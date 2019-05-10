Report: Man United to sign Dan James

Multiple reports claim that Manchester United have agreed to sign Swansea City youngster Daniel James for $19.5 million.
James, 21, has had a breakout year in England’s second tier for the Swans, with the pacy forward catching the eye in several FA Cup games as he has scored six goals and added seven assists in all competitions.
According to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK James is wanted by several other Premier League teams and has just one year left on his current contract, but United are close to signing the Welsh international who almost joined Leeds United in the January transfer window.
That deal broke down on Deadline Day, and James kicked on in the second half of the campaign and is regarded as one of the top players in the Championship. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mentioned several times that he wants United to sign young, hungry players and James certainly fits the bill.
What a goal from Dan James to give Swansea City the lead against Brentford. The Swans score twice in 4 minutes at the start of the second half and have turned things around. #FACup#SWABRE 2-1 pic.twitter.com/Zn3stSZxNJ
His style of play is also a bit of a throwback for United, with his style reminiscent to Ryan Giggs as James dribbles and runs at defenders all game long, and can back that up with searing pace on the break. Given United’s penchant as a counter-attacking team under Solskjaer, James should slot in very well at Old Trafford.
Is this the huge marquee signing United’s fans were hoping for? Nope. But how has that worked out for them in the past?
With the likes of Declan Rice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho all linked with moves to United this summer, Solskjaer is trying to overhaul his squad with young British talent who are eager to prove themselves.
This move for James could signal the start of a modest, but very important overhaul in their squad. It seems like United could be getting smarter in the transfer market, as Ed Woodward and Co. aren’t willing to splash plenty of cash of established names and are instead focused on polishing gems who have broken through at other clubs.
At this point, they’ve tried pretty much everything else in the transfer market. Why not sign British players who won’t cost quite as much and develop them into stars?
The U.S. U-20 national team roster for the 2019 U-20 World Cup has been named.
Tab Ramos revealed his 21-man squad for the competition which kicks off in Poland later this month, as Tim Weah, often with the full national team, headlines the players representing the Stars and Stripes.
Speaking about the roster, Ramos admitted it was tough to narrow down his squad to 21 players.
“I am excited for the players who will get the chance to be able to participate in a World Cup. It’s an unforgettable experience and one that they will value forever,” Ramos said. “This is always an extremely tough decision to make as a coach. There were an additional four or five players who also really deserve to go this time.”
Paxton Pomykal, Ayo Akinola and Chris Durkin headline the MLS contingent, while plenty of young Americans playing across Europe are included in Ramos’ squad with the likes of Chris Richards’ at Bayern Munich, Richard Ledezma at PSV Eindhoven and Sebastian Soto at Hannover all included.
The U.S. reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, as the likes of Josh Sargent, Brooks Lennon, Tyler Adams and Cameron Carter-Vickers played starring roles.
Below is the squad in full, as the U.S. play against Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar in Group D.
U.S. U-20 national team
Goalkeepers (3): C.J. Dos Santos (Benfica, Portugal), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Koln, Germany)
Defenders (6): Sergino Dest (Ajax, Netherlands), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96, Germany), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew; on loan at Richmond Kickers), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich, Germany)
Midfielders (6): Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas), Chris Durkin (D.C. United), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven Netherlands), Alex Mendez (Freiburg, Germany), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)
Forwards (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Konrad De La Fuente (Barcelona, Spain), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg, Germany), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96, Germany), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, France; on loan at Celtic, Scotland)
I assume we’ve all seen the video of Steve Nash losing his mind when Lucas Moura scored his last-second winner in Wednesday evening’s Champions League semifinal. He is a studio analyst for TNT’s Champions League and also a lifelong Spurs supporter with deep North London roots. He sprinted off the set, did two laps around the building and returned with tears in his eyes, all while he was live on the air.
My reaction was similar, only it was in my living room, I danced with my three-year old Boxer, I woke up a sleeping two-month old and I wiped out trying to take a corner in the dining room. My wife has the video. The blackmail has already started.
I say all that to say this: I don’t care if Spurs fall to Liverpool in the final on June 1. That’s the truth. I want them to win more than I’ve wanted any team to win any game since UConn won the 1999 college basketball national title, but if this is the end, if Jurgen Klopp‘s heavy-metal football overwhelms a worn down, banged up and, frankly, lesser Tottenham with a never-ending barrage energy, I’ll be fine.
The ‘Spurs have no trophies’ jokes will continue to be mildly annoying, but at this point that’s the same as saying ‘Rob, you’ve gotten fatter since college.’ Of course I have. If that’s the best you got, maybe leave the banter to someone a bit wittier.
Because I don’t care about winning trophies just to win trophies.
I don’t think that’s what being a fan should be about. I want Harry Kane and Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino to win anything and everything they can, but the reality is that Spurs winning a domestic cup doesn’t impact my life in any meaningful way. Let’s say Spurs did win the Carabao Cup this year. I would have been happy for a few hours. I probably would have had a beer or three to celebrate. I’m sure I would have watched the highlights on twitter a couple times.
And then you know what would have happened?
I would have come home and my three-year old would be having a meltdown because I told him he has to wear socks, my wife would be asking me to change my two-month old daughter’s diaper because she won’t stop crying, my dog would be going absolute bonkers because Boxers are incapable of doing anything else and between all of that I’d have to find the time to mow the lawn, fix a dresser and patch up a couple of holes in my ceiling where the nails popped.
