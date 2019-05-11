More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

USMNT’s Pulisic scores in Dortmund home finale (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second week in a row, Christian Pulisic scored for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

In his final home game for Dortmund before his move to Chelsea this summer, Pulisic headed home just before half time to put the home side 1-0 up against Fortuna Dusseldorf and keep their hopes of an unlikely Bundesliga title win alive.

Check out the video below, as Pulisic is finally free of injury and is finishing the season strong in Germany before his big move to Chelsea on July 1.

Bundesliga: Pulisic, Dortmund take title battle to final day

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga title race will go down to the final 90 minutes of the season, as drama came thick and fast in the penultimate week of the season.

Borussia Dortmund, led by Christian Pulisic in his final home game for the German giants, beat 10-man Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 and coupled with Bayern Munich’s 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig, Dortmund are just two points behind Bayern with one game to go.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule ] 

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka volleyed home in the second half as it looked as though Munich had won the title with one game to go, but his strike was ruled out via VAR due to an offside in the build up.

It will still be a tall order for Dortmund to win the German title, but they’ve given themselves a chance after a wild game against Fortuna. Pulisic gave them the lead in the first half, but Oliver Fink equalized early in the second half before Thomas Delaney made it 2-1. Fortuna’s Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty kick after a long delay due to VAR, and had Adam Bodzak sent off before Mario Gotze scored to make it 3-1. Fortuna made it 3-2 in stoppage time through Dawid Kownacki but Dortmund held on amid emotional scenes for Pulisic on his farewell to Dortmund’s home fans.

Now what?

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season knowing a draw will be enough (they have a +17 goal difference advantage over Dortmund) to secure a seventh-straight league title but Frankfurt will likely need a win to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. Dortmund must win at Borussia Monchengladbach, who also need a win to try and secure a top four finish, on the final day and hope Frankfurt beat Bayern.

Elsewhere on Saturday Monchengladbach secured a huge win to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four, while Stuttgart won to secure their spot in the relegation playoff as Nurnberg’s relegation to the 2. Bundesliga was confirmed.

Below are the results from Saturday’s eight games in full, with one game on Sunday between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz.

Bundesliga Saturday results, Week 33

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke
Hannover 3-0 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 1-0 Werder Bremen
VFB Stuttgart 3-0 Wolfsburg
Augusburg 3-4 Hertha Berlin
Nurnberg 0-4 Monchengladbach

Aston Villa comeback stuns West Brom in playoffs

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in their Championship playoff semifinal first leg on Saturday, as the home side launched a stunning late comeback at Villa Park.

The local derby swung in West Brom’s favor early on, as Dwight Gayle finished clinically but then a stunner from substitute Conor Hourihane was followed by a Tammy Abraham penalty kick moments later to send Villa Park wild.

To make matters worse for West Brom, their top goalscorer Gayle was sent off in the closing stages after a late challenge on Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

Villa or West Brom will play the winner of Leeds United or Derby County in the playoff final at Wembley on May 27 for a place in the Premier League.

After a fast start, West Brom went so close to opening the scoring, as Jay Rodriguez’s superb curling shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Steer.

At the other end Abraham sent an acrobatic effort just over, then Villa made a huge mistake and they were punished.

Glenn Whelan gave the ball away in a key area and Gayle pounced to smash home the opener at the Holte End to put West Brom 1-0 up. Villa struggled to get going again in the first half after that error, with West Brom dangerous on the break.

Abraham went close twice at the start of the second half as Villa pushed hard to get level with Jack Grealish leading the charge.

Villa eventually levelled 15 minutes from time as Hourihane smashed home a stunning strike with his left foot after Grealish found him unmarked 25 yards out.

It got even better for Villa moments later as Kieran Gibbs caught Grealish in the box and the home side were awarded a penalty kick.

Abraham stepped up to slot home the spot kick to give Villa a precious 2-1 lead ahead of the second leg at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

However, Abraham did push over Mason Holgate in the box late on and was lucky to not concede a penalty kick.

And West Brom then made their task even tougher as their top goalscorer Gayle was shown a second yellow card for fouling Steer and will now miss the second leg.

Fredy Montero scores, Whitecaps beat Timbers (video)

AP
Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Fredy Montero scored in the ninth minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps held on to beat the Cascadia Cup rival Portland Timbers 1-0 on Friday night.

Russell Teibert chipped the ball over to Montero for a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Steve Clark’s shoulder.

The Timbers had an opportunity in the 71st minute when Sebastian Blanco threaded a pass to an open Diego Valeri, but Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was able to scoop up Valeri’s shot.

The Whitecaps (3-5-3) have their second straight. The Timbers (3-6-1) had win three in a row.

In the 35th minute, a whole section of Portland followers joined two Whitecaps supporter groups and some Vancouver fans in leaving their seats to show solidarity with female players impacted by allegations of bullying and harassment by a former coach.

Similar protests were held at two previous Whitecaps matches.

More than a dozen women who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool around 2008 have come forward to allege Bob Birarda, a former coach for both squads, acted inappropriately with members of the team. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Ander Herrera to leave Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ander Herrera has announced he will leave Manchester United on July 1.

[ MORE: Phelan confirmed as assistant ]

The Spanish midfielder, 29, has come to the end of his contract at Old Trafford and revealed he is moving on in a classy video posted on United’s Twitter page. It has yet to be announced, but it is believed Herrera will sign for French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Herrera arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for $37 million (he spoke to us from United’s training camp in LA that summer) and became the first signing of the Louis Van Gaal era.

He won the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup during his five seasons at Old Trafford and became a fans favorite for his tough tackling and quality on the ball. He won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for the 2016-17 season, which is voted for by United’s fans.

The Spanish international isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, with plenty of late challenges and a focus on breaking up the play of opponents rather than setting up fluid moves for United. However, the fans warmed to his commitment to the cause and you always feel like he gives 100 percent every single time he’s on the pitch.

During the first few months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign he played a key role alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in central midfield, but in recent weeks Herrera has been left out due to injury and having others picked ahead of him.

Herrera will be the first of many established names to leave Old Trafford this summer as a huge rebuild continues. He will also be the most beloved player to leave.