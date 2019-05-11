Neymar scores before ban begins, ends his season (video)

PARIS (AP) Playing likely his final match this season in Ligue 1, Neymar scored and delivered an assist as Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-1 Saturday to shake off its season-end slump.
Neymar put PSG ahead with a diving header in the first half and then set up Angel Di Maria’s goal in the 58th minute. Flavien Tait pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot two minutes from time after PSG defender Marquinhos was sent off for grasping forward Wilfried Kanga round the waist.
Neymar was this week given a three-game ban — which starts Monday — for lashing out at a fan following a loss to Rennes on penalties in the French Cup final. The French soccer federation’s disciplinary commission added a suspended two-match ban to its punishment.
PSG and Neymar have announced they will appeal the ban, which rules him out of his team’s last two games this season. The Brazil forward will also miss the Champions Trophy between the French champions and the French Cup winners on Aug. 3 if PSG’s appeal is unsuccessful.
Already crowned champion, PSG had managed just one win in its last seven games in all competitions ahead of Saturday’s trip to western France, and had failed to win its last three matches.
Under a bright sun, Thomas Tuchel’s team did not impress but the result came as a relief.
“We did not play well these past few weeks, it was important to win,” Di Maria said through a translator. “The mindset was better too.”
PSG dominated possession early on but only managed to create half-chances at a pedestrian pace.
Like this:
Like Loading...
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…
[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines for Championship Sunday ]
Fiorentina 0-1 AC Milan
The race for fourth — and Champions League qualification — is heading toward a final-day finish with AC Milan (62 points) suddenly catching fire and closing in on Inter Milan (63) in the season’s final weeks. Roma remains in the mix as well, though their fixture assignment this weekend is far less kind.
Following AC Milan’s narrow victory over Fiorentina on Saturday, the two Milan sides are now separated by just one point in the table (Inter are yet to play this weekend and could restore their four-point advantage by beating Chievo on Monday).
Hakan Calhanoglu scored the game’s only goal, in the 35th minute, to give Gennaro Gattuso’s side back-to-back league victories for the first time in two months. Calhanoglu’s glancing header turned home a delightful ball into the box from Suso.
Roma will host champions-elect Juventus at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Atalanta 2-1 Genoa [ MORE ]
Cagliari 1-2 Lazio
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Torino v. Sassuolo — 6:30 a.m. ET
Frosinone v. Udinese — 9 a.m. ET
Sampdoria v. Empoli — 9 a.m. ET
SPAL v. Napoli — 12 p.m. ET
Roma v. Juventus — 2:30 p.m. ET
Leeds United spent the vast majority of the 2018-19 season occupying one of the top two places in the EFL Championship, only to fall out of the automatic promotion spots at the tail end of the season.
[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines for Championship Sunday ]
If this season’s promotion playoffs are just, they’ll be the third club — joining champions Norwich City and runners-up Sheffield United — in the Premier League come August. The problem with that line of thinking is as follows: the Championship’s promotion playoffs have historically been anything but just.
Saturday was a mightily strong start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, though, as the third-place Whites secured a 1-0 victory away to Frank Lampard‘s sixth-place Derby County. While away goals are not used in the EFL’s playoffs, it’s still a firm advantage ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal second leg back at Elland Road.
[ MORE: Salford City promoted to the Football League ]
Kemar Roofe bagged the first leg’s only goal, in the 55th minute, set up by a stunner curler of a pass from former New York City FC (and Manchester City loanee) Jack Harrison.
MILAN (AP) Atalanta kept alive its dream of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time by beating relegation-threatened Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.
[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]
Halftime substitute Musa Barrow scored seconds after the interval and Timothy Castagne doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 53rd minute as the team stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 matches and moved to third in Serie A.
Goran Pandev netted a consolation for Genoa a minute from time.
Atalanta moved two points above fourth-placed Inter Milan, which hosts already-relegated Chievo Verona on Monday.
The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League. AC Milan and Roma are four points below Inter.
Milan visits Fiorentina later, while Roma hosts Italian champion Juventus on Sunday. There are two rounds remaining after this weekend.
Genoa remained four points above the relegation zone.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Salford City’s dream has become a reality.
The team backed by Manchester United and Premier League legends David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, plus billionaire Peter Lim, won promotion to League Two on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
Salford beat AFC Fylde 3-0 in the National League playoff final to clinch their first-ever promotion to the fourth-tier of English soccer. Head coach Graham Alexander took over last summer and was handed a huge budget to guide Salford to promotion.
Mani Dieseruvwe, Carl Piergianni and Ibou Touray scored the goals for Salford, as their incredible rise continues and the United legends celebrated in the stands at Wembley at the final whistle.
Backed by Lim’s money and the expertise and contacts of Neville and Co. behind-the-scenes, Salford have achieved four promotions in the last five seasons to secure their spot as one of the 92 Football League teams for the 2019-20 season.
Salford’s aim is to at least reach the Championship, the second-tier of English soccer, as the Lancashire club aim to become one of the best supported teams in the Manchester area as they offer something completely different to the giants of Man United and Man City nearby.