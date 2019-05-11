More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Playoff between Man City, Liverpool for the title?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you like to ‘root for chaos’ there is a scenario which could play out on the final day of the Premier League season which you’ll love.

Heading into Championship Sunday, Manchester City have a one-point lead in the title race and know a win away at Brighton and Hove Albion will secure the Premier League title.

[ WATCH: Championship Sunday

Liverpool must beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and hope that Man City fail to beat Brighton. If that happens, Liverpool will be league champions for the first time in 29 years.

But, there is a wacky scenario which could see a one-off playoff game to decide who wins the title. Seriously. That could happen.

It was close to happening in the 1995-96 season, as Newcastle United and Man United battled for the title, as tickets printed for a potential playoff game at Wembley have since surfaced. Of course, that didn’t happen, but a playoff at a neutral venue could happen if Man City lose by four goals and Liverpool draw with Wolves and score at least four times.

Of course, this is very, very unlikely to happen but after the week we’ve just seen in the soccer world with huge comebacks in the UEFA Champions League, maybe one more chaotic day will arrive on Championship Sunday.

To recap, what results need to happen for this playoff to become a reality?

Manchester City lose 4-0, while Liverpool draw 4-4
Manchester City lose 5-1, while Liverpool draw 5-5
Manchester City lose 6-2, while Liverpool draw 6-6

And so on, and so forth…

Which Premier League clubs can qualify for Europe?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

So, there are still quite a few things to sort out heading into the final stages of the 2018-19 season.

Due to both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals being all-Premier League affairs, there is still a lot to play for in terms of European qualification for next season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Add in crazy goal difference scenarios on the final day and other permutations thrown up by the FA Cup winners and it can all get a little confusing. The key things to remember are:

  • Maximum of five Premier League teams can compete in the Champions League
  • Maximum of seven Premier League teams can compete in European competition at the same time

Below we break down which PL teams have qualified for European competition next season, and what has to happen for certain teams to make it.

Man City: Qualified for the Champions League group stage through league position

Liverpool: Qualified for the Champions League group stage through league position

Chelsea: Qualified for the Champions League group stage through league position

Tottenham: Will qualify for Champions League group stage with a draw against Everton on the final day. If they lose and Arsenal beat Burnley, while making up an eight-goal deficit, Spurs will finish fifth and Arsenal in fifth. If Spurs do finish fifth, they will also qualify for the Champions League group stage if they beat Liverpool in the Champions League final. If they finish fifth and do not win the Champions League, they will reach the Europa League group stage.

Arsenal: If they finish in fifth they will qualify automatically for the Europa League group stage next season, but if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final they will qualify for the Champions League group stage. If they finish fifth and lose the Europa League final to Chelsea, they will not get the Champions League group stage place next season, even tough Chelsea do not need it.

Man United: Due to Man City winning the League Cup, Man United will qualify automatically for the Europa League group stage if they finish the season in sixth place. But if Watford beat Man City in the FA Cup final, a sixth-place finish will mean a place in the Europa League second-qualifying round. That scenario would not be ideal as United have a preseason game in China against Tottenham on the same day the Europa League qualifiers kick off. If United win on the final day and Arsenal fail to beat Burnley they will finish in fifth and qualify for the Europa League group stage. If Arsenal win the Europa League final and finish outside of the top four, then Man United will go into the Europa League group stage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Will reach for the Europa League second-qualifying round if Man City beat Watford in the FA Cup final. Will also reach the Europa League second-qualifying round if Watford lose in the FA Cup final and Arsenal win the Europa League and finish outside of the top four.

Watford: Will qualify for the Europa League group stage if they beat Man City in the FA Cup final.

Other big winners: So, with Liverpool and Tottenham both set to qualify for the Champions League via their league position, they don’t need the Champions League spot given to the winners. What happens to that spot? Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg will get automatic qualification to the Champions League group stage, as Austria is the highest ranked UEFA nation (11th) which doesn’t have an automatic qualifier for the Champions League.

Equally, if Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final, they don’t need the Champions League spot given to the winners of that competition. If Chelsea win the Europa League, the spot will be given to the team which finishes third in France, which is the fifth-ranked league in Europe and only the top two teams qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage from Ligue 1.

