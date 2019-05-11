More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Aston Villa comeback stuns West Brom in playoffs

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
Aston Villa beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in their Championship playoff semifinal first leg on Saturday, as the home side launched a stunning late comeback at Villa Park.

The local derby swung in West Brom’s favor early on, as Dwight Gayle finished clinically but then a stunner from substitute Conor Hourihane was followed by a Tammy Abraham penalty kick moments later to send Villa Park wild.

To make matters worse for West Brom, their top goalscorer Gayle was sent off in the closing stages after a late challenge on Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

Villa or West Brom will play the winner of Leeds United or Derby County in the playoff final at Wembley on May 27 for a place in the Premier League.

After a fast start, West Brom went so close to opening the scoring, as Jay Rodriguez’s superb curling shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Steer.

At the other end Abraham sent an acrobatic effort just over, then Villa made a huge mistake and they were punished.

Glenn Whelan gave the ball away in a key area and Gayle pounced to smash home the opener at the Holte End to put West Brom 1-0 up. Villa struggled to get going again in the first half after that error, with West Brom dangerous on the break.

Abraham went close twice at the start of the second half as Villa pushed hard to get level with Jack Grealish leading the charge.

Villa eventually levelled 15 minutes from time as Hourihane smashed home a stunning strike with his left foot after Grealish found him unmarked 25 yards out.

It got even better for Villa moments later as Kieran Gibbs caught Grealish in the box and the home side were awarded a penalty kick.

Abraham stepped up to slot home the spot kick to give Villa a precious 2-1 lead ahead of the second leg at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

However, Abraham did push over Mason Holgate in the box late on and was lucky to not concede a penalty kick.

And West Brom then made their task even tougher as their top goalscorer Gayle was shown a second yellow card for fouling Steer and will now miss the second leg.

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Fredy Montero scored in the ninth minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps held on to beat the Cascadia Cup rival Portland Timbers 1-0 on Friday night.

Russell Teibert chipped the ball over to Montero for a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Steve Clark’s shoulder.

The Timbers had an opportunity in the 71st minute when Sebastian Blanco threaded a pass to an open Diego Valeri, but Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was able to scoop up Valeri’s shot.

The Whitecaps (3-5-3) have their second straight. The Timbers (3-6-1) had win three in a row.

In the 35th minute, a whole section of Portland followers joined two Whitecaps supporter groups and some Vancouver fans in leaving their seats to show solidarity with female players impacted by allegations of bullying and harassment by a former coach.

Similar protests were held at two previous Whitecaps matches.

More than a dozen women who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool around 2008 have come forward to allege Bob Birarda, a former coach for both squads, acted inappropriately with members of the team. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Ander Herrera to leave Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Ander Herrera has announced he will leave Manchester United on July 1.

The Spanish midfielder, 29, has come to the end of his contract at Old Trafford and revealed he is moving on in a classy video posted on United’s Twitter page. It has yet to be announced, but it is believed Herrera will sign for French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Herrera arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for $37 million (he spoke to us from United’s training camp in LA that summer) and became the first signing of the Louis Van Gaal era.

He won the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup during his five seasons at Old Trafford and became a fans favorite for his tough tackling and quality on the ball. He won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for the 2016-17 season, which is voted for by United’s fans.

The Spanish international isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, with plenty of late challenges and a focus on breaking up the play of opponents rather than setting up fluid moves for United. However, the fans warmed to his commitment to the cause and you always feel like he gives 100 percent every single time he’s on the pitch.

During the first few months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign he played a key role alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in central midfield, but in recent weeks Herrera has been left out due to injury and having others picked ahead of him.

Herrera will be the first of many established names to leave Old Trafford this summer as a huge rebuild continues. He will also be the most beloved player to leave.

Raiola transfer ban extended worldwide by FIFA

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
According to reports across Europe, including Sky Sports, superagent Mino Raiola has seen his transfer ban extend worldwide by FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

News of Raiola’s initial suspension came through on Thursday, with the Italian FA banning the agent from performing his representative duties for three months, a suspension that only took effect within the Italian federation. However, the reports on Friday state that the chairman of the FIFA disciplinary committee, Ghanan judge Anin Yeboah, has taken charge of the case and extended it to apply worldwide. This means Raiola is effectively banned from performing any duties as an agent for the duration of the suspension.

