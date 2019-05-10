More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Raiola transfer ban extended worldwide by FIFA

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
According to reports across Europe, including Sky Sports, superagent Mino Raiola has seen his transfer ban extend worldwide by FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

News of Raiola’s initial suspension came through on Thursday, with the Italian FA banning the agent from performing his representative duties for three months, a suspension that only took effect within the Italian federation. However, the reports on Friday state that the chairman of the FIFA disciplinary committee, Ghanan judge Anin Yeboah, has taken charge of the case and extended it to apply worldwide. This means Raiola is effectively banned from performing any duties as an agent for the duration of the suspension.

It is still unclear what the reason for the suspension is, as neither the Italian FA nor FIFA have officially stated the reason for the disciplinary action. However, Gazzetta dello Sport reported Thursday that the suspension has to do with the 2015 transfer of Gianluca Scamacca from Roma’s youth system to PSV. Scamacca, now 20 years old, was just 16 at the time, and the transfer reportedly angered Roma. The report did not explain what rule Raiola may have violated during the proceedings of that transfer.

The exact start and end dates of the suspension are not known, but theoretically, if it were to take effect yesterday, that would mean Raiola could resume duties on August 9, exactly one day after the close of the summer transfer window in England.

The ban could have a significant affect on the transfer market this summer, with Raiola representing a number of high-profile players who are the subject of heavy transfer speculation. The most notable two Raiola clients are Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt, with Pogba reportedly unhappy at Manchester United and de Ligt a highly sought-after young defender set to play in the Champions League final with Ajax in a few weeks. Raiola will likely have coworkers and colleagues who could perform the duties he would otherwise complete during a normal, uninterrupted transfer window, but it could leave Raiola clients in a tricky situation if they are unable to communicate with their agent normally.

Raiola said Thursday that he would challenge the suspension legally, calling it “a sentence dominated by political willing, without taking into the right consideration the reason of law.”

Championship playoff preview: Derby, Leeds, Aston Villa, West Brom

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
The Championship playoffs get going this weekend with Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, and Derby County going at it with a spot in the Premier League on the line.

Last year, Fulham finished third just two points behind a guaranteed promotion spot, but managed to earn a place in the top flight via the playoffs. The year before that, Huddersfield Town tasted playoff glory after finishing fifth in the Championship table to earn its first-ever trip to the Premier League.

Aston Villa v. West Bromwich Albion

Villa Park is begging for a return to the Premier League. After the storied club was stunningly relegated three seasons ago for the first time since 1987, it’s been a long, hard road to this point. They finished a disappointing 13th the first time around as hopes of going straight back up vanished, and a fourth place finish last season saw them reach the playoffs but Fulham was last year’s team of destiny and won a slim 1-0 victory over Villa in the final, so the fans have been through this ringer before.

West Brom, meanwhile, is another recent Premier League mainstay looking to get back to the promised land where they’d been for eight straight seasons before last year’s relegation. West Brom has been promoted three since the turn of the millennium, but all came via automatic promotion – both of which defender Chris Brunt were with the club for – while both playoff journeys over that span ended in disappointment.

Aston Villa will have leading scorer Tammy Abraham back from a hamstring injury, a major boost as they look for a trip back to the top flight. The hosts are in great form – an important feature for any playoff team – as they were seven points off the playoff spots in 10th back in mid-February, but rattled off 10 straight wins beginning in early March, and while they’ve slipped in the last two league matches, there is far more riding on this weekend’s tilt.

Derby County v. Leeds United

The top seed in the playoffs gets going first as Leeds United looks for its way back to the top flight for the first time since relegation in 2004. Derby County, meanwhile, hasn’t been back since its disastrous 2007/08 campaign that set the record low for a point haul in a Premier League season.

Still, this matchup has more teeth than just a chance to reach Wembley – it’s the first time these two teams will meet since the Spygate mayhem that marred their January matchup. Frank Lampard will now look for revenge over Marcelo Bielsa who admitted to spying on Derby training before the weekend match, with the former Chelsea midfielder also hoping to turn around the results of the regular season, where Derby was beaten by Leeds twice during the regular season.

Leeds, meanwhile, had aspirations of automatic promotion, but a poor finish to the season saw them fall out of a top-two position with just three wins in their last nine league matches, and more specifically no wins in the final four, with three losses in that span. Bielsa will need to pick the team up, known for his high-intensity managerial style that could be wearing the team out, as the playoff takes no prisoners and bad recent form can be deadly.

Derby County will have plenty of experience at this level, although to this point with nothing to show for it. The club has earned a playoff spot in four of the last six seasons, but have only made it to Wembley once, falling to Queens Park Rangers in the in the 2014 playoff final.

Premier League preview: Brighton v. Man City

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
  • Man City has won 13 PL matches in a row, dating back to Jan 29
  • All 3 PL games between these clubs have finished in a 2-goal Man City win
  • Brighton has conceded just 2 goals over its last 3 PL matches

Win and you’re in. That’s how simple it is for Manchester City as they visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

City has been nearly unstoppable over the last three-plus months, holding off Liverpool in one of the more entertaining Premier League title races in recent memory. Should Pep Guardiola secure its 14th Premier League win in a row, City will defend its title and take the crown, while any points dropped would open the door for the Reds to make a stunning late move.

