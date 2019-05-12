La Liga & Serie A: Godin’s Atleti goodbye, Real lose again; Roma beat Juve

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

Captain Diego Godin made the 388th appearance of his nine-year Atleti career on Sunday, marking the final time he’ll take the field in the Spanish capital for Los Rojiblancos. Godin was honored by a capacity crowd, all on their feet, after the game.

Koke put second-place Atleti ahead in the 30th minute. Pablo Sarabia drew sixth-place Sevilla level in the 70th.

Sarabia keeps @SevillaFC_ENG in the fight for fourth with an equalizer at the Wanda! Watch that match on CONNECT 5: https://t.co/8Vw2z7cxwS Multi-match coverage ongoing on beIN SPORTS 📺 pic.twitter.com/8rQkN1i8mz — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 12, 2019

Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered their 11th league defeat of the season (17 across all competitions, for the first time since 1998-99) after going 1-0 up in the 6th minute, courtesy of Brahim Diaz, and being reduced to 10 men in the 39th (Jesus Vallejo).

Mikel Merino (26th minute), Joseba Zaldua (57th) and Ander Barrenetxea (67th) got the goals for eighth-place Sociedad.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Barcelona 2-0 Getafe

Valencia 3-1 Alaves

Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Celta Vigo

Leganes 0-2 Espanyol

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Valladolid

Girona 1-2 Levante

Real Betis 2-1 Huesca

Roma 2-0 Juventus

Roma’s quest for Champions League qualification got a massive, and somewhat unexpected, boost in the form of a victory over champions-elect Juventus. Claudio Ranieri‘s side were three places and four points off fourth place, but now they sit just two place and one point back of Inter Milan with two games left to play.

Alessandro Florenzi (79th) and Edin Dzeko (90th+1) did all of Roma’s damage late against a full-strength Juve side. Following a disastrous start to the season (just five wins from their first 15 games), Roma have righted the ship and are now unbeaten in their last seven league games and have lost just three of their last 19.

Elsewhere in Serie A

SPAL 1-2 Torino

Torino 3-2 Sassuolo

Frosinone 1-3 Udinese

Sampdoria 2-1 Empoli

