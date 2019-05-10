Premier League preview: Liverpool v. Wolves

Liverpool has not lost a home PL match since Apr 23, 2017

Wolves has secured the best PL finish by a promoted club since 2001

LFC is unbeaten in home finales since a famous loss to Arsenal in 1989

As if hoping Brighton achieves a result against the Manchester City juggernaut, an extremely dangerous Wolves side stands in the way of Liverpool and any chance at a Premier League title as the two meet at Anfield on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET, live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

In order to win the title, Liverpool must win at all costs, plus see Man City drop points as well. It’s that simple – yet not at all. Wolves has been a thorn in the side of every top team in the league this season, having beaten all four of the Premier League’s representatives in European finals this season. Wolves’ win over the Reds came back in early January in the FA Cup, while Liverpool won the previous league meeting 2-0 just before Christmas.

The Reds are expected to have Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson available in the league finale after both picked up injuries during the midweek Champions League comeback. Mohamed Salah is expected to be in play as well despite his concussion that left him on the sidelines midweek. Roberto Firmino is still not healthy, but should be ready to go for the Champions League final.

For Wolves, who sit in seventh and are locked into that spot in the table, they could have an unchanged side for the 15th time this season, quite a remarkable bill of health in a league where injuries have decimated other squads.

There is one other ending scenario, however unlikely, that bears mentioning: should Liverpool and Wolves draw, and Manchester City is unfathomably beaten by four goals, the two teams would tie atop the Premier League table and there would be a one-match playoff to determine the title. One can dream!

What they’re saying

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on their mentality: “It was a week of miracles, of big football moments, and from our point of view if there could be a big football moment on the weekend, that would be nice. The week is not over yet. Sunday still counts, so we still go for it. Nothing changed, we knew it before. The only thing we can do is win the game.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santos on playing with nothing on the line: “We don’t think about other things. We prepare ourselves in exactly the same way as we always do. There is no exception. There was no game that we didn’t prepare the same way with the same details and the same approach, so we’re not going to change in the last game of the season.”

Prediction

As much as Liverpool fans want to take their chance at winning a Premier League title seriously, there is also some pragmatism involved here as well. Should the Reds make it halfway through and see Man City is rolling over Brighton, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt take a sensible approach to this match knowing a Champions League final is looming and the squad can’t take any more hits. That seems the most likely scenario, as the two sides play to a relatively uneventful 1-1 draw after Klopp shuts it down with 30 minutes to go and Wolves has little to play for.

