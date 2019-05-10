More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

LA Galaxy striker Ibrahimovic fined by MLS for diving

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined by the MLS disciplinary committee for diving in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Columbus Crew.

In the 28th minute, the Swedish international went head over heels in the penalty area under pressure from goalkeeper Zack Steffan, but replays showed he wasn’t touched and instead simply threw himself to the ground.

Ibrahimovic owns a whopping nine goals in nine appearances this season, but was held without a tally against Columbus, just the second match all season in which he has not scored. It also marked the second straight loss for the Galaxy, leaving them in second place in the West, with also three games more played than third-placed Houston.

Per league rules, Major League Soccer did not disclose the amount of the fine.

Ibrahimovic has not been shy this season, making headlines nearly every week for something other than goals. Most recently, he was involved in an altercation with Real Salt Lake’s Nedum Onuoah, earning a booking for a horse-collar tackle before making his way to the RSL locker room after the game to confront Onuoah. Ibrahimvoic was not punished for entering the opponent locker room.

When asked about the altercation, D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum, a five-year MLS veteran, said he believes there’s a double standard in the league that skews towards the protection of designated players.

Arsenal has doubts over Mkhitaryan’s availability for Europa League final

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss the Europa League final over concerns for his safety at the event’s location in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, according to the club.

Arsenal confirmed to the English media via a spokesperson that the club is not satisfied with the assurances they have received from UEFA regarding Mkhitaryan’s safety on the trip. “We are seeking guarantees from UEFA that it will be safe for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to travel to Baku for the Europa League final, which both Arsenal and Micki require for him to be included within our squad,” the statement said. “Acceptable guarantees have not been received yet, and we hope that UEFA will be able to supply these promptly. We are of course hugely concerned that the location of the final could lead to Micki not being able to play in a European final.”

According to a report by the BBC, UEFA has said the situation is still “a work in progress.”

However, despite Arsenal’s publicized concerns, the Associated Press reports that Azerbaijan has indicated that there will be no problems for Mkhitaryan entering the country. “Many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan, and Armenian athletes have taken part in them. Sports and politics are separate,” said ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva as quoted by the AP.

In addition, the AP received a statement from UEFA that seemed to indicate they had received assurances of Mkhitaryan’s safety, but did not mention a relationship with the Azerbaijani government. “Assurances were sought on this matter by UEFA and Arsenal FC, with the Azerbaijan Football Association confirming that there would be no problem for the player in question to enter and stay in Azerbaijan and that all necessary security measures would be in place,” UEFA told the Associated Press via email.

The Armenian international missed Borussia Dortmund’s Europa League trip to Azerbaijani club Gabala in 2015, and he missed Arsenal’s trip to Azerbaijani club Qarabag in Europa League group stage play back in October, with tensions between the two countries high. However, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said back in October before the match that there should be no problems with Mkhitaryan’s travel to and from the country, and that Arsenal may have simply left him off the roster to avoid the problem altogether.

“If Henrikh Mkhitaryan would come to Azerbaijan it is not the first time,” Gurbanov said. “A lot of Armenian sportsmen came to Azerbaijan but it is the choice of Arsenal that they didn’t send him. Arsenal may be afraid that in front of 60,000 Azerbaijani fans, Mkhitaryan has some pressure and that is why they didn’t send Mkhitaryan.”

Relations between the two countries have been excessively strained since the late 80’s and early 90’s when Armenian-backed forces took control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Azerbaijan. The conflict was somewhat resolved in 1994 with a cease-fire but it has escalated in the past few years, including a brief clash in 2016 and subsequent reverberations.

Arsenal is set to play fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the Europa League final on May 29.

David Luiz signs Chelsea contract extension

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Chelsea has inked defender David Luiz for another two years, keeping him at Stamford Bridge through the summer of 2021, the club announced on Friday. The 32-year-old was out of contract this summer, and his future had been in doubt for much of the current campaign.

