More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

What Tottenham reaching UCL final means

By NBCSports.comMay 10, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
4 Comments

From Rob Dauster, lead writer of College Basketball Talk

Let’s get this out of the way before I get rolling here: I am a Tottenham fan.

Die hard. I care more about Spurs than I do any other sports team.

[ VIDEO: Spurs stun Ajax ]

I assume we’ve all seen the video of Steve Nash losing his mind when Lucas Moura scored his last-second winner in Wednesday evening’s Champions League semifinal. He is a studio analyst for TNT’s Champions League and also a lifelong Spurs supporter with deep North London roots. He sprinted off the set, did two laps around the building and returned with tears in his eyes, all while he was live on the air.

My reaction was similar, only it was in my living room, I danced with my three-year old Boxer, I woke up a sleeping two-month old and I wiped out trying to take a corner in the dining room. My wife has the video. The blackmail has already started.

I say all that to say this: I don’t care if Spurs fall to Liverpool in the final on June 1. That’s the truth. I want them to win more than I’ve wanted any team to win any game since UConn won the 1999 college basketball national title, but if this is the end, if Jurgen Klopp‘s heavy-metal football overwhelms a worn down, banged up and, frankly, lesser Tottenham with a never-ending barrage energy, I’ll be fine.

More than fine, truthfully.

[ MORE: Pochettino hails Spurs heroes ]

The ‘Spurs have no trophies’ jokes will continue to be mildly annoying, but at this point that’s the same as saying ‘Rob, you’ve gotten fatter since college.’ Of course I have. If that’s the best you got, maybe leave the banter to someone a bit wittier.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images )
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images )

Because I don’t care about winning trophies just to win trophies.

I don’t think that’s what being a fan should be about. I want Harry Kane and Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino to win anything and everything they can, but the reality is that Spurs winning a domestic cup doesn’t impact my life in any meaningful way. Let’s say Spurs did win the Carabao Cup this year. I would have been happy for a few hours. I probably would have had a beer or three to celebrate. I’m sure I would have watched the highlights on twitter a couple times.

And then you know what would have happened?

I would have come home and my three-year old would be having a meltdown because I told him he has to wear socks, my wife would be asking me to change my two-month old daughter’s diaper because she won’t stop crying, my dog would be going absolute bonkers because Boxers are incapable of doing anything else and between all of that I’d have to find the time to mow the lawn, fix a dresser and patch up a couple of holes in my ceiling where the nails popped.

The same is true if they find a wait to beat Liverpool in three weeks. Or if they lose to Liverpool.

And despite wearing a lucky matchday jersey that was too tight 15 pounds ago, I’ll have absolutely no control over the result.

So if I have no control over it, and if my life will be exactly the same regardless of whether or not they win, why am I going to get torn up over a trophy?

That’s not what I believe sports should be about for fans.

Jimmy Greaves is Tottenham’s all-time leading goal-scorer. He played for the club for a decade in the 60s. He’s a legend in North London, and nine years ago, he said this to the Daily Mail:

“People are always coming up to me, ‘Jim, can you remember that goal against West Brom in 1968?’ and I say, ‘No.’ But that’s all right because they only want to tell you about what happened to them, anyway. ‘Well, you had the ball on the halfway line, and I remember that because I was with Charlie and we’d just got two pies…’ and it turns out the real story is about Charlie dropping his pie and what you did wasn’t all that important anyway.”

And he could not be more right.

Being a sports fan should be about the memories, about the moments, about the buildup leading to the biggest game in your club’s history. It should be about the experiences that come along the way. No matter what happens in Madrid on the first Saturday in June, nothing will ever be able to takeaway the experience of watching Wednesday night’s comeback, or the jubilation every Spurs fan mainlined when Moura scored the winner.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images )
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images )

And nothing will be able to takeaway the indescribable swing of emotions that occurred during the second leg of the quarterfinal tie against Manchester City, when Spurs gave up three goals to put themselves in a losing position only to retake the lead before Raheem Sterling‘s 93rd minute winner was disallowed through VAR.