Bundesliga: Pulisic, Dortmund take title battle to final day

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga title race will go down to the final 90 minutes of the season, as drama came thick and fast in the penultimate week of the season.

Borussia Dortmund, led by Christian Pulisic in his final home game for the German giants, beat 10-man Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 and coupled with Bayern Munich’s 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig, Dortmund are just two points behind Bayern with one game to go.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule ] 

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka volleyed home in the second half as it looked as though Munich had won the title with one game to go, but his strike was ruled out via VAR due to an offside in the build up.

It will still be a tall order for Dortmund to win the German title, but they’ve given themselves a chance after a wild game against Fortuna. Pulisic gave them the lead in the first half, but Oliver Fink equalized early in the second half before Thomas Delaney made it 2-1. Fortuna’s Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty kick after a long delay due to VAR, and had Adam Bodzak sent off before Mario Gotze scored to make it 3-1. Fortuna made it 3-2 in stoppage time through Dawid Kownacki but Dortmund held on amid emotional scenes for Pulisic on his farewell to Dortmund’s home fans.

Now what?

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season knowing a draw will be enough (they have a +17 goal difference advantage over Dortmund) to secure a seventh-straight league title but Frankfurt will likely need a win to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. Dortmund must win at Borussia Monchengladbach, who also need a win to try and secure a top four finish, on the final day and hope Frankfurt beat Bayern.

Elsewhere on Saturday Monchengladbach secured a huge win to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four, while Stuttgart won to secure their spot in the relegation playoff as Nurnberg’s relegation to the 2. Bundesliga was confirmed.

Below are the results from Saturday’s eight games in full, with one game on Sunday between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz.

Bundesliga Saturday results, Week 33

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke
Hannover 3-0 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 1-0 Werder Bremen
VFB Stuttgart 3-0 Wolfsburg
Augusburg 3-4 Hertha Berlin
Nurnberg 0-4 Monchengladbach

USMNT’s Pulisic scores in Dortmund home finale (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second week in a row, Christian Pulisic scored for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

In his final home game for Dortmund before his move to Chelsea this summer, Pulisic headed home just before half time to put the home side 1-0 up against Fortuna Dusseldorf and keep their hopes of an unlikely Bundesliga title win alive.

Check out the video below, as Pulisic is finally free of injury and is finishing the season strong in Germany before his big move to Chelsea on July 1.

Aston Villa comeback stuns West Brom in playoffs

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in their Championship playoff semifinal first leg on Saturday, as the home side launched a stunning late comeback at Villa Park.

The local derby swung in West Brom’s favor early on, as Dwight Gayle finished clinically but then a stunner from substitute Conor Hourihane was followed by a Tammy Abraham penalty kick moments later to send Villa Park wild.

To make matters worse for West Brom, their top goalscorer Gayle was sent off in the closing stages after a late challenge on Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

Villa or West Brom will play the winner of Leeds United or Derby County in the playoff final at Wembley on May 27 for a place in the Premier League.

After a fast start, West Brom went so close to opening the scoring, as Jay Rodriguez’s superb curling shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Steer.

At the other end Abraham sent an acrobatic effort just over, then Villa made a huge mistake and they were punished.

Glenn Whelan gave the ball away in a key area and Gayle pounced to smash home the opener at the Holte End to put West Brom 1-0 up. Villa struggled to get going again in the first half after that error, with West Brom dangerous on the break.

Abraham went close twice at the start of the second half as Villa pushed hard to get level with Jack Grealish leading the charge.

Villa eventually levelled 15 minutes from time as Hourihane smashed home a stunning strike with his left foot after Grealish found him unmarked 25 yards out.

It got even better for Villa moments later as Kieran Gibbs caught Grealish in the box and the home side were awarded a penalty kick.

Abraham stepped up to slot home the spot kick to give Villa a precious 2-1 lead ahead of the second leg at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

However, Abraham did push over Mason Holgate in the box late on and was lucky to not concede a penalty kick.

And West Brom then made their task even tougher as their top goalscorer Gayle was shown a second yellow card for fouling Steer and will now miss the second leg.