A Chelsea fan favorite, Luiz first joined Chelsea in the winter of 2011 from Benfica and stayed for three seasons before being sold to Paris Saint-Germain. He was at the Ligue 1 giants for just two seasons before moving back to Chelsea in 2016. Overall, he has made 246 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

“I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay,” Luiz said in the official team release. “I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player. It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team.”

Luiz has been a regular for Chelsea since his return from PSG, making 33 Premier League appearances two season ago plus another 35 this year. He appeared just 10 times in league play last season, but that was due to knee and ankle injuries that hampered him all campaign. His 35 league appearances and three goals in Premier League play this season are both career highs, and his three yellow cards are his second-lowest total for a full league campaign since his first season with Chelsea in 2010/11.

The Brazilian has also been a central figure in Chelsea’s Europa League campaign. While he was absent from the squad in the early portions of the European journey against less threatening opponents, he has earned five starts in the competition, including each of the last three matches. He played the full 120 minutes against Eintracht Frankfurt the last time out, and scored his penalty in the eventual shootout win.

Fulham hires Scott Parker as full-time head coach

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Fulham has taken its first step towards next season in the Championship by locking down a boss, hiring interim boss Scott Parker as full-time head coach, the club announced on Friday, signing a two-year deal.

Parker spent the final four years of his playing career at Fulham, making 128 appearances for the club before retiring in 2017 and joining the backroom staff. He remained part of the coaching staff through multiple managerial changes in the Premier League this season, finally being tabbed as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri in late February.

Under Parker’s guidance, Fulham finished the season strong despite being strapped with relegation. They lost their first five matches under Parker, but three of those came against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. They then won three in a row against Everton, Bournemouth, and Cardiff City in mid-April despite having won just four matches all season previously.

“Scott was brave to accept a very difficult challenge in February when appointed as our Caretaker Manager,” said club chairman Shahid Khan in the official team announcement . “Since that time, day by day, whether in training or on matchday, we’ve undeniably become a better football club. Scott will now have another challenge to face, and that is to return Fulham to the Premier League. I fully believe Scott is more than up to the task.”

The 38-year-old former Fulham captain feels he is ready for his first managerial gig, having previously played nearly 600 career matches for Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.

“Now, the challenge lies with me to move things forward,” said Parker in the official team release. “Ultimately, success comes from a culture and a desire – that needs to be our foundation. We’ll drive a culture here that our fans will recognize.”

A big focus for Parker is the atmosphere in the dressing room, which Parker believes he can influence as a recent player. “I’ve got 20 years of playing experience and 20 years of being in changing rooms,” Parker said. “I want to use that experience to help the club be successful and move things forward.”

The job ahead is a tough one moving forward given the Fulham squad is in a state of horrible flux. Young winger Ryan Sessegnon is out of contract next summer and therefore likely to be sold unless he changes course and signs and extension with the club. Striker Aleksandr Mitrovic and midfielder Jean-Michel Seri could also be out the door given their level of talent, potentially avoiding dropping down a league with the club. Sergio Rico, Calum Chambers, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Havard Nordveit, Andre Schurrle, and Luciano Vietto are all loanees scheduled to return to parent clubs after the season ends. Denis Odoi, Floyd Ayite, and Neeskins Kebano are all out of contract this summer and could depart as well.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
So, it’s quite difficult to predict what the heck is going to happen this weekend…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled "basically, free money" for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled "don't touch this" means if you're betting I advise you to stay clear, while the "so you're telling me there's a chance" section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC)

Brighton 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Man United 3-1 Cardiff City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, USA)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Burnley 1-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, MSNBC)

Tottenham 1-1 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, SyFy)

Southampton 2-1 Huddersfield – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com)

Crystal Palace 3-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Regional Networks)

Fulham 2-2 Newcastle – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel) 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Watford 1-2 West Ham – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Golf Channel)