And I’ll never forget the final matchday of the group stage, when that man Moura scored in the 86th minute in the Camp Nou to get a draw that sent Spurs to the knockout rounds, or watching on a second screen as PSV Eindhoven found a way to make some miraculous saves that allowed them to draw Inter and keep Spurs in second place in the group.

And I’ll always remember Christian Eriksen‘s 79th minute winner over Inter on matchday five that kept Spurs’ chances of advancing alive, just like I’ll always remember the two goals Harry Kane scored in the final 12 minutes to give Tottenham a come-from-behind win on matchday four, when they were dead in the water after mustering just a single point from the first three group stage games.

And I will make sure to remind everyone I come in contact with that this all happened as Spurs played without a home until April, played without a midfield for the second half of the season, dealt with more injuries than Jon Snow’s army of the living in the Battle of Winterfell.

This run should not have been possible. And yet, here we are.

That’s the beauty of sports and sports fandom.

That is literally all that I can ask out of the club that I support. Give me a reason to spend day and night looking forward to the next time they set foot on the pitch. Give me an escape from reality for a couple of hours a week. Give me a reason to feel alive in the leadup. Give me heart palpitations for 90 minutes.

A win on top of that is nothing but icing on the cake.

Playoff between Man City, Liverpool for the title?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you like to ‘root for chaos’ there is a scenario which could play out on the final day of the Premier League season which you’ll love.

Heading into Championship Sunday, Manchester City have a one-point lead in the title race and know a win away at Brighton and Hove Albion will secure the Premier League title.

[ WATCH: Championship Sunday

Liverpool must beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and hope that Man City fail to beat Brighton. If that happens, Liverpool will be league champions for the first time in 29 years.

But, there is a wacky scenario which could see a one-off playoff game to decide who wins the title. Seriously. That could happen.

It was close to happening in the 1995-96 season, as Newcastle United and Man United battled for the title, as tickets printed for a potential playoff game at Wembley have since surfaced. Of course, that didn’t happen, but a playoff at a neutral venue could happen if Man City lose by four goals and Liverpool draw with Wolves and score at least four times.

Of course, this is very, very unlikely to happen but after the week we’ve just seen in the soccer world with huge comebacks in the UEFA Champions League, maybe one more chaotic day will arrive on Championship Sunday.

To recap, what results need to happen for this playoff to become a reality?

Manchester City lose 4-0, while Liverpool draw 4-4
Manchester City lose 5-1, while Liverpool draw 5-5
Manchester City lose 6-2, while Liverpool draw 6-6

And so on, and so forth…

Which Premier League clubs can qualify for Europe?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

So, there are still quite a few things to sort out heading into the final stages of the 2018-19 season.

Due to both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals being all-Premier League affairs, there is still a lot to play for in terms of European qualification for next season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Add in crazy goal difference scenarios on the final day and other permutations thrown up by the FA Cup winners and it can all get a little confusing. The key things to remember are:

  • Maximum of five Premier League teams can compete in the Champions League
  • Maximum of seven Premier League teams can compete in European competition at the same time

Below we break down which PL teams have qualified for European competition next season, and what has to happen for certain teams to make it.

Man City: Qualified for the Champions League group stage through league position

Liverpool: Qualified for the Champions League group stage through league position

Chelsea: Qualified for the Champions League group stage through league position

Tottenham: Will qualify for Champions League group stage with a draw against Everton on the final day. If they lose and Arsenal beat Burnley, while making up an eight-goal deficit, Spurs will finish fifth and Arsenal in fifth. If Spurs do finish fifth, they will also qualify for the Champions League group stage if they beat Liverpool in the Champions League final. If they finish fifth and do not win the Champions League, they will reach the Europa League group stage.

