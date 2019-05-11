Serie A: AC Milan beat Fiorentina to keep 4th-place race tight

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…
Fiorentina 0-1 AC Milan
The race for fourth — and Champions League qualification — is heading toward a final-day finish with AC Milan (62 points) suddenly catching fire and closing in on Inter Milan (63) in the season’s final weeks. Roma remains in the mix as well, though their fixture assignment this weekend is far less kind.
Following AC Milan’s narrow victory over Fiorentina on Saturday, the two Milan sides are now separated by just one point in the table (Inter are yet to play this weekend and could restore their four-point advantage by beating Chievo on Monday).
Hakan Calhanoglu scored the game’s only goal, in the 35th minute, to give Gennaro Gattuso’s side back-to-back league victories for the first time in two months. Calhanoglu’s glancing header turned home a delightful ball into the box from Suso.
Roma will host champions-elect Juventus at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Atalanta 2-1 Genoa [ MORE ]
Cagliari 1-2 Lazio
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Torino v. Sassuolo — 6:30 a.m. ET
Frosinone v. Udinese — 9 a.m. ET
Sampdoria v. Empoli — 9 a.m. ET
SPAL v. Napoli — 12 p.m. ET
Roma v. Juventus — 2:30 p.m. ET
Leeds United spent the vast majority of the 2018-19 season occupying one of the top two places in the EFL Championship, only to fall out of the automatic promotion spots at the tail end of the season.
If this season’s promotion playoffs are just, they’ll be the third club — joining champions Norwich City and runners-up Sheffield United — in the Premier League come August. The problem with that line of thinking is as follows: the Championship’s promotion playoffs have historically been anything but just.
Saturday was a mightily strong start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, though, as the third-place Whites secured a 1-0 victory away to Frank Lampard‘s sixth-place Derby County. While away goals are not used in the EFL’s playoffs, it’s still a firm advantage ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal second leg back at Elland Road.
Kemar Roofe bagged the first leg’s only goal, in the 55th minute, set up by a stunner curler of a pass from former New York City FC (and Manchester City loanee) Jack Harrison.
MILAN (AP) Atalanta kept alive its dream of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time by beating relegation-threatened Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.
Halftime substitute Musa Barrow scored seconds after the interval and Timothy Castagne doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 53rd minute as the team stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 matches and moved to third in Serie A.
Goran Pandev netted a consolation for Genoa a minute from time.
Atalanta moved two points above fourth-placed Inter Milan, which hosts already-relegated Chievo Verona on Monday.
The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League. AC Milan and Roma are four points below Inter.
Milan visits Fiorentina later, while Roma hosts Italian champion Juventus on Sunday. There are two rounds remaining after this weekend.
Genoa remained four points above the relegation zone.
Salford City’s dream has become a reality.
The team backed by Manchester United and Premier League legends David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, plus billionaire Peter Lim, won promotion to League Two on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
Salford beat AFC Fylde 3-0 in the National League playoff final to clinch their first-ever promotion to the fourth-tier of English soccer. Head coach Graham Alexander took over last summer and was handed a huge budget to guide Salford to promotion.
Mani Dieseruvwe, Carl Piergianni and Ibou Touray scored the goals for Salford, as their incredible rise continues and the United legends celebrated in the stands at Wembley at the final whistle.
Backed by Lim’s money and the expertise and contacts of Neville and Co. behind-the-scenes, Salford have achieved four promotions in the last five seasons to secure their spot as one of the 92 Football League teams for the 2019-20 season.
Salford’s aim is to at least reach the Championship, the second-tier of English soccer, as the Lancashire club aim to become one of the best supported teams in the Manchester area as they offer something completely different to the giants of Man United and Man City nearby.
If you like to ‘root for chaos’ there is a scenario which could play out on the final day of the Premier League season which you’ll love.
Heading into Championship Sunday, Manchester City have a one-point lead in the title race and know a win away at Brighton and Hove Albion will secure the Premier League title.
Liverpool must beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and hope that Man City fail to beat Brighton. If that happens, Liverpool will be league champions for the first time in 29 years.
But, there is a wacky scenario which could see a one-off playoff game to decide who wins the title. Seriously. That could happen.
It was close to happening in the 1995-96 season, as Newcastle United and Man United battled for the title, as tickets printed for a potential playoff game at Wembley have since surfaced. Of course, that didn’t happen, but a playoff at a neutral venue could happen if Man City lose by four goals and Liverpool draw with Wolves and score at least four times.
Of course, this is very, very unlikely to happen but after the week we’ve just seen in the soccer world with huge comebacks in the UEFA Champions League, maybe one more chaotic day will arrive on Championship Sunday.
To recap, what results need to happen for this playoff to become a reality?
Manchester City lose 4-0, while Liverpool draw 4-4
Manchester City lose 5-1, while Liverpool draw 5-5
Manchester City lose 6-2, while Liverpool draw 6-6
And so on, and so forth…