The same is true if they find a wait to beat Liverpool in three weeks. Or if they lose to Liverpool.
And despite wearing a lucky matchday jersey that was too tight 15 pounds ago, I’ll have absolutely no control over the result.
So if I have no control over it, and if my life will be exactly the same regardless of whether or not they win, why am I going to get torn up over a trophy?
That’s not what I believe sports should be about for fans.
Jimmy Greaves is Tottenham’s all-time leading goal-scorer. He played for the club for a decade in the 60s. He’s a legend in North London, and nine years ago, he said this to the Daily Mail:
“People are always coming up to me, ‘Jim, can you remember that goal against West Brom in 1968?’ and I say, ‘No.’ But that’s all right because they only want to tell you about what happened to them, anyway. ‘Well, you had the ball on the halfway line, and I remember that because I was with Charlie and we’d just got two pies…’ and it turns out the real story is about Charlie dropping his pie and what you did wasn’t all that important anyway.”
And he could not be more right.
Being a sports fan should be about the memories, about the moments, about the buildup leading to the biggest game in your club’s history. It should be about the experiences that come along the way. No matter what happens in Madrid on the first Saturday in June, nothing will ever be able to takeaway the experience of watching Wednesday night’s comeback, or the jubilation every Spurs fan mainlined when Moura scored the winner.
And nothing will be able to takeaway the indescribable swing of emotions that occurred during the second leg of the quarterfinal tie against Manchester City, when Spurs gave up three goals to put themselves in a losing position only to retake the lead before Raheem Sterling‘s 93rd minute winner was disallowed through VAR.
And I’ll never forget the final matchday of the group stage, when that man Moura scored in the 86th minute in the Camp Nou to get a draw that sent Spurs to the knockout rounds, or watching on a second screen as PSV Eindhoven found a way to make some miraculous saves that allowed them to draw Inter and keep Spurs in second place in the group.
And I’ll always remember Christian Eriksen‘s 79th minute winner over Inter on matchday five that kept Spurs’ chances of advancing alive, just like I’ll always remember the two goals Harry Kane scored in the final 12 minutes to give Tottenham a come-from-behind win on matchday four, when they were dead in the water after mustering just a single point from the first three group stage games.
And I will make sure to remind everyone I come in contact with that this all happened as Spurs played without a home until April, played without a midfield for the second half of the season, dealt with more injuries than Jon Snow’s army of the living in the Battle of Winterfell.
This run should not have been possible. And yet, here we are.
That’s the beauty of sports and sports fandom.
That is literally all that I can ask out of the club that I support. Give me a reason to spend day and night looking forward to the next time they set foot on the pitch. Give me an escape from reality for a couple of hours a week. Give me a reason to feel alive in the leadup. Give me heart palpitations for 90 minutes.
A win on top of that is nothing but icing on the cake.
Championship Sunday is less than 72 hours away, thus the end of the 2018-19 Premier League season is upon us. That’s the bad news. Here’s the good news: there’s still a few things left to be decided on Sunday, the final day of the season.
All 10 games will kick off simultaneously, at 10 a.m. ET, across 10 different channels under the NBC Universal empire.
A champion will be crowned
Brighton v. Man City — on NBCSN[ STREAM ] Liverpool v. Wolves — on NBC[ STREAM ]
After 38 games and just five losses between them (so far), one of Manchester City and Liverpool will end the PL season by lifting the trophy and spraying champagne in the locker room. The other will finish second with the third-highest points total in PL history (behind only Man City in 2018-19, and whoever wins the title on Sunday). It’s been an unbelievable title race: from City’s 15-game unbeaten run to start the season only being upstaged by Liverpool’s 20-game run, to the Reds holding a seven-point advantage at roughly the halfway mark, to City’s torrid comeback, to City’s current 13-game winning streak proving just too much for Liverpool’s eight-game run. Liverpool have lost just once all season — to City, on Jan. 3 — and they’re long shots to win the title with one game left to play. It sounds cruel, but such is reality against these defending champions.
Leicester City v. Chelsea — on CNBC[ STREAM ] Tottenham v. Everton — on SYFY [ STREAM ] Burnley v. Arsenal — on MSNBC [ STREAM ]
Well, someone has to finish third and fourth, even if it seems like a complete accident. Of the three London clubs still vying for a top-four place, only Chelsea have mathematically locked up Champions League qualification for next season. It’s down to the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur for the capital crown. Arsenal, meanwhile, trail Tottenham by three points — a deficit which could quite easily be overturned on the final day, especially given the emotional toll of Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal in Amsterdam — but it’ll take a gigantic rout on both ends to overturn Spurs’ eight-goal advantage in the goal differential column.
Two top-half places up for grabs
Leicester City v. Chelsea — on CNBC[ STREAM ] Watford v. West Ham — on Golf Channel [ STREAM ]
It might not sound like much, but to Leicester City (9th, 51 points) and Watford (10th, 50 points), finishing in the top half will go down as a satisfactory achievement. To West Ham United (11th, 49 points), however, it will have been the absolute bare minimum expectation to start the season, and it needs to be met. It just so happens that the 10th- and 11th-place sides, the Hornets and the Hammers, are set to square off at Vicarage Road on Sunday.