Arsenal: If they finish in fifth they will qualify automatically for the Europa League group stage next season, but if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final they will qualify for the Champions League group stage. If they finish fifth and lose the Europa League final to Chelsea, they will not get the Champions League group stage place next season, even tough Chelsea do not need it.

Man United: Due to Man City winning the League Cup, Man United will qualify automatically for the Europa League group stage if they finish the season in sixth place. But if Watford beat Man City in the FA Cup final, a sixth-place finish will mean a place in the Europa League second-qualifying round. That scenario would not be ideal as United have a preseason game in China against Tottenham on the same day the Europa League qualifiers kick off. If United win on the final day and Arsenal fail to beat Burnley they will finish in fifth and qualify for the Europa League group stage. If Arsenal win the Europa League final and finish outside of the top four, then Man United will go into the Europa League group stage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Will reach for the Europa League second-qualifying round if Man City beat Watford in the FA Cup final. Will also reach the Europa League second-qualifying round if Watford lose in the FA Cup final and Arsenal win the Europa League and finish outside of the top four.

Watford: Will qualify for the Europa League group stage if they beat Man City in the FA Cup final.

Other big winners: So, with Liverpool and Tottenham both set to qualify for the Champions League via their league position, they don’t need the Champions League spot given to the winners. What happens to that spot? Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg will get automatic qualification to the Champions League group stage, as Austria is the highest ranked UEFA nation (11th) which doesn’t have an automatic qualifier for the Champions League.

Equally, if Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final, they don’t need the Champions League spot given to the winners of that competition. If Chelsea win the Europa League, the spot will be given to the team which finishes third in France, which is the fifth-ranked league in Europe and only the top two teams qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage from Ligue 1.

Bundesliga: Pulisic, Dortmund take title battle to final day

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga title race will go down to the final 90 minutes of the season, as drama came thick and fast in the penultimate week of the season.

Borussia Dortmund, led by Christian Pulisic in his final home game for the German giants, beat 10-man Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 and coupled with Bayern Munich’s 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig, Dortmund are just two points behind Bayern with one game to go.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule ] 

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka volleyed home in the second half as it looked as though Munich had won the title with one game to go, but his strike was ruled out via VAR due to an offside in the build up.

It will still be a tall order for Dortmund to win the German title, but they’ve given themselves a chance after a wild game against Fortuna. Pulisic gave them the lead in the first half, but Oliver Fink equalized early in the second half before Thomas Delaney made it 2-1. Fortuna’s Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty kick after a long delay due to VAR, and had Adam Bodzak sent off before Mario Gotze scored to make it 3-1. Fortuna made it 3-2 in stoppage time through Dawid Kownacki but Dortmund held on amid emotional scenes for Pulisic on his farewell to Dortmund’s home fans.

Now what?

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season knowing a draw will be enough (they have a +17 goal difference advantage over Dortmund) to secure a seventh-straight league title but Frankfurt will likely need a win to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. Dortmund must win at Borussia Monchengladbach, who also need a win to try and secure a top four finish, on the final day and hope Frankfurt beat Bayern.

Elsewhere on Saturday Monchengladbach secured a huge win to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four, while Stuttgart won to secure their spot in the relegation playoff as Nurnberg’s relegation to the 2. Bundesliga was confirmed.

Below are the results from Saturday’s eight games in full, with one game on Sunday between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz.

Bundesliga Saturday results, Week 33

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke
Hannover 3-0 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 1-0 Werder Bremen
VFB Stuttgart 3-0 Wolfsburg
Augusburg 3-4 Hertha Berlin
Nurnberg 0-4 Monchengladbach

USMNT’s Pulisic scores in Dortmund home finale (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second week in a row, Christian Pulisic scored for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

In his final home game for Dortmund before his move to Chelsea this summer, Pulisic headed home just before half time to put the home side 1-0 up against Fortuna Dusseldorf and keep their hopes of an unlikely Bundesliga title win alive.

Check out the video below, as Pulisic is finally free of injury and is finishing the season strong in Germany before his big move to Chelsea on July 1.