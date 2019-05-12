More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga & Serie A: Godin’s Atleti goodbye, Real lose again; Roma beat Juve

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ MORE: Final Premier League standings of the 2018-19 season ]

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

Captain Diego Godin made the 388th appearance of his nine-year Atleti career on Sunday, marking the final time he’ll take the field in the Spanish capital for Los Rojiblancos. Godin was honored by a capacity crowd, all on their feet, after the game.

Koke put second-place Atleti ahead in the 30th minute. Pablo Sarabia drew sixth-place Sevilla level in the 70th.

Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered their 11th league defeat of the season (17 across all competitions, for the first time since 1998-99) after going 1-0 up in the 6th minute, courtesy of Brahim Diaz, and being reduced to 10 men in the 39th (Jesus Vallejo).

Mikel Merino (26th minute), Joseba Zaldua (57th) and Ander Barrenetxea (67th) got the goals for eighth-place Sociedad.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Barcelona 2-0 Getafe
Valencia 3-1 Alaves
Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Celta Vigo
Leganes 0-2 Espanyol
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Valladolid
Girona 1-2 Levante
Real Betis 2-1 Huesca

Roma 2-0 Juventus

Roma’s quest for Champions League qualification got a massive, and somewhat unexpected, boost in the form of a victory over champions-elect Juventus. Claudio Ranieri‘s side were three places and four points off fourth place, but now they sit just two place and one point back of Inter Milan with two games left to play.

Alessandro Florenzi (79th) and Edin Dzeko (90th+1) did all of Roma’s damage late against a full-strength Juve side. Following a disastrous start to the season (just five wins from their first 15 games), Roma have righted the ship and are now unbeaten in their last seven league games and have lost just three of their last 19.

Elsewhere in Serie A

SPAL 1-2 Torino
Torino 3-2 Sassuolo
Frosinone 1-3 Udinese
Sampdoria 2-1 Empoli

Solskjaer says Man United challenge will take “a long time”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 12, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With Manchester United falling 2-0 to relegated Cardiff City to close out the campaign, a broken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the media that the club still has a lot of work to do to regain its former glory.

“More or less the only positive from today is that the season is over,” a despondent Solskjaer said after the loss, which completed Manchester United’s season-ending tailspin that featured just one win in the final seven matches of the campaign.

“To reach the leaders it will take a long time,” Solskjaer said, admitting the supporters must understand the club needs realistic ambitions while they search for the right formula. “For ourselves, the short-term focus in the league will be getting into the top four. We have got the Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup to go for a trophy because Manchester United can’t go many years without winning a trophy. Jose [Mourinho] won the Europa League last and that is a realistic ambition.”

It has been six years since Manchester United last won a Premier League title, as the club continues to search for a light at the end of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson tunnel. Solskjaer appeared to be the answer, with the club on a 12-match Premier League unbeaten run to start his tenure, but they fell off the map after that, winning just two of their last nine league matches and ending on a four-match winless run.

“The last couple of months have been extremely hard for the team, the club and for the players,” Solskjaer said.

Supporters are beginning to get restless with the club’s character, as video on social media showed Paul Pogba receiving abuse from his own supporters during the club’s lap of honor around Old Trafford after the loss.

Poch: ‘I think we can make history‘ in UCL final, then I’ll talk to Levy

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino‘s future appeared to have been decided for him when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named the permanent manager at Manchester United and Real Madrid brought Zinedine Zidane back earlier this season, but there’s still an important conversation to be had between Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy… after the small matter of the Champions League final, of course.

[ MORE: Final Premier League standings of the 2018-19 season ]

It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Pochettino — who wasn’t backed with a single dollar in either the summer or January transfer windows this season, yet guided Tottenham to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and the European final — could leave the club by his own will, should he and Levy stand at odds over something as important as the club’s upcoming transfer plans.

Typically, such a meeting between Spurs’ manager and chairman would have been planned for this coming week. Instead, Pochettino says that 100 percent of the entire club’s focus is on their upcoming preparations for the club’s first-ever European final on June 1 in Madrid — quotes from the Telegraph:

“The focus and the energy has to be on helping the players arrive in the best condition and design the plan to try to win. We are going to have time after the final (to talk).

