Bundesliga: Pulisic, Dortmund take title battle to final day

The Bundesliga title race will go down to the final 90 minutes of the season, as drama came thick and fast in the penultimate week of the season.

Borussia Dortmund, led by Christian Pulisic in his final home game for the German giants, beat 10-man Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 and coupled with Bayern Munich’s 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig, Dortmund are just two points behind Bayern with one game to go.

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka volleyed home in the second half as it looked as though Munich had won the title with one game to go, but his strike was ruled out via VAR due to an offside in the build up.

It will still be a tall order for Dortmund to win the German title, but they’ve given themselves a chance after a wild game against Fortuna. Pulisic gave them the lead in the first half, but Oliver Fink equalized early in the second half before Thomas Delaney made it 2-1. Fortuna’s Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty kick after a long delay due to VAR, and had Adam Bodzak sent off before Mario Gotze scored to make it 3-1. Fortuna made it 3-2 in stoppage time through Dawid Kownacki but Dortmund held on amid emotional scenes for Pulisic on his farewell to Dortmund’s home fans.

Now what?

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season knowing a draw will be enough (they have a +17 goal difference advantage over Dortmund) to secure a seventh-straight league title but Frankfurt will likely need a win to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. Dortmund must win at Borussia Monchengladbach, who also need a win to try and secure a top four finish, on the final day and hope Frankfurt beat Bayern.

Elsewhere on Saturday Monchengladbach secured a huge win to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four, while Stuttgart won to secure their spot in the relegation playoff as Nurnberg’s relegation to the 2. Bundesliga was confirmed.

Below are the results from Saturday’s eight games in full, with one game on Sunday between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz.

Bundesliga Saturday results, Week 33

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke

Hannover 3-0 Freiburg

Hoffenheim 1-0 Werder Bremen

VFB Stuttgart 3-0 Wolfsburg

Augusburg 3-4 Hertha Berlin

Nurnberg 0-4 Monchengladbach

