Final Premier League standings of the 2018-19 season

Feast your eyes upon the final Premier League table of the 2018-19 season, in which:
- Manchester City are champions with 98 points;
- Liverpool finish second on 97 points, the third-highest total in history;
- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur backed into third and fourth place, respectively;
- Arsenal and Manchester United missed out on Champions League qualification;
- Wolverhampton Wanderers finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight
- Fulham and Cardiff City head back down to the EFL Championship after one season;
- Huddersfield Town finish bottom and head back down after two seasons in the PL
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester City
|38
|32
|2
|4
|95
|23
|72
|98
|Liverpool
|38
|30
|7
|1
|89
|22
|67
|97
|Chelsea
|38
|21
|9
|8
|63
|39
|24
|72
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|23
|2
|13
|67
|39
|28
|71
|Arsenal
|38
|21
|7
|10
|73
|51
|22
|70
|Manchester United
|38
|19
|9
|10
|65
|54
|11
|66
|Wolves
|38
|16
|9
|13
|47
|46
|1
|57
|Everton
|38
|15
|9
|14
|54
|46
|8
|54
|Leicester City
|38
|15
|7
|16
|51
|48
|3
|52
|West Ham United
|38
|15
|7
|16
|52
|55
|-3
|52
|Watford
|38
|14
|8
|16
|52
|59
|-7
|50
|Crystal Palace
|38
|14
|7
|17
|51
|53
|-2
|49
|Newcastle United
|38
|12
|9
|17
|42
|48
|-6
|45
|Bournemouth
|38
|13
|6
|19
|56
|70
|-14
|45
|Burnley
|38
|11
|7
|20
|45
|68
|-23
|40
|Southampton
|38
|9
|12
|17
|45
|65
|-20
|39
|Brighton
|38
|9
|9
|20
|35
|60
|-25
|36
|
|Cardiff City
|38 .
|10 .
|4 .
|24 .
|34 .
|69 .
|-35 .
|34
|Fulham
|38
|7
|5
|26
|34
|81
|-47
|26
|Huddersfield Town
|38
|3
|7
|28
|22
|76
|-54
|16