It is still unclear what the reason for the suspension is, as neither the Italian FA nor FIFA have officially stated the reason for the disciplinary action. However, Gazzetta dello Sport reported Thursday that the suspension has to do with the 2015 transfer of Gianluca Scamacca from Roma’s youth system to PSV. Scamacca, now 20 years old, was just 16 at the time, and the transfer reportedly angered Roma. The report did not explain what rule Raiola may have violated during the proceedings of that transfer.

The exact start and end dates of the suspension are not known, but theoretically, if it were to take effect yesterday, that would mean Raiola could resume duties on August 9, exactly one day after the close of the summer transfer window in England.

The ban could have a significant affect on the transfer market this summer, with Raiola representing a number of high-profile players who are the subject of heavy transfer speculation. The most notable two Raiola clients are Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt, with Pogba reportedly unhappy at Manchester United and de Ligt a highly sought-after young defender set to play in the Champions League final with Ajax in a few weeks. Raiola will likely have coworkers and colleagues who could perform the duties he would otherwise complete during a normal, uninterrupted transfer window, but it could leave Raiola clients in a tricky situation if they are unable to communicate with their agent normally.

Raiola said Thursday that he would challenge the suspension legally, calling it “a sentence dominated by political willing, without taking into the right consideration the reason of law.”

Championship playoff preview: Derby, Leeds, Aston Villa, West Brom

By Kyle BonnMay 10, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
The Championship playoffs get going this weekend with Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, and Derby County going at it with a spot in the Premier League on the line.

Last year, Fulham finished third just two points behind a guaranteed promotion spot, but managed to earn a place in the top flight via the playoffs. The year before that, Huddersfield Town tasted playoff glory after finishing fifth in the Championship table to earn its first-ever trip to the Premier League.

Aston Villa v. West Bromwich Albion

Villa Park is begging for a return to the Premier League. After the storied club was stunningly relegated three seasons ago for the first time since 1987, it’s been a long, hard road to this point. They finished a disappointing 13th the first time around as hopes of going straight back up vanished, and a fourth place finish last season saw them reach the playoffs but Fulham was last year’s team of destiny and won a slim 1-0 victory over Villa in the final, so the fans have been through this ringer before.

West Brom, meanwhile, is another recent Premier League mainstay looking to get back to the promised land where they’d been for eight straight seasons before last year’s relegation. West Brom has been promoted three since the turn of the millennium, but all came via automatic promotion – both of which defender Chris Brunt were with the club for – while both playoff journeys over that span ended in disappointment.

Aston Villa will have leading scorer Tammy Abraham back from a hamstring injury, a major boost as they look for a trip back to the top flight. The hosts are in great form – an important feature for any playoff team – as they were seven points off the playoff spots in 10th back in mid-February, but rattled off 10 straight wins beginning in early March, and while they’ve slipped in the last two league matches, there is far more riding on this weekend’s tilt.

Derby County v. Leeds United

The top seed in the playoffs gets going first as Leeds United looks for its way back to the top flight for the first time since relegation in 2004. Derby County, meanwhile, hasn’t been back since its disastrous 2007/08 campaign that set the record low for a point haul in a Premier League season.

Still, this matchup has more teeth than just a chance to reach Wembley – it’s the first time these two teams will meet since the Spygate mayhem that marred their January matchup. Frank Lampard will now look for revenge over Marcelo Bielsa who admitted to spying on Derby training before the weekend match, with the former Chelsea midfielder also hoping to turn around the results of the regular season, where Derby was beaten by Leeds twice during the regular season.

Leeds, meanwhile, had aspirations of automatic promotion, but a poor finish to the season saw them fall out of a top-two position with just three wins in their last nine league matches, and more specifically no wins in the final four, with three losses in that span. Bielsa will need to pick the team up, known for his high-intensity managerial style that could be wearing the team out, as the playoff takes no prisoners and bad recent form can be deadly.

Derby County will have plenty of experience at this level, although to this point with nothing to show for it. The club has earned a playoff spot in four of the last six seasons, but have only made it to Wembley once, falling to Queens Park Rangers in the in the 2014 playoff final.