Serie A: AC Milan beat Fiorentina to keep 4th-place race tight

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Fiorentina 0-1 AC Milan

The race for fourth — and Champions League qualification — is heading toward a final-day finish with AC Milan (62 points) suddenly catching fire and closing in on Inter Milan (63) in the season’s final weeks. Roma remains in the mix as well, though their fixture assignment this weekend is far less kind.

Following AC Milan’s narrow victory over Fiorentina on Saturday, the two Milan sides are now separated by just one point in the table (Inter are yet to play this weekend and could restore their four-point advantage by beating Chievo on Monday).

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the game’s only goal, in the 35th minute, to give Gennaro Gattuso’s side back-to-back league victories for the first time in two months. Calhanoglu’s glancing header turned home a delightful ball into the box from Suso.

Roma will host champions-elect Juventus at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Atalanta 2-1 Genoa [ MORE ]

Cagliari 1-2 Lazio

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Torino v. Sassuolo — 6:30 a.m. ET

Frosinone v. Udinese — 9 a.m. ET

Sampdoria v. Empoli — 9 a.m. ET

SPAL v. Napoli — 12 p.m. ET

Roma v. Juventus — 2:30 p.m. ET

