosta.

Cesar Azpilicueta was the first and only Chelsea player to see his spot kick saved, as Kevin Trapp made an incredible dive to his left and palmed the ball around the post. Then came back-to-back failed attempts for Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia were each denied by Arrizabalaga, who, it should be noted, was left in the game by manager Maurizio Sarri.

That set the stage for Hazard to play the hero’s part and set up another all-Premier League final in Europe, competing the 4-for-4 clean sweep with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to face off for Champions League glory.

Aubameyang’s hat trick sends Arsenal to Europa League final (video)

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 9, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Arsenal kept their last remaining shot at qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League alive by finishing off Valencia in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

Arsenal will face Chelsea, who survived a penalty shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt, in the final in Azerbaijan on May 29.

Valencia jumped out to an early lead on the day when Kevin Gameiro tapped home an empty-netter in the 11th minute, bringing the aggregate score to a somewhat nervy 3-2, but Unai Emery‘s side responded emphatically. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored the two-goal advantage just six minutes later and ended the game with a hat trick (17th, 69th and 88th minutes).

Gameiro scored a second on the day, but it didn’t come until the 58th minute, eight minutes after Alexandre Lacazette had extended the Gunners’ aggregate lead to 5-2 and secured the tie-breaking second away goal.

Aubameyang’s third goal of the day made it 4-2 (7-3 on aggregate) and meant Arsenal are headed to their first European final since the 2005-06 season, when they were beaten Barcelona in the Champions League.

This time around, lifting a trophy would certainly be a welcome achievement for Emery in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, but more importantly it would put the club back amongst the riches of Europe’s premier competition. Otherwise, it’ll be a third straight season without UCL.