“What happens happens and, for sure, we are going to talk. But now is about being focused on working hard and how we are going to manage and handle the players to arrive in the best condition. I think we can make history.

“We are creating history because we are making it, but if we can win we will write history and change the perception of this amazing club.”

[ WATCH: Man City celebrate 2018-19 Premier League title ]

First, though, Pochettino is set to give his players a lengthy vacation period to enjoy their selves after a long, grueling season in which the first-team squad has been continuously decimated by injuries. Or, you know, not.

“They will only have two days off now — Monday and Tuesday — then we start to work. We have our idea, we have our plan. We designed our plan.

“Of course, you know, we need to be natural. It is not a preseason, but it is not going to be a holiday. In our mind, we have a clear way of how we are going to work in the next three weeks. Of course, the players they need to agree, accept and show the faith and trust in us and then if we win, for sure we will have been right.”

Benitez on his future at Newcastle: We’ll meet this week

By Daniel KarellMay 12, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rafa Benitez has made no secret of his wish to receive substantial funds to improve Newcastle’s squad over the past few years, yet he’s been rebuffed time and time again.

This season almost proved to be a breaking point, and despite the thin squad, Benitez guided Newcastle to a 13th place finish in the Premier League table, with 45 points, one more than a year ago. Now, the big question is whether Benitez will remain. His response, basically – we’ll see what happens.

[READ: Newcastle routs Fulham at Craven Cottage]

“We meet hopefully this week and see where we are,” Benitez told BBC’s Match of the Day following Newcastle’s 4-0 win at Fulham on Championship Sunday, referencing a potential meeting with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley. “We have plenty of time to enjoy, I have been very clear about the potential of this club.”

Benitez and Newcastle were able to break the club’s transfer record with the $27 million signing of Miguel Almiron, and while the Paraguayan didn’t score, he did provide a boost to the squad and set up a few goals on Newcastle’s way to securing survival in the Premier League.

However, there’s plenty of improvement needed across the squad, from improving the backline, central midfield, and potentially even at striker. Solomon Rondon is only at the club on loan, at the moment, and while a talented player, he still only finished with 11 goals this season in 34 Premier League matches.

Additionally, Newcastle will likely lose holding midfielder Isaac Hayden this summer as he looks to move to a club in London where he can be closer to his daughter and family. Should Benitez leave, there could be further overhaul, something that may negatively impact right back DeAndre Yedlin and Almiron moving forward.

Sarri says Chelsea fans must respect Hazard decision

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 12, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri stopped short of saying Eden Hazard was on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, but he came very close.

Speaking after a 0-0 draw with Leicester City that brought the Blues’ Premier League season to a close, Sarri said Chelsea fans need to appreciate the time Hazard spent at the club and understand he may want to move on.

[ MORE: Chelsea draws Leicester | Klopp proud ]

“I know very well that Eden tried to do his best for seven seasons at Chelsea,” Sarri said after the match. “He did very well, he has become one of the best two or three players in the world, but I think also that we have to respect him and his decision.”

There are rumors flying of Hazard’s impending move to Real Madrid this summer, so much so that some consider it a foregone conclusions. All signs point in that direction, with Hazard’s contract set to expire next summer and no extension reached as of yet, Chelsea’s purchase of USMNT star Christian Pulisic as well as Madrid’s reported shopping of Gareth Bale.

“I hope of course, like every fan of Chelsea, that he will remain with us,” Sarri added about Hazard. “But at the moment I don’t know.”

If this is indeed Hazard’s last season in London, he would finish his Chelsea career with 352 appearances across all competitions (including the upcoming Europa League final), scoring 108 goals and assisting 91 more. Hazard won the Premier League title with the Blues twice in 2014/15 and 2016/17, winning the Premier League Player of the Season award in the 2014/15 campaign as well. This season, he won the league’s assist title – named the Playmaker of the Season – racking up 15 assists to lead the league. He also won the Europa League once with Chelsea and has the opportunity to do so again with the upcoming final.

The 28-year-old came off the bench in the final league game of the year for the last 25 minutes against Leicester City, with Sarri admitting he rested Hazard as the Europa League final looms.