It has been shaky of late, however, with three straight 1-0 results, including the narrow win over Leicester City last time out that required a Goal of the Season candidate from defender Vincent Kompany to keep his side in control of the league. Still, City has conceded just two goals over the last seven league matches, with Aymeric Laporte playing every minute of that stretch alongside either Kompany or John Stones.

Pep Guardiola could have Kevin De Bruyne at his disposal despite a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last three matches. Fernandinho will miss out with a knee injury and is likely out for the FA Cup final as well, along with Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo.

Brighton sits safely in 17th, and the club has a ceiling of 16th should they win and Southampton lose. The Seagulls are completely healthy aside from Davy Propper and Jose Izquierdo, and will be up for a match that could potentially provide a famous finish to an otherwise barely acceptable season.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on motivation for the match: “The message to my players on Sunday will be about the respect for this division. It’s a home match for us which we want to win – it so happens there’s big meaning.”

Manchester City manager Guardiola on expectations for the game: “It is better to focus on what we have to do. If we win we don’t have to look at anything else. It’s a dream to be here, I didn’t expect it when we were seven points behind. We’ve shown many things. If we make back to back it would be nice but nothing is going to change too much – the fact is we have done incredibly well all season.”

Prediction

Guardiola has done a stellar job preparing this team for each game down the stretch, and Sunday will be no different. The attack has misfired slightly over the past month with Kevin de Bruyne on the sidelines, and they face a stout Brighton defense that has conceded more than one goal just twice in the last nine matches. Still, they are prone to implosions, such as a 5-0 loss to Bournemouth in mid-April, a 3-0 loss to Chelsea earlier that month, or a 4-2 loss to Fulham in late January. Manchester City will get a goal in the first half and cruise from there, ultimately winning 2-0 to secure its second straight Premier League crown, a stellar achievement.

Premier League preview: Liverpool v. Wolves

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
  • Liverpool has not lost a home PL match since Apr 23, 2017
  • Wolves has secured the best PL finish by a promoted club since 2001
  • LFC is unbeaten in home finales since a famous loss to Arsenal in 1989

As if hoping Brighton achieves a result against the Manchester City juggernaut, an extremely dangerous Wolves side stands in the way of Liverpool and any chance at a Premier League title as the two meet at Anfield on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET, live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

In order to win the title, Liverpool must win at all costs, plus see Man City drop points as well. It’s that simple – yet not at all. Wolves has been a thorn in the side of every top team in the league this season, having beaten all four of the Premier League’s representatives in European finals this season. Wolves’ win over the Reds came back in early January in the FA Cup, while Liverpool won the previous league meeting 2-0 just before Christmas.

The Reds are expected to have Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson available in the league finale after both picked up injuries during the midweek Champions League comeback. Mohamed Salah is expected to be in play as well despite his concussion that left him on the sidelines midweek. Roberto Firmino is still not healthy, but should be ready to go for the Champions League final.

For Wolves, who sit in seventh and are locked into that spot in the table, they could have an unchanged side for the 15th time this season, quite a remarkable bill of health in a league where injuries have decimated other squads.

There is one other ending scenario, however unlikely, that bears mentioning: should Liverpool and Wolves draw, and Manchester City is unfathomably beaten by four goals, the two teams would tie atop the Premier League table and there would be a one-match playoff to determine the title. One can dream!

What they’re saying

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on their mentality: “It was a week of miracles, of big football moments, and from our point of view if there could be a big football moment on the weekend, that would be nice. The week is not over yet. Sunday still counts, so we still go for it. Nothing changed, we knew it before. The only thing we can do is win the game.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santos on playing with nothing on the line: “We don’t think about other things. We prepare ourselves in exactly the same way as we always do. There is no exception. There was no game that we didn’t prepare the same way with the same details and the same approach, so we’re not going to change in the last game of the season.”

Prediction

As much as Liverpool fans want to take their chance at winning a Premier League title seriously, there is also some pragmatism involved here as well. Should the Reds make it halfway through and see Man City is rolling over Brighton, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt take a sensible approach to this match knowing a Champions League final is looming and the squad can’t take any more hits. That seems the most likely scenario, as the two sides play to a relatively uneventful 1-1 draw after Klopp shuts it down with 30 minutes to go and Wolves has little to play for.

LA Galaxy striker Ibrahimovic fined by MLS for diving

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined by the MLS disciplinary committee for diving in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Columbus Crew.

In the 28th minute, the Swedish international went head over heels in the penalty area under pressure from goalkeeper Zack Steffan, but replays showed he wasn’t touched and instead simply threw himself to the ground.

Ibrahimovic owns a whopping nine goals in nine appearances this season, but was held without a tally against Columbus, just the second match all season in which he has not scored. It also marked the second straight loss for the Galaxy, leaving them in second place in the West, with also three games more played than third-placed Houston.

Per league rules, Major League Soccer did not disclose the amount of the fine.

Ibrahimovic has not been shy this season, making headlines nearly every week for something other than goals. Most recently, he was involved in an altercation with Real Salt Lake’s Nedum Onuoah, earning a booking for a horse-collar tackle before making his way to the RSL locker room after the game to confront Onuoah. Ibrahimvoic was not punished for entering the opponent locker room.

When asked about the altercation, D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum, a five-year MLS veteran, said he believes there’s a double standard in the league that skews towards the protection of designated players.